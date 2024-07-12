Commissioners to consider speed limits, stop signs

The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 considering numerous items of new business including two proposals for a water rate increase.

City Manager Bert Cunningham will offer the two rate plans developed from a recently completed water rate study he gave the council at the last meeting. He explained these increases will help replenish the infrastructure fund which is used to make repairs across the city, as well as help pay for the new raw water pump the state is requiring the city add.

One ordinance offers a 16% rate increase this year and the following year. For 2025 the proposed ordinance would increase the base rate per month by $3.19 for residential inside the city limits with a usage charge increase of .76 cents per 1,000 gallons.

For residential outside the city limits the rate would increase $3.67 and the usage rate by .87 cents per 1,000 gallons.

For commercial and industrial inside the city limits the base rate would go up $3.65 and the usage by .76 cents per 1,000 gallons. Outside city limits the base rate would increase by $4.09 and the usage by .87 cents per 1,000.

The second proposal would be a flat $7.50 charge and a 7% rate increases this year and 7% next year. The $7.50 flat fee would be programmed to expire in 2030.

Residential in the city limits would increase by $1.40 the first year and outside the city limits it

would rise by $3.67. For commercial and industrial inside the city limits the rate will increase by $1.60 the first year and for outside the city limits it will rise $2.05. Each customer would have the $7.50 flat fee.

A change order for the Nelson Street bridge replacement project will be discussed along with the final pay request for the project.

Councilors will consider hangar lease terms for privately built hangars at the City of Bowie Municipal Airport.

There also could be a change for council meeting dates as the panel ponders a move from first and third Mondays to second and fourth Tuesdays for the regular meetings.

Councilors also will make four reappointments to the library board.

In the city manager’s report Cunningham will give updates on Nelson Street project final details, sewer line project phase two, status of substation transformer project, Wichita Street water line final report and Community Development Block Grant.