SPORTS
Bowie basketball teams start their seasons
Jackrabbits
A day after football season ended and the Bowie boy’s basketball team played its first game of the season and is working towards a new goal this season.
The Jackrabbits lost that first game against Sanger on Nov. 9, 70-36 before bouncing back a few days later after some practice to beat Bridgeport on Nov. 12, 56-51.
Bowie comes into this season after falling just short of making the playoffs last season.
The team graduated two of its three double-digit scorers along with an experienced post player from its starting rotation last season.
Rayder Mann is the team’s most proven scorer from last season, but other players will be counted on to step up according to Coach Ryan Dykes, who enters his second season at Bowie.
“Rayder Mann and Bradly Horton will need to be the floor generals for us to be successful,” Dykes said. “Boston Farris will be counted on to be a productive player and Gaige Goodman will need to be a factor in the paint on both the offensive and defensive end.”
In the first game against Sanger, Mann led the team with 13 points while Goodman was second with eight points.
The offense was much better overall against Bridgeport. Horton had 15 points, Mann had 14 points and Farris had nine points as Bowie scored in double-digits in every quarter of the game.
Lady Rabbits
In the second week of the season the Bowie Lady Rabbits had up and down performances.
The Lady Rabbits lost at Bridgeport on Nov. 9, 68-30 but bounced back to win at home on Nov. 12 against Boyd 55-42.
Against Bridgeport, Bowie gave up too many three-pointers on defense as the Sissies made 12 in the game.
It was too much for the Lady Rabbits to keep up with.
Parker Riddle led the team with 14 points while Payton Holt was second with five points.
The offense was more successful overall and balanced against Boyd, pulling away in the second half. Hanna Bell led the team with 13 points while Holt was second with eight points and Lanie Moore had seven points.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Nocona volleyball heading to regional finals
The Nocona Lady Indians won a tough match in the regional semi-finals against Forsan on Tuesday night in Breckenridge.
The Lady Indians won 3-1, but had to come back big time in the fourth set to close out the match and prevent it going to five.
Nocona came in as slight favorites against a 28 win Lady Buffaloes team that had an up and down pre-district schedule before sweeping through 10 district matches and dropping only two sets.
The first two playoff matches for Forsan were won with little trouble against McCamey and Highland Park, not losing a single set.
The Lady Indians were coming off a 3-0 win against Seymour and 3-1 win against Hawley in its first two playoff rounds. Their tougher district and pre-district schedule while having a similar record made them the favorites in the match.
In the first set, the Lady Buffaloes proved those thoughts on paper meant nothing as it went down to the wire. It could have gone either way and dipped into extra-points, but it was Forsan that came out on top 26-24 to take the early lead 1-0.
Nocona rebounded and easily took set two 25-14 to tie the match at 1-1. Set three was competitive, but the Lady Indians had the lead and some wiggle room as they held on to win 25-20 to take the lead 2-1.
The fourth set the Lady Buffaloes were not going away as they got the lead early and were able to keep it throughout most of the set.
It looked like the match was heading towards a fifth set, where anything could happen at that point. Forsan led 23-17 and just needed to win two more points.
Somehow, some way Nocona grinded back. A couple of won points caused a time out from the Lady Buffaloes to try and quell the small momentum. It did not and every point won exponentially grew that momentum until it was a surge.
The Lady Indians eventually tied the score up at 23-23 before winning the final two points Forsan had been unable to win in the last eight serves. Nocona won 25-23 in a much more emotional celebration for a 3-1 victory because of how the last set was won.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Saint Jo heads back to regional tournament
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers secured their third straight trip to the regional tournament on Tuesday with an easy win against Woodson.
The Lady Panthers won in straight sets 3-0 against the Cowgirls as they moved on to the next phase in their plan.
Saint Jo came into the match as favorites, with expectations to get back to the regional tournament before the season even started.
Woodson had some good front court players and had picked up steam during district play to win its district. That didn’t mean the Cowgirls didn’t struggle through its first two playoff matches, taking Richland Springs and Crowell to five sets in their victory.
