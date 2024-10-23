SPORTS
Football Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians were more competitive than they have been coming off a bye-week, but still fell to Trenton at home on Friday.
The Tigers won 22-0 against the Indians as Nocona’s defense played better than it has in recent weeks.
The Indians came into the game knowing it had a tough challenge. Despite Trenton’s modest 3-4 record and no wins in district, the Tigers offense is a unique one that features a lot of misdirection and is unlike anything Nocona has ever played.
“There offense is different, it’s certainly one of a kind,” Crutsinger said. “Had an extra week to get ready for it, but the biggest thing is we couldn’t get the ball in the end zone. We got the ball inside the 10-yard line twice and one time inside the 25-yard line, but came away with no points.”
Even with an extra week to prepare for it, the Indians could only prepare so much. Still, on the first drive of the game the Indians defense forced a turnover on downs.
Unfortunately, it did not lead to a lot of great things.
After a scoreless first quarter, Trenton scored one touchdown in each of the final three quarters,
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns were able to win their final non-district game of the season at Throckmorton.
The Longhorns won 46-33 against the Greyhounds to break out of their winless funk.
Forestburg came into the game with a 1-6 record, but was confident taking on a young Throckmorton squad that was 0-6 on the season.
The Longhorns mixed up their offense during the game, from spread to power I formation to great effect. Christian Binanti scored on a 12-yard run to start the game.
The Greyhounds responded with a touchdown drive, but the Longhorns scored when Jeasus Sanchez found Aiden White for a 22-yard touchdown catch.
In the second quarter, Sanchez found Binanti open for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Forestburg led 22-7 at halftime.
Throckmorton was not going away though. The team scored twice in the third quarter to cut the Longhorns lead to 22-19 heading into the fourth quarter.
Forestburg then exploded in the final period thanks to all three phases of the game. Sanchez recovered a fumble and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown.
On special teams, the Longhorns recovered not one, but two consecutive onside kicks.
This led to scores as Binanti ran for a 38-yard score and Sanchez later caught a pass from John Carranza for a 24-yard touchdown.
Carranza was rewarded since he was the kicker that led to the successful onside kicks, with three in the game since Forestburg got one earlier. He also made five of his six extra point kicks.
Throckmorton scored once more on a long run in the final minute of the game to make the final score 46-33 for Forestburg.
Binanti led the team with 104 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground while catching one through the air. White led the team with seven catches for 73 yards and one receiving touchdown.
Sanchez completed nine passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. On defense he led the team with 19 tackles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. It was one of five turnovers the team forced, with White leading the team with two fumble recoveries.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears win streak was broken as it lost to Fort Worth Texas Home Educators Sports Association on Friday.
The Riders won 65-37 in a game that challenged the Bears.
Gold-Burg came in feeling good about its chances. After starting the season 0-3, the Bears had reeled off four wins in a row. Still, it was facing a big challenge playing a 7-1 team.
The Bears defense had trouble against THESA’s spread out offense that threw the ball as well as any team they had faced.
Gold-Burg was able to keep pace initially with its running game, but eventually the Riders were starting to pull away.
Some of the Bears top players were starting to get nicked up as the game went along. With THESA up multiple scores in the second half, Coach Christian Healer decided to call it and subbed in bench players to save his guys for the next game.
Paul Jones led the team with 133 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns on the ground. He also threw for 46 yards and one touchdown. Jayton Epperson rushed for 71 yards and also caught a 39-yard touchdown pass.
Zander Crawford and Keelyn Case each had six tackles to lead the team.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Volleyball Roundup
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits played their final home game of the season on Friday against Jacksboro.
The Lady Tigers came away with a straight sets win 3-0, but the Lady Rabbits made them work for it early in the match.
It was senior night for Bowie and it was hoping it could make it special by getting its first district win. The Lady Rabbits previous two matches had both gone five sets and were the best the team had played all throughout district. They were hoping it could break through against Jacksboro.
