SPORTS
Boys Basketball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians had an up and down first tournament last week.
The Indians went 3-3 overall and finished in fourth place as they played some tough competition.
Nocona started with a 51-41 win against Saint Jo. Landon Fatheree led the team with 22 points and eight rebounds. Karson Kleinhans was second with 14 points.
The Indians then fell to eventual tournament champs Ponder 64-23. Fatheree scored a team high 11 points in the game.
It was still tough in the next game playing Argyle’s JV team. The Eagles won 58-34. Kleinhans led the team with 11 points while Fatheree was second with nine points. Zyrus Moreno added six points.
Nocona rebounded with a close win against Era 57-51 thanks to a big second quarter. Kleinhans led the way with 29 points and six rebounds while Fatheree was second with nine points.
The Indians played Bellevue to start the final day of the tournament. Nocona won 69-42 and was boosted by Kleinhans scoring 44 points. It is believed by his coaches to be a boy’s program record, falling two points short of the overall program record set by his cousin Averee Kleinhans.
Oscar Salomon-Gomez was second with eight points while Fatheree had a team high 10 steals.
The Indians’ final game was played for third place with Lindsay. After a close first half, Nocona came out in the third quarter and struggled which allowed the Knights earn a double-digit lead. In the end, Lindsay held on to win 49-43.
Fatheree led the team with 15 points while Kleinhans was second with 13 points while grabbing six rebounds.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers had a tough first tournament last week playing in Nocona.
The Panthers went 1-4 overall while playing mostly bigger schools the entire time.
Saint Jo first played tournament host Nocona and lost a close game 51-41. It would be one of the closest games of the tournament.
The next two games against Lindsay and Ponder did not go well. The Knights won the first game 77-33 and the Lions won the other game 72-23.
Thankfully, the Panthers were able to break out of their rut by beating Era in a tight game 58-55.
Saint Jo wrapped up its tournament by playing Argyle’s JV team and lost 65-50.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Eagles struggled playing in their first tournament last week, playing mostly bigger schools at Nocona.
The young Eagles’ team went 0-5, but still saw some growth while playing against some of the best teams they have played so far this season.
Bellevue got a tough draw to open the tournament, playing the eventual tournament champs Ponder. The Lions won 93-27. Ryan Jones led the Eagles with 10 points and Aaron Allison was second with seven points.
Bellevue played Lindsay and it was a high scoring game for both teams. Unfortunately, the Knights won 84-65. Allison led the team with 17 points, Jones scored 13 points and River Trail scored 11 points.
The Eagles played Era in their most competitive game of the tournament. Unfortunately, Bellevue lost 66-52. Jones had 19 points in the game while Bryce Ramsey was second with 13 points.
The Eagles had to play against Argyle’s JV team and lost 73-37. Allison led the team with 19 points and Brycen Bancroft was second with 10 points.
Bellevue ended the tournament by playing the host Nocona. The Indians won 69-42 to end the Eagles tournament. Jones led the team with 29 points while Ramsey was second with six points.
Missing scores
Coaches from Forestburg and Prairie Valley did not answer their email for tournament results from Chico. Gold-Burg did not play in a tournament.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
For pictures of Nocona, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6870983&T=1
For pictures of Bellevue, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6870984&T=1
SPORTS
Girls Basketball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians finished second at their hosted tournament last week.
The Lady Indians went 5-1, only losing the championship match at the Tres Niños Shootout.
Nocona first took down Throckmorton easily 75-12. Meg Meekins led the team with 27 points while Jolie Rose, Aubree Kleinhans and Jasmine Olivares each scored nine points.
The Lady Indians then beat Holliday 57-45. Meekins scored 28 points while Reagan Phipps, Ayden Patton and Rose each scored six points.
Nocona started day two beating Bellevue 91-26. Meekins scored 23 points, Phipps scored 15 points, Kaygan Stone scored 11 points and Patton scored 10.
Next the Lady Indians beat down Azle’s JV team 72-11. Meekins scored 14 points, Kleinhans scored 13 and Phipps 11 to lead the team.
On Saturday, Nocona was able to beat Decatur’s JV team 52-33 to move on to the championship game. Meekins scored 27 points and Olivares was second with 10 points.
The Lady Indians met Arygle’s JV team. Nocona led at halftime, but struggled in the second half. This allowed the Lady Eagles to pull ahead and win 48-43. Meekins and Phipps each scored eight points to lead the team.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers competed in their second tournament of the season at Chico last week.
The Lady Panthers went 3-1 over the three days as they competed.
Saint Jo first played Olney and won big 61-29. Taylor Patrick led the team with 18 points, Payzlie Cervantes was second with 15 and Krista Reeves scored 10 points. Kamron Skidmore had a team high eight rebounds.
The Lady Panthers second game was their only loss in the tournament and it was a close one. Quinlan Boles won by one point 47-46. Cervantes led the team with 16 points and seven assists. Aubrey Morman and Reeves were second with seven points each. Reeves and Patrick both grabbed eight rebounds.
Saint Jo got back on track on Friday by beating Victory Christian Academy 50-36. Jordyn O’Neal led the team with 12 points and Cervantes was second with nine points. Skidmore grabbed a team high 12 rebounds and Patrick handed out a team high six assists.
The Lady Panthers final game was another one-sided win, this time against Valley View 68-38. Cervantes led the team with 24 points and O’Neal was second with 16 points. Patrick grabbed 14 rebounds and had five assists to lead the team.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns had a tough tournament at Chico, playing some bigger schools that they struggled against.
The Lady Horns went 1-3 overall.
Forestburg lost to Harrold 56-41, against Quinlan Boles 50-22 and Victory Christian 39-16. The Lady Horns did beat Valley View 39-34.
Forestburg had two all-tournament selections with Jocelyn Rich and Braylee Briles being named to the team.
Missing Scores
The Bowie News did not receive scores from Bellevue’s games at the Tres Niños Shootout from the coaches. Prairie Valley did not play in a tournament.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News. For pictures from the Nocona versus Bellevue game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6870982&T=1
SPORTS
The Lady Rabbits finish second at tournament in Lubbock
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a good showing in their second tournament last week.
The Lady Rabbits went 3-1, losing only in the championship game to finish second overall at Roosevelt’s Cottonfield Classic in Lubbock.
Bowie first played 2A school Hale Center. It was a close game in the first half as the Lady Rabbits led by only two points. Bowie made adjustments on defense to limit the Lady Owls in the third quarter and ended up winning 59-50.
Laney Segura led the team with 17 points, Parker Riddle had 12 points and Payton Holt scored 11 points.
Bowie next played 3A school Lubbock Roosevelt. It was a close game as the Lady Rabbits trailed at halftime. Bowie made some defensive adjustments in the second half and was able to win 43-34. Hanna Bell led the team with 12 points and Segura was second with nine points.
The Lady Rabbits played 2A school New Deal on Friday. Bowie trailed after a low-scoring first half, but again were able to make some adjustments to give it a push in the third quarter to get the lead. The Lady Rabbits were then able to hold onto that lead in the fourth quarter and won 40-32.
Riddle led the team with nine points while Laney Enlow and Bell each had eight points.
The win put Bowie into the championship game on Saturday where it played 3A school Coahoma. The Lady Rabbits had trouble scoring in the first half and fell behind by double-digits. Second half adjustments led to a different third quarter for Bowie once again.
Unfortunately it was not enough to catch back up. The Lady Rabbits ran out of time in the fourth quarter and lost 37-30. Riddle led the team with 11 points while Segura was second with nine.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie boys win the Cottonfield Classic tournament
The Bowie Jackrabbits went on an undefeated run at their first tournament to win the championship.
The Jackrabbits went 4-0 at the Roosevelt’s Cottonfield Classic in Lubbock, playing teams they are unfamiliar with as coaches wanted to get outside of the Wichita Falls bubble.
Bowie played 2A school Floydada and beat down the Whirlwinds 70-35. Adam Pickett led the team with 18 points while Rayder Mann was right behind him with 15 points. Nick Salazar and Gaige Goodman each had 10 points as well.
The Jackrabbits played 3A school Coahoma in a game that was a bit closer, though Bowie led the whole time and the Bulldogs’ later push made the final score closer than it actually was 58-42.
Boston Farris and Mann led the team with 15 points apiece while Goodman added 12 points.
The third game the Bowie News did not receive a score or stats from the coach, but the team did win the game.
The win put the Jackrabbits into the championship game where they played 2A school Hale Center. Bowie’s defense limited the Owls to only eight points in the first half which allowed the Jackrabbits to build a big lead and run away with the game. Bowie won easily 57-35 to secure the tournament championship.
Mann led the way with 27 points in three quarters while Tyler Richey had seven points.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
