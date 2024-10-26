Girls compete in school rodeo

The regional cross country meets were on Monday and Tuesday and the area schools are sending a handful of athletes to the state meet.

Overall there is one team that qualified and five individuals who will be competing with the best of the best in Round Rock.

To qualify for state, the criteria are the top four teams in each race and the first 10 runners in each race who are not on one of those four teams.

The Bowie Jackrabbit boy’s team competed at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock in the 3A Region I race. It was heartbreaking as the Jackrabbits finished fifth overall and were only six points away from fourth place Lubbock Roosevelt, which would have sent the team to state.

Thankfully, senior top runner Isaac Renteria was able to qualify himself. He finished seventh overall with a time of 16:53. Brayden Willett almost qualified individually as well, but was just the second runner to be cut off. He finished in 23rd. Russell Anderson got 38th, Sebastian Martinez was not far behind at 41st and Jackson Frye got 64th.

Coach Ryan Dykes was crushed for his team, but was proud for Renteria.

“The Rabbits ran exceptionally well on this challenging course,” Dykes said. “Several runners had great days and rose to the occasion. We are so proud of Issac making it to state at the 3A level after running 1A the last three years. All the boy and girl runners have given their absolute best for their season.”

Nocona and all of the 1A schools ran at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

Nocona runners ran in the 2A region II races at the end of the first day.

The Lady Indians only had one runner compete, but she made it count. Junior Bayler Smith was able to qualify individually, finishing 16th overall with a time of 12:54.

Coach Kyle Spitzer was proud of her, knowing Smith had experience being on two teams that qualified for state, but did it almost alone this year.

“I am very proud of the work and the sacrifices she has made to get to this point,” Spitzer said. “Also I need to give Reagan Phipps a shoutout as well. She is the manager, but she also works out with Bayler at every practice. So it’s good to have her there to push her and keep her motivated.”

Unfortunately, she will be the only Nocona runner at state this year. The Indians team finished 15th overall.

The Indians top runner was Freddy Duran who got 41st with a time of 19:02. Nocona’s top five runners were Andrew Perez (52nd), Omar Salinas (63rd), Emilio Rocha (115th) and Corbyn Patton (125th).

Coach Brody Wilson lamented it being his team’s final race, but was proud of how they did against tough competition.

“I thought the boys competed hard and did their best,” Wilson said. “Our region is very tough with very fast runners. I am proud of what they accomplished this year, especially getting back to regionals as a team.”

The area 1A schools competed on the final day in the 1A region III race.

Saint Jo almost pulled off the feat of sending both of its teams to state, but its girls team just missed the cut by four points.

The Panther boy’s team qualified for the second time in three years, earning third place overall and was only five points from second place Saltillo.

Barrett Johnson was the team’s top runner as he got 12th place with a time of 19:05. His next three teammates were not far behind with Jayden Curry getting 13th, Elijah Young earning 15th and Julian Luna getting 18th. Ayden Giambruno got 46th to round out the scoring.

The Lady Panthers were trying to make it back to state for the second straight year, but were four points away from fourth place Newcastle and seven from third place Woodson.

Still, the team’s top runner, sophomore Savannah Hill, was able to qualify individually. She finished ninth overall with a time of 13:28. The team’s top five runners included Taylor Patrick (20th), Abby Carter (45th), Jordyn O’Neal (51st) and Mercedes Diaz (56th).

Coach Daniel Lindenborn was hoping both teams would qualify, but knows his runners gave their all and is happy for those that are advancing to state.

“At the end of the day you either have the race you hope for or you don’t,” Lindenborn said. “We had some runners who ran their hardest and got the results they wanted. We had some runners who ran their hardest and didn’t get the results they wanted. Our entire cross country team is excited for the runners who advanced to state and proud of the effort given by each member throughout this season.”

Bellevue had both of its teams compete, but neither were able to advance. The Lady Eagles got 11th place and the boy’s team earned 18th place. However, one runner did break through to qualify for state.

Freshman Mattie Broussard finished first overall with a time of 12:36, which was nearly 20 seconds faster than second place. The Bellevue girl’s top five runners also included Brittany Gill (67th), Tristin Shook (83rd), Brooklyn Shook (88th) and Mary Grace Broussard (99th).

The boy’s team top runner was River Trail who got 47th with a time of 21:55. The Eagle’s top five runners also included Brycen Bancroft (96th), Ryan Jones (112th), Evan Chavez (119th) and Cowyn Langford (125th).

Prairie Valley only sent two runners to the regional meet, but both were able to qualify for state again. Senior Linzie Priddy got 11th place while running 13:37. It was her third time to qualify for state in cross country and the second time in a row.

Sophomore Josh Stout got 22nd with a time of 20:05. It is the second year in a row he qualified for state in cross country.

Coach Kent Caruthers thought both athletes got what they deserved after putting in the work all season.

“I am not now or ever been a distance runner so I respect these athletes greatly to train and compete in cross country,” Caruthers said. “Both made it to state last year also so they know what they have to do to be successful. Both are great students as well as athletes and I am very proud of them.”

Forestburg had one runner compete. Jesse Wadsworth got 36th with a time of 21:03.

To see results from all of the area school’s runners, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.