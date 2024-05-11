NEWS
Unofficial election results for local school, city races
Bowie City Council
Pct. 2
Laura Sproles – 1096
Boyd Hulstine – 760
Pct 1
Brandon Walker 1752
Pct 3
Laramie Truax 1817
Bowie ISD
Place 1
Jacky Betts – 2761
Brian S. Rhodes – 1846
Place Two
Angie Christmas – 2070
Chase Thomas – 1814
Nichole V. Maddox – 793
Forestburg ISD (Selecting four)
Audi Keown – 281
Ricky Towery – 322
Chris Jones – 296
Rick Balthrop – 381
Steve Sandusky – 510
Chad Hudspeth – 490
Gold-Burg – ISD (Selecting three)
Lynn Allen -304 winner
Chuck Healer – 211
James Martin – 254 winner
Becky Case – 226 winner
Weldon Duff – 200
Nocona ISD
Place 1
Chico Cabrera – 1201
Kyle Lamar- 905
Saint Jo ISD (Selecting two)
Tim Hennessey – 385
Dee Weger – 385
Leeton Phillips – 449
State Senator District 30 (Montague County only)
REP
Brent Hagenbuch – 9423
DEM
Dale Frey – 1,122
State Rep. District District 68 (Montague County only)
David Spiller – 9472
Stacey Swann – 1102
All results unofficial until canvassed.
71.12% overall voter turnout, 11,131 total voters of 15,652 total registered voters.
Early voting for Montague County hits 55%
Montague County voters had a tremendous early voting turnout at 55% or 8,712 as an unofficial total.
There are 15,654 registered voters in the county.
Follow elections results on the Montague County webpage https://www.co.montague.tx.us/page/montague.elections and at bowienewsonline, as they become available.
Watch for complete results from all the local school board and city races, and the county’s part in the national and state races in the weekend Bowie News.
It’s election day, where to vote
Election day voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations: Montague County Annex Community Room, 11339 State Hwy. 59N, Montague; Bowie Senior Citizen Center, 501 Pelham St; Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut St.; Nocona H.J. Justin Building, 102 Clay St.: Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, 1522 E. U.S. Hwy. 82; Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E Boggess St.; Forestburg Community Center, 16617 FM 455; Sunset City Hall, 119 FM 1749; Ringgold Fire Hall, 17832 N. U.S. Hwy. 81 and Valley View Baptist Church, 6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort.
To see a sample ballot visit the county website at co.montague.tx.us, click the elections tab. Remember Montague County has county-wide voting where voters can cast their ballots at any of the precinct locations.
NWS flash flood warning issued for Montague County
|Event:
|Flash Flood Warning
|Effective:
|05:14 PM CST on 11/03/2024
|Expires:
|08:15 PM CST on 11/03/2024
|Alert:
|FFWFWD The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for… Western Cooke County in north central Texas… Southeastern Montague County in north central Texas… * Until 815 PM CST. * At 514 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Gainesville, Muenster, St. Jo, Lindsay, Lake Muenster, Hubert H Moss Lake, Prairie Point, Leo, Myra, Hood, Rosston, Marysville, Bulcher, Forestburg, Era, Capps Corner, Mallard and Sivells Bend.
|Instructions:
|Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
|Target Area:
|Cooke, TX; Montague, TX
