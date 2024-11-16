Letters to Santa due by Dec. 4

Hey kids, it’s time to get your letters ready for Santa Claus!

The Bowie News invites families to submit their letters to Santa for publication in the Dec. 21 edition. Forms are available on our Facebook page and at bowienewsonline.com.

Print out a form and drop it off in Santa’s mailbox at the News office, 200 Walnut Street or in one of the school Santa boxes across the county.

Deadline to send in a letter is Dec. 4. While this may seem early there are hundreds of letters to type and then they have to ship off to the North Pole for the Big Guy to read.