The Lady Tigers proved to be tough as they had several big players at the net that made things tough.
The first set saw Bowie lead for most of it, but never by more than three points until the end of the set. The Lady Rabbits lead was 22-18 and it looked like they were about to close the set.
Unfortunately, following a time out Jacksboro came back to eventually win the set 26-24, stealing it in the end to go up 1-0.
The second was competitive again even if Bowie was the one slightly trailing for the first 30 points, down 16-14. Then the Lady Tigers pulled away, winning nine of the next 11 points to earn the victory 25-16 to go up 2-0.
The Lady Rabbits had tried to pull a comeback recently, coming back from two sets down against City View to force a fifth set.
Unfortunately, that did not happen. Bowie fell behind early in the third set and was trying to dig itself out of a hole the entire time. The Lady Rabbits made it out enough to make the final score respectable, but lost 25-19.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians took break from district to play tough private school Christ Academy.
The Lady Warriors beat the Lady Indians in straight sets 3-0 as Nocona struggled to compete.
The Lady Indians were coming off a 3-1 record in the first round of district and had easily beaten every opponent besides Windthorst who they had lost against.
The first two sets were more competitive, but Nocona lost 25-19 and 25-21. The third set saw Christ Academy run away with it 25-12 to close the match.
Ava Johnson led the team with led the team with eight kills while Raylea Bowles was second with five.
Leah Meekins had a team high nine assists while Kasi Castro was second with six. Sy Parker got the team’s only service ace.
Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers wrapped up another district title with their win against Prairie Valley at home on Friday.
The Lady Panthers won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Bulldogs.
Saint Jo came into the match knowing it could not take Prairie Valley too lightly. The Lady Bulldogs only loss in district had come against the Lady Panthers and had not really been challenged by the other three teams.
Saint Jo showed up to take the match seriously from the beginning and won with the set scores being 25-12, 25-14 and 25-15.
Coach Kelly Skidmore was proud of her team playing up to its potential and not slacking off.
“Our girls served well and play at the net was solid,” Skidmore said. “Prairie Valley has always played us tough and we knew they would come in looking to try and take advantage of us not playing up to our level or just being lazy.”
For Prairie Valley, it was disappointing for the close nit senior group that was hoping it could give the big bad wolf its best shot one final time.
Forestburg vs Gold-Burg
The Forestburg Lady Horns were able to pick up a home district win against Gold-Burg on Friday.
The Lady Horns won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Bears.
Forestburg was coming off rough losses against the top two teams in the district, Saint Jo and Prairie Valley.
Gold-Burg was looking for its first district win of the season and hoped it could catch a young Lady Horns team slipping.
Forestburg won with set scores being 25-15, 25-18 and 25-19, but Coach Jason Briles was not happy with how his team looked.
“We didn’t play with any energy tonight,” Briles said. “That is something that has to change regardless of our opponent. We did show a lot of hustle tonight though, getting to balls that we would normally let end up on the floor.”
Brenna Briles led the team with 24 kills and 12 digs. Jocelyn Rich had a team high 16 assists and added seven digs. Karmen Willett had a team high two service aces to go with five kills and four assists. Taylor Griggs had a team high four blocks to go with five kills.
For Gold-Burg, the team showed improvement by competing better against an opponent that is a playoff team, but is just missing that little something to put it over the edge to pull out some sets.
Jackrabbits beat Boyd 25-18
The Bowie Jackrabbits earned their first district win in front of their home crowd against Boyd on Friday night.
The Jackrabbits won 25-18, withstanding a second half comeback from the Yellowjackets to pull out the win.
Bowie came into the game feasting for a win. Despite a 3-4 record, the Jackrabbits were 0-3 in district play, with two of those games being winnable on the night.
They thought they could get one against a young Boyd team that came in with a 1-5 record and also looking for its first district win. Still, that record proved to be deceptive since the Yellowjackets showed they could play from the opening kickoff.
