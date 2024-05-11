Connect with us

Unofficial election results for local school, city races

7 mins ago

Bowie City Council

Pct. 2

Laura Sproles – 1096

Boyd Hulstine – 760

Pct 1

Brandon Walker 1752

Pct 3

Laramie Truax 1817

Bowie ISD

Place 1

Jacky Betts – 2761

Brian S. Rhodes – 1846

Place Two

Angie Christmas – 2070

Chase Thomas – 1814

Nichole V. Maddox – 793

Forestburg ISD (Selecting four)

Audi Keown – 281

Ricky Towery – 322

Chris Jones – 296

Rick Balthrop – 381

Steve Sandusky – 510

Chad Hudspeth – 490

Gold-Burg – ISD (Selecting three)

Lynn Allen -304 winner

Chuck Healer – 211

James Martin – 254 winner

Becky Case – 226 winner

Weldon Duff – 200

Nocona ISD

Place 1

Chico Cabrera – 1201

Kyle Lamar- 905

Saint Jo ISD (Selecting two)

Tim Hennessey – 385

Dee Weger – 385

Leeton Phillips – 449

State Senator District 30 (Montague County only)

REP

Brent Hagenbuch – 9423

DEM

Dale Frey – 1,122

State Rep. District District 68 (Montague County only)

David Spiller – 9472

Stacey Swann – 1102

All results unofficial until canvassed.

71.12% overall voter turnout, 11,131 total voters of 15,652 total registered voters.

Early voting for Montague County hits 55%

11 hours ago

11/05/2024

Montague County voters had a tremendous early voting turnout at 55% or 8,712 as an unofficial total.
There are 15,654 registered voters in the county.
Follow elections results on the Montague County webpage https://www.co.montague.tx.us/page/montague.elections and at bowienewsonline, as they become available.

Watch for complete results from all the local school board and city races, and the county’s part in the national and state races in the weekend Bowie News.

It’s election day, where to vote

14 hours ago

11/05/2024

Election day voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations: Montague County Annex Community Room, 11339 State Hwy. 59N, Montague; Bowie Senior Citizen Center, 501 Pelham St; Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut St.; Nocona H.J. Justin Building, 102 Clay St.: Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, 1522 E. U.S. Hwy. 82; Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E Boggess St.; Forestburg Community Center, 16617 FM 455; Sunset City Hall, 119 FM 1749; Ringgold Fire Hall, 17832 N. U.S. Hwy. 81 and Valley View Baptist Church, 6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort.
To see a sample ballot visit the county website at co.montague.tx.us, click the elections tab. Remember Montague County has county-wide voting where voters can cast their ballots at any of the precinct locations.

NWS flash flood warning issued for Montague County

2 days ago

11/04/2024

Event:Flash Flood Warning  
 
Effective:05:14 PM CST on 11/03/2024
Expires:08:15 PM CST on 11/03/2024
 
Alert:FFWFWD The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for… Western Cooke County in north central Texas… Southeastern Montague County in north central Texas… * Until 815 PM CST. * At 514 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Gainesville, Muenster, St. Jo, Lindsay, Lake Muenster, Hubert H Moss Lake, Prairie Point, Leo, Myra, Hood, Rosston, Marysville, Bulcher, Forestburg, Era, Capps Corner, Mallard and Sivells Bend.
 
Instructions:Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Target Area:Cooke, TX; Montague, TX
