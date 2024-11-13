Football Roundup

The Bowie Jackrabbits were able to win their final game at home on Friday night against Iowa Park in a classic shootout style game, but unfortunately the Hawks are headed to the playoffs while the Jackrabbits’ season is done.

Bowie scored with 19 seconds left in the game to win 49-48, but because of a three-team playoff fight, it was actually the loser Iowa Park that gains the final playoff spot.

The Jackrabbits came in with the better overall record at 4-5, but were 1-4 in district. Iowa Park had a 3-6 record, but had a 2-3 district record, including most importantly a win against a Ponder team that had beaten Bowie in district.

Because of scores and everything, the Jackrabbits needed to not just win the game, but win by 15 points to make the playoffs. Iowa Park needed to just win to get in or at least lose by less than three points, otherwise Ponder would get the final playoff spot.

From the beginning both team’s offenses were driving right down the field against the other’s defense. The Hawks struck first on a short run and the Jackrabbits answered as Justin Clark ran in a seven-yard touchdown.

Tied at 7-7, Bowie brought out a surprise onside kick that Lane Whitfield recovered. The Jackrabbits took advantage as Rayder Mann connected with Tyler Richey on a screen pass he took 21 yards for a touchdown.

Bowie led 14-7 heading into the second quarter.

Iowa Park answered on its next drive. Converting two fourth downs, including the scoring play on a four-yard run, the Hawks tied the score at 14-14 early in the second quarter.

Bowie answered back immediately on its first play of its offensive series. Mann got loose and weaved his way from one side of the field to the other on a dazzling 75-yard touchdown run to put the Jackrabbits back up 21-14.

With how its offense was playing, Bowie needed to get some stops since it would need to go up multiple scores eventually if it wanted its playoff hopes to stay alive.

It looked like the Jackrabbits were going to get it as they had the Hawks in a fourth and long situation. Unfortunately, broken coverage in the secondary allowed Iowa Park to connect on a wide open 32-yard touchdown pass.

It cut the lead to 21-20.

Bowie’s offense finally faltered for a drive. Facing a fourth and long situation, Iowa Park intercepted a pass at its own four-yard line. Thankfully the Jackrabbit defense also came up with a stop heading into halftime still leading by one.

Bowie got back on track offensively to start the second half. On its first play, Whitfield broke through and scored on a 70-yard run to push the Jackrabbits lead to 28-20.

Bowie’s defense then was able to summon a goal line stand at its own seven-yard line to get the ball back with a chance to go up by multiple scores and potentially extend its lead to 15 points like it needed.

Unfortunately, the Jackrabbit offense could not come through and had to punt the ball back to the Hawks. Iowa Park again drove down to Bowie’s goal line. Again it was fourth down, but this time the Hawks came through on a two-yard run, which cut the Jackrabbits lead to 28-26.

Bowie answered back as a quick drive down the field was ended when Mann scored on his own short run to put the Jackrabbits up 35-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

Bowie needed a stop with time running out, but again Iowa Park’s offense, which had seemed to wear down the Jackrabbits with its interior running game, would not be denied. The Hawk’s scored on a 10-yard run to cut the lead to 35-32.

There was still 10:53 to go in the quarter, but there were only so many possessions left as Bowie still needed to score twice more while preventing any more scores from Iowa Park.

Unfortunately, the Jackrabbit offense was stalled around midfield on their next drive. The Hawks took advantage and scored on a short run to take their first lead since the first quarter 40-35.

With 6:06 left in the game, Bowie now needed to score three touchdowns which was looking less likely like it would happen.

The Jackrabbits next offensive drive ended with an interception and now Bowie was more in a mode of just trying to win the game.

The Jackrabbit defense came up with a stop and Bowie was able to take back the lead as Mann found Richey for a 32-yard touchdown pass. The Jackrabbits were up 43-40 with 2:55 left.

Iowa Park would not go away though. The Hawks hit on its biggest pass play of the game, scoring on a 48-yard touchdown pass to retake the lead 48-43 with 2:08 left to play.

Bowie could not strike back in a quick strike fashion like it had earlier and instead drove down the field into Iowa Park’s red zone.

With seconds left, Mann found Zac Harris for a two-yard touchdown pass to put the Jackrabbits up 49-48 with 19 seconds left.

Despite losing the game, Iowa Park ran the remaining time off in victory formation, since it lost within range to earn the final playoff spot.

