Commissioners court meets Oct. 14

The Montague County Historical Commission and the Montague County Cemetery Board will be hosting a Talking Tombstone Tour featuring the Nocona Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Oct. 19.

This tour will begin at the gazebo in the center of the cemetery. There is no charge for this event.

Before the tour begins, there will be a brief program to honor the unveiling of a new historical marker. The competition for a historical marker is high.

For the cemetery to be awarded a second marker speaks to the historical significance of the cemetery and represents hours of research and dedication of many people. This marker focuses on some of the founding settlers of Nocona.

Because of the size of the cemetery, the tour also will be at the gazebo. Bring your lawn chairs and listen to the stories and learn about the lives of some of the early settlers of the area. The graves of each person represented will be marked, making it easy to find the people.

As always there are too many from the past to recognize in a day. After the presentations, enjoy some light refreshments and stroll through cemetery, sit and visit with friends or share stories of your own knowledge of history.