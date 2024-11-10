Miranda “Alene” Garrett

WEATHERFORD – Barbara Gail Covey Hutson, 85, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2024 at her home in Weatherford, surrounded by her loved ones.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Newport Cemetery in Newport, TX.

Gail was born in Goree, TX in 1939 to parents Houston E. and Berniece Covey. Gail lived most of her younger years in Fort Worth until her family moved to Bowie when she was in the eighth grade. Although shy by nature she always said the move to Bowie afforded her new experiences she wouldn’t have had in Fort Worth such as being a part of the nationally acclaimed Bowie High School band and the Bowie Rodeo Club, which allowed her to enjoy her love of horses. Upon graduating from Bowie High School in 1957 she attended Sul Ross University in Alpine, TX majoring in English.

Gail was a creative person who loved the arts, whether it was literature, theatre, movies or art. She wrote poetry and as an avid reader, her home was filled with books. Fine art was one of her passions and she worked with various mediums. Although her work was never sold in galleries, several pieces received top honors in art shows. Her sketch of the Parker County Courthouse is used for pamphlets, posters and other signage for the Parker County Historical Commission. Her artwork, now treasured heirlooms, will be enjoyed by her family and descendants for years to come.

Additionally, she had a passion for music which was a part of her life until the day she died. Considered a child prodigy on the piano, she performed on the “Young Americans” program at the age of 10 on WBAP-TV in Fort Worth. She took pleasure in passing on the love of piano by teaching her granddaughter, Blair, to play since her biggest passion of all was her family. Considering it her finest achievement, she raised two children with her husband, Red, creating a loving family bond that will continue to grow and blossom with each new generation.

Gail was a member of the Weatherford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution National Society, one of the oldest chapters in Texas. Gail’s sixth great grandfather, Samuel Covey, was one of the 900 Patriots who fought at the Battle of Kings Mountain in South Carolina in 1780. The Battle of Kings Mountain was one of the most decisive engagements in the American War of Independence.

Gail was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dairel Hutson and is survived by her daughter, Janna Gail Blumentritt and husband Bruce; son, Jason Covey Hutson and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Blair Willmott and husband Justin, Marlowe Streck and husband Joe and grandson, Layne Hutson; nephews, Greg Hutson, Spencer Freidl, Peter and Mark Covey; nieces, Ann Covey Smith and Laura Covey Danforth and her aunt, Charlotte Lloyd, as well as great grandchildren, Skylar and Houston Willmott.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the American Heart Association or Give Kids The Arts, an organization that helps provide art, music, dance and theater supplies to children.

Paid publication