Also, the teams played earlier in the season during a tournament and the Lady Panthers won 2-0. The fact it was more than two months ago indicated little besides both teams knowing what the other brought to the table.
Saint Jo had only stumbled in its previous match against Perrin-Whitt in the first set, with a lot of uncharacteristic errors.
It was important for Coach Kelly Skidmore to get her team’s mindset right to not give up anything easy since Woodson has proven itself to be feisty in its two five-set playoff wins.
The team took her words to heart and led 5-0 to cool off a hot Woodson crowd that was hoping to root its team to an upset win in a playoff run that was full of excitement so far.
Even with the Cowgirls eventually fighting back, Saint Jo was able to attack Woodson’s serve-receive and win more times at the net with its own impressive front court play.
Knowing also where to hit the ball, avoiding too many dump attacks where Woodson was ready and looking to hit it near the sidelines, also played a factor in the Lady Panthers making it look easy.
Saint Jo won 25-17 to take a 1-0 lead.
The second set proved to be the most competitive of the match. The first 10 points were even, but then the Cowgirls had a 4-1 run to open up a 12-8 lead.
The Lady Panthers battled back and quickly tied the score at 15-15 and then 20-20.
Down the stretch, Woodson had trouble landing its serves while Saint Jo made the Cowgirls work for every point. The execution led to the Lady Panthers winning the close set 25-23 as they took a 2-0 lead.
Even with the lead, it was emphasized to Saint Jo players to not give up an inch since Woodson had shown it could take a mile. While the Cowgirls had not come back from 2-0 in the previous two matches, the fact both went five sets and they would need to do it again if they wanted a chance to win meant the Lady Panthers could not take a breath.
With that in mind, Saint Jo started set three and quickly got out to a 5-0 lead thanks to a string of good serves. That seemed to put Woodson’s energy down, even as the Cowgirls clawed back to within one point relatively quickly 8-7.
Then the Lady Panthers went on a 7-3 run to open their lead to 15-10 and there was no fight left for Woodson. Saint Jo’s lead continued to grow as the end of the match proved near.
The Lady Panthers won the set easily 25-14 and the match 3-0.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News. For more pictures from the match, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6870517&T=1
SPORTS
Bears win playoff game 64-62
The Gold-Burg Bears won their bi-district playoff game against Woodson on Thursday night and it came down to the wire.
The Bears held on to win 64-62 in a game where they led for most of it, but just could not get the Cowboys to leave them alone.
Gold-Burg came in as favorites despite both teams coming in with 6-4 records. The Bears’ schedule was considered slightly harder, they had won their district’s championship and were on a 6-1 run to end the season after a tough start.
Still, Woodson would prove it had several different weapons on offense which allowed it to hang with Gold-Burg and a never say die attitude that kept the team fighting until the very end.
The first play of the game saw the Cowboys try a trick play that went for a long touchdown run, but it was called back due to an alignment penalty. The Bears bounced back by forcing and recovering a fumble. Jayton Epperson, who recovered the fumble, a short-time later ran in an 18-yard touchdown to put Gold-Burg up 8-0 early.
Woodson bounced back with a play that would prove lethal throughout the night as its quarterback found Peyton Malcuit for a 34-yard touchdown pass in single coverage to tie the score at 8-8.
The Bears drove down the field and Epperson scored on a short run to go up 14-6. Gold-Burg tried to dial up the pressure to not allow the deep throw and it worked as it turned the Cowboys over on downs to get the ball back.
Unfortunately, the first offensive play saw the Bears fumble the ball and Woodson recovered it around midfield. Then the Cowboy’s Nico Romo burst threw for a 40-yard touchdown run. It put his team up 16-14.
The lead did not last long. On Gold-Burg’s first offensive play of the next drive, Jayton Epperson scrambled before dumping it down to Keelyn Case. Case took the pass up the sideline for a 45-yard touchdown catch. The Bears led 22-16.
Gold-Burg’s defense then repeated its tactic from its last drive to get the ball back. At the start of the second quarter, Levi Hellinger found Case for a 23-yard touchdown pass to put the Bears up 28-16.
