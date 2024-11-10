OBITUARIES
Miranda “Alene” Garrett
June 7, 1923 – October 9, 2024
BOWIE – Miranda “Alene” Garrett, 101, died peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 9, 2024.
A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Alene was born on June 7, 1923 in Montague County to Charles Franklin and Nannie Mae (Hamilton) Taylor. She was the youngest of five children.
In July of 1941 she married Edward Norman Chandler and they had two children, Glenda and Larry, before Edward’s death in 1948. In March of 1954 she married Glen Garrett who had one daughter, Susan. She and Glen then had one daughter, Deborah. Glen passed away in 1998.
Alene and Glen lived in Hobbs, NM for many years before returning to Bowie in 1977. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Bowie.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ed and Glen; sisters, Eleanor Norris and Nell St. John; brothers, W.T. and Jack Taylor and one grandson, Ben Chandler.
Alene is survived by her son, Larry and wife Joan Chandler, Las Cruces, NM; daughters, Deborah Garrett, Fort Worth, Susan and husband Lewis Burton, Butte, MT and Glenda and husband Waldo Roth, Bowie; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Independence Hall for the wonderful care they have given Mom throughout the last nine years. Also the staff of Solaris Hospice who cared for her with such kindness and dignity the last two years. You have all been a blessing to us.
Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Bowie in honor of Alene.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Barbara Gail Covey Hutson
WEATHERFORD – Barbara Gail Covey Hutson, 85, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2024 at her home in Weatherford, surrounded by her loved ones.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Newport Cemetery in Newport, TX.
Gail was born in Goree, TX in 1939 to parents Houston E. and Berniece Covey. Gail lived most of her younger years in Fort Worth until her family moved to Bowie when she was in the eighth grade. Although shy by nature she always said the move to Bowie afforded her new experiences she wouldn’t have had in Fort Worth such as being a part of the nationally acclaimed Bowie High School band and the Bowie Rodeo Club, which allowed her to enjoy her love of horses. Upon graduating from Bowie High School in 1957 she attended Sul Ross University in Alpine, TX majoring in English.
Gail was a creative person who loved the arts, whether it was literature, theatre, movies or art. She wrote poetry and as an avid reader, her home was filled with books. Fine art was one of her passions and she worked with various mediums. Although her work was never sold in galleries, several pieces received top honors in art shows. Her sketch of the Parker County Courthouse is used for pamphlets, posters and other signage for the Parker County Historical Commission. Her artwork, now treasured heirlooms, will be enjoyed by her family and descendants for years to come.
Additionally, she had a passion for music which was a part of her life until the day she died. Considered a child prodigy on the piano, she performed on the “Young Americans” program at the age of 10 on WBAP-TV in Fort Worth. She took pleasure in passing on the love of piano by teaching her granddaughter, Blair, to play since her biggest passion of all was her family. Considering it her finest achievement, she raised two children with her husband, Red, creating a loving family bond that will continue to grow and blossom with each new generation.
Gail was a member of the Weatherford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution National Society, one of the oldest chapters in Texas. Gail’s sixth great grandfather, Samuel Covey, was one of the 900 Patriots who fought at the Battle of Kings Mountain in South Carolina in 1780. The Battle of Kings Mountain was one of the most decisive engagements in the American War of Independence.
Gail was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dairel Hutson and is survived by her daughter, Janna Gail Blumentritt and husband Bruce; son, Jason Covey Hutson and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Blair Willmott and husband Justin, Marlowe Streck and husband Joe and grandson, Layne Hutson; nephews, Greg Hutson, Spencer Freidl, Peter and Mark Covey; nieces, Ann Covey Smith and Laura Covey Danforth and her aunt, Charlotte Lloyd, as well as great grandchildren, Skylar and Houston Willmott.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the American Heart Association or Give Kids The Arts, an organization that helps provide art, music, dance and theater supplies to children.
OBITUARIES
Wilma Jean Lauderdale
February 6, 1947 – October 7, 2024
SUNSET – Wilma Jean Lauderdale, 77 of Sunset, and recently Midland, passed away on Oct. 7, 2024.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the White Family Funeral Home. A service will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Sunset, with pallbearers, Marvin Jones, Kevin Romine, Jacob Lauderdale, Thomas Romine, Chris Smith and Robert Lane.
Wilma was born on Feb. 6, 1947 in Bowie to Lloyd and Melba Romine. She married the love of her life, Otho Eugene Lauderdale, on April 25, 1969 and they enjoyed 48 years of life together.
Wilma spent her life helping others and taking care of her family. Her family was her top priority, and she went above and beyond to ensure their needs were met.
She worked at Walmart for 22 years in various roles in Bowie. Everyone who shopped there knew she would help them. Her coworkers and friends valued her loyalty and compassion for everyone.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Otho “Gene” Lauderdale; sister, Mary Jones, brother, Joe Romine and grandson, Aaron Gower.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Debbie Dore and husband Mike, Timpson; son, Richard Lauderdale and wife Miranda, Midland; grandsons, David Dore, Timpson and Jacob Lauderdale, Abilene.
Other survivors include brothers, Thomas, Doyle, Lloyd Jr. and Lonnie Romine; sisters, Lorene Beasley and Marie Alred; niece, Michele Smith, Bowie and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to express their gratitude toward Brookedale Assisted Living in Midland. The staff of Home Care Plus offered care and compassion as well. The family wishes to also thank the many close friends for all their love and support through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice or to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Daniel Reed
December 9, 1964 – October 8, 2024
BOWIE – Daniel Reed, 59, died on Oct. 8, 2024 in Fort Worth from an unexpected medical event.
A memorial service will take place 10 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
He was born Dec. 9, 1964, the first born child to Johnny and Emma Mae Reed in Bowie. He spent his entire career advancing in the oilfield until he retired from Transocean Offshore Drilling Company.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Johnny Reed and his wife of 33 years, Kristi Reed.
He is survived by his mother, Emma Mae Large, Bowie; daughter, Morgan Blaylock; two grandchildren; sister, Tammy Price, Wylie, TX and brother, Brian Reed, Bowie.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