The pooched kickoff was sent sky high and Bowie’s player failed to call fair catch in a fashion that caught the referee’s eye. Boyd recovered the onside kick and then went down and scored on its opening possession when a wide receiver screen scooted 11-yards into the end zone.
The Jackrabbits responded immediately, marching down the field with ease and scoring in just more than two minutes. Running back Justin Clark scooted his way for a six-yard touchdown run. The extra point put Bowie up 7-6.
Bowie’s defense recovered from the shocking first drive to buckle down on Boyd’s pass happy offense. From the beginning the Jackrabbits did not allow the Yellowjackets to get anything on the ground so Boyd threw the ball as much as any team Bowie had faced all season, but with limited success for the rest of the half.
The Jackrabbits got the ball back and still in the first quarter, Rayder Mann bought time with his legs before finding Tyler Richey wide open. Richey made a move past a closing defender and ran the rest of the way in to complete a 37-yard touchdown pass.
Bowie led 14-6 heading into the second quarter, having recovered from the opening knock down well.
The defense gave the Jackrabbits a good chance to score to start the second quarter. Cornerback Mo Azouak intercepted two passes on consecutive drives. On the second one he returned it inside of Boyd’s 10-yard line.
Unfortunately, this would be the start of when Bowie’s offense seemed to run into some hiccups that would last the rest of the night as drives seemed to find ways to stall.
This one did too, but the Jackrabbits were close enough for kicker Nick Salazar to make a 23-yard field goal. Bowie led 17-6 and despite some good play from the Jackrabbits, that was the score at halftime as well.
Boyd came out ready to still fight in the second half despite its offense being neutered since its opening drive. The short screen passes were not consequential and any deep passes had not been on target enough to routinely hurt the Jackrabbit defense or had been broken up.
To start the third quarter, the Yellowjackets drove their deepest into Bowie’s territory since the start of the game. It looked like the Jackrabbit defense was going to get a stop as they had Boyd in a fourth and long situation.
The Yellowjackets were able to find their slot receiver just open enough for a 23-yard touchdown pass on a go-route, finally connecting on a deep pass. It cut Bowie’s lead to 17-12 and showed the team it was not going to coast to an easy win.
Frustration mounted as the Jackrabbit offense continued to struggle. The rhythm just was not right at the beginning of drives and after the first quarter big plays were few and far between to keep the chains moving if one play went off script.
It went into the fourth quarter with Bowie still up 17-12, but one big play from the Yellowjackets could upend that.
It turns out it was a disappointing sequence. The Jackrabbits offense decided to go for it on fourth down since they were in Boyd’s territory, but too far for a field goal attempt.
The Yellowjacket defense came up with the stop and then their offense hit on another big play.
It was a wide receiver screen on the left side of the field that broke open for a 58-yard touchdown catch and run. Boyd had its first lead since the beginning of the game 18-17.
While there was still plenty of time in the quarter, Bowie’s spirits were as down as it had been to start the game. With its offensive sputtering leading directly to the Yellowjackets next score, momentum was on Boyd’s side and the Jackrabbits would have to find a way to make a big play.
They found it on their next drive. Facing its first third down of the drive, Mann looked deep and found Hunter Rodriguez wide open behind the defense on the home sideline. He reeled it in and took it into the end zone for a 66-yard touchdown.
The good two-point conversion put Bowie up 25-18.
The score had happened fast so Boyd still had multiple attempts to respond.
The Yellowjackets drove into the Jackrabbits red zone on their next drive. Bowie’s defense held and on fourth and goal cornerback Boston Farris intercepted the pass in the end zone for a touchback and to complete the crucial goal line stand.
Later Boyd’s defense turned the ball over on downs near midfield.
The dagger came when punter Zac Harris nailed a punt to the Yellowjackets four-yard line with 17 seconds left.
Bowie won 25-18.