It seemed like at this point Gold-Burg was about to pull away. Its defense seemed to have figured out Woodson’s offense, with the two touchdowns being two fluke big plays. The only way the Bears offense could be stopped is if they turned the ball over. The momentum seemed like it was all on Gold-Burg’s side.
Then Woodson hit Malcuit over the top again for a 39-yard touchdown and it was a one-score game again. The Cowboy’s trailed 28-24 and Gold-Burg needed to keep scoring.
The Bears answered with a good drive that took some time and ended with Epperson scoring on a 17-yard run to make it 34-24.
Woodson followed with a quick drive and Romo found room to burst open for a 27-yard touchdown to again cut the lead to one score as Gold-Burg led 34-32.
The Bears scored on their next drive when Epperson found Paul Jones for a 29-yard catch and run touchdown. Gold-Burg led 40-32.
The Bears’ defense got a stop on Woodson’s next drive when Jones recovered a fumble. With 38 seconds left before halftime, Gold-Burg tried to score once more since it was also receiving the ball to start the second half.
The Bears came up short and went into halftime up 40-32.
Gold-Burg started the second half with the ball and took advantage as it drove down to score with Caleb Epperson pounding his way in on a short run. The Bears led 48-32.
The Cowboys answered by driving down the field and scoring on a 12-yard pass play which again cut the lead down to one score 48-40.
Then a big traumatic sequence paused the action as Gold-Burg’s Caleb Epperson went down with a head injury that caused the ambulance on sight to stretcher him off the field. There was emotion from those on the team along with some family and friends that came onto the field. Afterwards the two teams came together to pray before getting back to the game.
Playing with renewed spirit, Gold-Burg scored shortly after as his brother Jayton scored on a seven-yard run to put the Bears up 56-40.
Despite that, Woodson just would not roll over. Again the Cowboys found Malcuit open for a 37-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 56-48.
Tensions boiled on the Bear’s sideline when the offense fumbled the ball away in Woodson’s red zone area. Gold-Burg’s defense stepped up and forced a turnover on downs, but then the Bear’s gave the ball right back when a high snap was again recovered by the Cowboys.
This time Woodson would take advantage. The first play of the fourth quarter saw the Cowboys find Malcuit for a short touchdown pass that tied the game at 56-56.
With Gold-Burg feeling down after several bad sequences on both sides of the ball, the Bears needed a big play to not just get back the lead but pick up everyone spirits about the game.
They got it when Zander Crawford aggressively scooped up the attempted onside kick and returned it 45 yards for a special teams touchdown. It put Gold-Burg back up 64-56 and gave the team its swagger back.
The Bears tried to make some coverage adjustments on defense and it paid off a short time later when Jayton Epperson intercepted a pass near their own goal line.
Gold-Burg failed to move the ball and backed up, the Bears made the rare call to punt the ball away.
It paid off because on the next play Gold-Burg’s defense forced a turnover as Eli Freeland recovered a fumble near midfield.
The Bears’ objective on its next drive was to run some clock since it seemed like everything was harder on offense, with their top playmakers fatigued and beat up from playing all game.
Gold-Burg ran more than five minutes off the clock before disappointingly turning the ball over on downs at Woodson’s 20-yard line with 2:22 left in the game.
It seemed like the Bears had the Cowboys figured out now that it was putting extra people in coverage on Malcuit. Still, the Cowboys found a way as they found Hagen Miller on a deep 50-yard touchdown pass with 1:23 left in the game.
Woodson had not missed an extra point all game and needed to make it to tie the score. Instead, Gold-Burg came up with another big special teams play as several players got back to block the extra point attempt.
The Bears still led 64-62.
The game was not over, Gold-Burg had to recover the onside kick and get at least one first down since Woodson had all three of its timeouts left.
The Bears recovered the onside kick. Still Gold-Burg did not have much offensive success since the traumatic injury in the third quarter and were struggling again to execute.
Facing a fourth down with seven yards to go, the Bears gave the ball to Jones who fought his way for eight yards. The first down iced the game and Gold-Burg was able to fall on the ball to run out the clock to secure the 64-62 win.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News. For more pictures from the game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6870518&T=1
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint