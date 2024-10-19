SPORTS
Volleyball Roundup
Bellevue vs Gold-Burg
The Bellevue Lady Eagles started off the second round of district play with a win at home against Gold-Burg on Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Bears.
Bellevue was coming into the match needing a win after going 1-3 in the first round of district play, but came into the match fully healthy. Gold-Burg was hoping it could secure its first district win and compete better after losing against the Lady Eagles a few weeks previously.
Bellevue started the first set strong, going up 11-4. The Lady Bears fought back on the strength of their serve and better team play to keep points alive, but still trailed 19-11. The Lady Eagles closed the match strong from that point, winning the first set 25-13 to go up 1-0.
The opening 10 points of set two was competitive as Bellevue led only 6-4. The Lady Eagles started to open up as they won 12 of the next 15 points. Gold-Burg again cut the lead to single digits late, but it was not enough to dig out of the big hole it dug. Bellevue won 25-16 to take a 2-0 lead.
The third set saw the Lady Eagles run away with it from the start. Bellevue won the first 10 points and led by double-digits the rest of the way.
The Lady Bears played better after the rough start once they started to play more focused, but it was too late for them to catch back up.
Bellevue won the set 25-14 and the match 3-0.
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits nearly pulled off a comeback victory against City View at home on Tuesday night.
In the end, the Lady Mustangs were able hold off the Lady Rabbits in set five to win 3-2.
Bowie was coming into the match searching for its first district win, but had played its best game in several weeks in its previous match, when it took Iowa Park to five sets as well.
City View was hoping to keep its fight for a playoff spot alive with a win on the road.
The first set showed how evenly matched the two teams were that night. It went down to the wire and unfortunately, the win went to City View by the narrowest of margins 26-24 as it took the early lead.
Set two also was competitive. The end of the set saw the Lady Mustangs get some breathing room a bit as they won 25-21 to take a 2-0 lead.
Bowie had a choice of folding after losing two close sets it could have easily won or fighting back, with the mind set the match was now going to go five sets if it was going to win.
The Lady Rabbits chose to come out focused for set three and hit City View where it hurt. The Lady Mustangs seemed to expect the Lady Rabbits to fold and took their foot off the gas pedal. This led to Bowie winning the third set in the most dominant fashion of the match 25-8 to cut the lead to 2-1.
The fourth set was a bit more competitive, but the Lady Rabbits were still riding the big vat of momentum from the beat down they employed in the previous set. Bowie won fairly comfortably 25-16 to force a fifth and final set with all of the momentum in the world.
The fifth set in a volleyball match is a strange entity in sports. Momentum, so powerful at other points of a match, does not always matter. The Lady Rabbits had felt it carry over for Iowa Park in set five in its previous match, but it does not always matter.
With the set only going to 15 points instead of 25 and the pressure of everyone involved knowing its winner take all, every lead feels 10 times higher and the intensity is palpable since every point means so much more.
The fifth set was another close one like the first two sets of the match. Unfortunately, like the competitive first two sets, the fifth set ultimately went to City View as it won 15-11.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians easily won their home match against Archer City on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Cats in a match that did not take long.
Nocona was coming off a good win against Petrolia to finish the first round of district play with a 3-1 record and sitting in second place.
With another match against first place Windthorst on the horizon, the Lady Indians needed to take care of every other match in district, which they had won with general ease the first time around.
Nocona took care of business, winning with set scores 25-8, 25-14 and 25-12.
Ava Johnson led the team with 11 kills while Sy Parker was second with eight. Meg Meekins had a team high nine assists and five service aces. Kasi Castro was second with eight assists while Johnson had four aces.
On defense, Raylea Bowles and Park each had one block. Aubree Kleinhans had a team high seven digs.
Saint Jo vs Forestburg
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers kept up their blitz through district play by beating Forestburg at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers kept up their streak of not losing a set during district play, winning 3-0.
