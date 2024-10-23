Football Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits played their final home game of the season on Friday against Jacksboro.

The Lady Tigers came away with a straight sets win 3-0, but the Lady Rabbits made them work for it early in the match.

It was senior night for Bowie and it was hoping it could make it special by getting its first district win. The Lady Rabbits previous two matches had both gone five sets and were the best the team had played all throughout district. They were hoping it could break through against Jacksboro.

The Lady Tigers proved to be tough as they had several big players at the net that made things tough.

The first set saw Bowie lead for most of it, but never by more than three points until the end of the set. The Lady Rabbits lead was 22-18 and it looked like they were about to close the set.

Unfortunately, following a time out Jacksboro came back to eventually win the set 26-24, stealing it in the end to go up 1-0.

The second was competitive again even if Bowie was the one slightly trailing for the first 30 points, down 16-14. Then the Lady Tigers pulled away, winning nine of the next 11 points to earn the victory 25-16 to go up 2-0.

The Lady Rabbits had tried to pull a comeback recently, coming back from two sets down against City View to force a fifth set.

Unfortunately, that did not happen. Bowie fell behind early in the third set and was trying to dig itself out of a hole the entire time. The Lady Rabbits made it out enough to make the final score respectable, but lost 25-19.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians took break from district to play tough private school Christ Academy.

The Lady Warriors beat the Lady Indians in straight sets 3-0 as Nocona struggled to compete.

The Lady Indians were coming off a 3-1 record in the first round of district and had easily beaten every opponent besides Windthorst who they had lost against.

The first two sets were more competitive, but Nocona lost 25-19 and 25-21. The third set saw Christ Academy run away with it 25-12 to close the match.

Ava Johnson led the team with led the team with eight kills while Raylea Bowles was second with five.

Leah Meekins had a team high nine assists while Kasi Castro was second with six. Sy Parker got the team’s only service ace.

Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers wrapped up another district title with their win against Prairie Valley at home on Friday.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Bulldogs.

Saint Jo came into the match knowing it could not take Prairie Valley too lightly. The Lady Bulldogs only loss in district had come against the Lady Panthers and had not really been challenged by the other three teams.

Saint Jo showed up to take the match seriously from the beginning and won with the set scores being 25-12, 25-14 and 25-15.

Coach Kelly Skidmore was proud of her team playing up to its potential and not slacking off.

“Our girls served well and play at the net was solid,” Skidmore said. “Prairie Valley has always played us tough and we knew they would come in looking to try and take advantage of us not playing up to our level or just being lazy.”

For Prairie Valley, it was disappointing for the close nit senior group that was hoping it could give the big bad wolf its best shot one final time.

Forestburg vs Gold-Burg

The Forestburg Lady Horns were able to pick up a home district win against Gold-Burg on Friday.

The Lady Horns won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Bears.

Forestburg was coming off rough losses against the top two teams in the district, Saint Jo and Prairie Valley.

Gold-Burg was looking for its first district win of the season and hoped it could catch a young Lady Horns team slipping.

Forestburg won with set scores being 25-15, 25-18 and 25-19, but Coach Jason Briles was not happy with how his team looked.

“We didn’t play with any energy tonight,” Briles said. “That is something that has to change regardless of our opponent. We did show a lot of hustle tonight though, getting to balls that we would normally let end up on the floor.”

Brenna Briles led the team with 24 kills and 12 digs. Jocelyn Rich had a team high 16 assists and added seven digs. Karmen Willett had a team high two service aces to go with five kills and four assists. Taylor Griggs had a team high four blocks to go with five kills.

For Gold-Burg, the team showed improvement by competing better against an opponent that is a playoff team, but is just missing that little something to put it over the edge to pull out some sets.

For more pictures from Bowie’s game on Friday, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6869931&T=1

For photos from Bowie’s senior night, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6869930&T=1