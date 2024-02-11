Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Veteran’s Day activities planned

Published

3 mins ago

on

There will be a Veteran’s Day fundraiser honoring all who served from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at 100 Baylor.
Celebrate this special day with a block walk 1/2K for a $20 entry. Participants will receive refreshments at the halfway point. Participation prices for walking.
Kids are invited to dress patriotically and enjoy a bounce house, games and face painting. Soda and kid-friend drinks will be available.
Additional information on vendor space can be seen at the The V’s Facebook page.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

COUNTY LIFE

County Veteran’s Day program on Nov. 11

Published

2 hours ago

on

11/02/2024

By

The staff of the Montague County Veteran’s Service office will host a Veteran’s Day program at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the courthouse annex in Montague.

The public is invited to attend this program and visit the county veteran’s memorial on the courthouse square honoring those who served.

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Remember to fall back on Saturday night for Sunday time change

Published

2 hours ago

on

11/02/2024

By

Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 3, so before you go to bed Saturday night move your clocks back one hour.
There have been efforts to get the time change thrown out, but it continues to be in governmental limbo.
What is the future of daylight saving time? On March 15, 2022, the U.S. Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. But it will not become law until the House of Representatives votes and the president signs off.
The Sunshine Protection Act, stalled in 2023. A group of senators reintroduced the bill again this year and it has been referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation to review and it is stuck in committee.
This time change also is a good time to change out the batteries in your smoke alarms to be set for the next year.

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Fall book sale ready to roll

Published

3 hours ago

on

11/02/2024

By

Friends of the Bowie Public Library will host the annual fall book at the library located at 301 Walnut Nov. 7-9.
Shop for books from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 9.
You will find a variety of topics from cookbooks to murder mysteries for those cold winter nights. Proceeds support Friends projects for the library.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending