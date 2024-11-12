Boys Basketball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians had an up and down first tournament last week.

The Indians went 3-3 overall and finished in fourth place as they played some tough competition.

Nocona started with a 51-41 win against Saint Jo. Landon Fatheree led the team with 22 points and eight rebounds. Karson Kleinhans was second with 14 points.

The Indians then fell to eventual tournament champs Ponder 64-23. Fatheree scored a team high 11 points in the game.

It was still tough in the next game playing Argyle’s JV team. The Eagles won 58-34. Kleinhans led the team with 11 points while Fatheree was second with nine points. Zyrus Moreno added six points.

Nocona rebounded with a close win against Era 57-51 thanks to a big second quarter. Kleinhans led the way with 29 points and six rebounds while Fatheree was second with nine points.

The Indians played Bellevue to start the final day of the tournament. Nocona won 69-42 and was boosted by Kleinhans scoring 44 points. It is believed by his coaches to be a boy’s program record, falling two points short of the overall program record set by his cousin Averee Kleinhans.

Oscar Salomon-Gomez was second with eight points while Fatheree had a team high 10 steals.

The Indians’ final game was played for third place with Lindsay. After a close first half, Nocona came out in the third quarter and struggled which allowed the Knights earn a double-digit lead. In the end, Lindsay held on to win 49-43.

Fatheree led the team with 15 points while Kleinhans was second with 13 points while grabbing six rebounds.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers had a tough first tournament last week playing in Nocona.

The Panthers went 1-4 overall while playing mostly bigger schools the entire time.

Saint Jo first played tournament host Nocona and lost a close game 51-41. It would be one of the closest games of the tournament.

The next two games against Lindsay and Ponder did not go well. The Knights won the first game 77-33 and the Lions won the other game 72-23.

Thankfully, the Panthers were able to break out of their rut by beating Era in a tight game 58-55.

Saint Jo wrapped up its tournament by playing Argyle’s JV team and lost 65-50.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Eagles struggled playing in their first tournament last week, playing mostly bigger schools at Nocona.

The young Eagles’ team went 0-5, but still saw some growth while playing against some of the best teams they have played so far this season.

Bellevue got a tough draw to open the tournament, playing the eventual tournament champs Ponder. The Lions won 93-27. Ryan Jones led the Eagles with 10 points and Aaron Allison was second with seven points.

Bellevue played Lindsay and it was a high scoring game for both teams. Unfortunately, the Knights won 84-65. Allison led the team with 17 points, Jones scored 13 points and River Trail scored 11 points.

The Eagles played Era in their most competitive game of the tournament. Unfortunately, Bellevue lost 66-52. Jones had 19 points in the game while Bryce Ramsey was second with 13 points.

The Eagles had to play against Argyle’s JV team and lost 73-37. Allison led the team with 19 points and Brycen Bancroft was second with 10 points.

Bellevue ended the tournament by playing the host Nocona. The Indians won 69-42 to end the Eagles tournament. Jones led the team with 29 points while Ramsey was second with six points.

Missing scores

Coaches from Forestburg and Prairie Valley did not answer their email for tournament results from Chico. Gold-Burg did not play in a tournament.

