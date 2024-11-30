COUNTY LIFE
Saint Jo newcomer, new mayor says his own agenda: ‘Make things better’
By BARBARA GREEN
After 30 years of bouncing around with Army life, Kelly Williamson and his wife, Cathy, began searching for a place to put down roots after he retired.
That place happens to be the north Montague County city of Saint Jo, where he also took the oath of office as its new mayor just a few weeks ago.
While he knows people may view him as an outsider, Williamson says his only agenda is do what he can to “make things better.” It is a goal he feels confident the city council can pursue with success.
Williamson recently turned 64. He and Cathy have one son, Tristan, 24, who lives in Argyle. Their son followed in his father’s footstep, going into the army serving four years after which he got out and began firefighter school. After about a year and half, Tristan decided he missed the army and returned to the infantry.
The new mayor hails from Monroe, LA and just out of high school he joined the National Guard in October 1979 to help pay for his education. He would remain active in the guard, reserve and active army for 30 years.
He stayed with the guard for a while and in 1993 moved to Dallas to become a pilot, but he then went to work for a corporate company, putting a stop to the flying career. More change was coming.
When the war started in 2001, Williamson recalls feeling left out as the army moved out for battle.
“Cathy and I were watching TV and saw the news. Tristan was about a year old. Kathy asked me, ‘You’re going back?’ I told her yes, I missed it. I went back into the reserve and got called up shortly for active duty.
Top photo – New Saint Jo Mayor Kelly Williamson stands in front of the Stonewall Saloon Museum, one of the first places he ever visited when he drove through Saint Jo on a trip. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Bowie, Nocona preparing community Thanksgiving day meals
There is no reason for anyone to spend Thanksgiving alone or go without a holiday meal as organizations in Bowie and Nocona hosts free community meals.
First Methodist Church of Bowie members will host the Bowie community Thanksgiving Day dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 1515 Jefferson.
Church members invite you to come as you are to share a meal in fellowship hall or call for delivery or carry-out.
Delivery orders will be taken until noon on Nov. 27. Call the church office at 940-872-3384. Calling to report pick-up meals is helpful, although not necessary. There is no charge for dinner.
There will be a free hot meal on Thanksgiving Day at First Baptist Church of Nocona from 10-11:30 a.m. The church is at 511 Cooke and the meal of traditional favorites will be served in fellowship hall.
Wine Like a Dog event on Tuesday
The new Montague County Animal Rescue, which will be helping with operation of the new county animal shelter invite you to “Wine Like A Dog” on Dec. 3 at Kimber Creek Wine Bar and Gift Shop on Dec. 3.
The evening will include wine and charcuterie rom 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., while raising funds or the rescue organization. Tickets are $50.
Melanie Gillespie of Montague County Animal Rescue said the new 501c3 has completed its agreement to work with Montague County operating the animal shelter.
“Your support enables us to launch the opening of the first count-run animal shelter. We invite you to join our mission of rescuing, rehabilitating and finding loving homes for animals in need,” said Gillespie.
Limited tickets will be offered at the door based on availability. Those with questions may call Gillespie at 469-951-0215 or email [email protected].
Bowie Elementary students enjoy Pioneer Days fun
Bowie Elementary’s first grade teachers and students enjoyed the annual Pioneer Days activities on the last day before the Thanksgiving break. Mrs. Jones showed off some family quilts while the kids in her class made quilt collages out of scrap material. (Top photo)