Saint Jo came into the match confident, with the goal more to play up to its standard since a win was expected.
The Lady Horns were coming off a loss against second place Prairie Valley, but had surprised the Lady Bulldogs by taking a set off of them to start the match. Sitting in third place despite in season coaching and roster changes, Forestburg was hoping it could shake up an unexpected Lady Panther team.
Unfortunately for the Lady Horns, Saint Jo started the game off on a hot note, winning the first set in a blistering pace 25-8 to take the lead.
Forestburg settled down a bit and played better in sets two and three, with a little help from the Lady Panthers intensity waning a little as the match wore on. Still, Saint Jo won both sets in commanding fashion 25-13 and 25-16 to secure the victory.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News. For more pictures from the Bellevue and Gold-Burg game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6869851&T=1
High School barrel racer finishes in seventh place
Prairie Valley senior Kiley McCracken competed at a Saginaw rodeo for the North Texas High School Rodeo Association on Oct. 11.The barrel racer raced to a time of 16.536 seconds, getting some luck when she hit the third barrel but it did not go down. The time was good enough to put her in seventh place.
Bass club finishes fifth at Texoma
The second tournament of the Metroplex Division for the 2024-25 Texas High School Bass Association took place at Lake Texoma on Oct. 5.
The Bowie Red River High School Bass club had seven teams compete with six of those teams bringing fish across the scales.
This tournament proved to be another tough one for the youth and the boat captains. Weather was still warm and big fish had not moved up into the pockets and coves that they normally do this time of year. Water temps were over 80 degrees, which is not very conducive to making the fish bite. Bait could be found, but no great numbers of scorable bass.
Teams started fishing at 7 a.m. with lines out of the water by 3 p.m. It was a 134 boat tournament and gave prizes to 19th place. The overall winning weight went for more than 12 pounds to a team from Highland Park.
There were 63 teams that weighed fish while 71 were not fortunate enough to cross the stage, so only 47% of the teams weighed in a fish.
The team of Carson Caudle/Hunter Blackburn with boat captain Nick Bilby had four fish weighing in at 7.63 pounds and secured an 8th place finish.
The team of Lane Smith/Colt Henry and boat captain Jimmy Smith settled in at 10th place with a weight of 6.87 pounds on four fish.
Coming in at 37th was Stetson Forsyth/Samuel Grubbs and captain Jake Forsyth with two fish at 2.49 pounds. Walker Strahan/Bryce Ramsey with boat captain Terry Baker brought one fish across the stage for a weight of 2.32 pounds and 45th place.
Sy Parker/Colten Anglin and boat captain Jeff Pittman brought in one fish for 2.15 pounds for 51st place. Cooper Johnson/Corbyn Patton and boat captain Gary Eldred were able to secure one fish for 1.62 pounds for 62nd place.
Unfortunately, Ollie Haynie/Jaxon Rosenau and boat captain John Haynie were not able to find any of the fish they caught to measure the minimum 14 inches.
The Red River HS Bass Club finished in 2nd place at the Texoma tournament which gives it a ranking of 5th for Team of Year out of 28.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Cross country runs at regionals next week
All cross country runners who qualified for the regional meets will be running on Monday or Tuesday.
Those running will be competing for a chance to qualify for the state meet in early November.
The Bowie runners are scheduled to compete at the Region I meet at Mae Simmons Park at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. The 3A boy’s race is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Oct. 22.
All of Nocona’s runners and all of the area 1A schools will run at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie. The Nocona runners are scheduled to run in the Region II 2A races on Oct. 21. The girl’s race is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and the boy’s race will follow at 11:30 a.m.
The 1A schools are competing in the Region III races on Oct. 22. The girl’s race is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. and the boy’s race will follow at 12:30 p.m.
Live results can be found online at Texas Milesplit. For Bowie runners, look for Region I 3A race. For Nocona runners look for Region II 2A race. For 1A runners look for Region III 1A race.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
