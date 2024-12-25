EDIBLES
Punch up your holiday beverage menu
(Culinary.net) This time of year is all about food and sweet desserts, but don’t forget to quench guests’ thirst with a seasonal sip. This Christmas Cranberry Punch offers a slightly less sweet take on traditional punch so you can add a touch of tart to the beverage cart. Visit Culinary.net to find more delicious holiday recipe ideas.
Christmas Cranberry Punch
- 1 package fresh cranberries
- 1 can pineapple chunks
- 3-4 rosemary twigs
- 6 cans lemon-lime soda, divided
- 64 ounces cranberry juice
- 20 ounces orange pineapple juice
- 1 orange
- The night before, place four cranberries, two pineapple chunks and a few rosemary sprigs in each hole of silicone muffin pan or ice tray. Cover with 1 can lemon-lime soda and freeze.
- Chill remaining soda, cranberry juice and orange pineapple juice overnight.
- In punch bowl, mix remaining soda, cranberry juice and orange pineapple juice. Slice orange into 5-6 slices. Add lemon-lime soda ice cubes, handful of cranberries and orange slices. Serve.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
EDIBLES
A sweet, savory, simple holiday side dish
(Culinary.net) No matter what your main course looks like at the holidays, this Asparagus with Cranberry Sauce offers a sweet yet savory complement. Plus, the surprise pop of flavor and color are perfect for a festive tablescape. Find more easy holiday recipes at Culinary.net.
Asparagus with Cranberry Sauce
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 6
- 1/2 pound bacon
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1 bunch fresh asparagus
- 1 can (14 ounces) whole cranberry sauce
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- Using kitchen shears, cut bacon into pieces then fry in skillet. Drain and set aside.
- In same skillet, add butter and garlic powder. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Saute asparagus then add bacon back to pan.
- In saucepan over medium heat, heat cranberry sauce, brown sugar and balsamic vinegar.
- Place asparagus on platter and pour sauce on top.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
EDIBLES
Cozy, comforting recipes to take on the cold
(Family Features) If blustery conditions are giving you the blues, come inside from the cold for a winter warmup in the comfort of your own kitchen. Cold-weather favorites that are baked, roasted or slow cooked are usually equal parts easy, delicious and filling, making them perfect solutions for chilly, snowy days.
Add a bit of comfort to your weeknight menu with this Loaded Chicken Bake that’s ready in about half an hour. A short list of ingredients and allowing your oven to do most of the work for you mean it’s ideal for saving time (and money at the grocery store) while still satisfying winter appetites.
Serving as the hearty base is READ German Potato Salad, made with thinly sliced potatoes and bacon in a traditional sweet-piquant dressing. While it’s delicious when served chilled, heated or at room temperature on its own, it can also be the star of the show in family meals.
For another true cent saver, try Oven-Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Beets. This savory side dish highlights the flavors of the season in a recipe that’s as easy to assemble as it is to enjoy with loved ones.
Picked and packed at peak ripeness, antioxidant-rich Aunt Nellie’s beets are pickled with a delicate balance of sweetness and vinegar for a homemade flavor that’s perfect in this roasted side that can accompany winter meals of all sorts. Versatile jarred whole pickled beets are always in season, meaning you can enjoy them chilled, warmed or worked into recipes.
Find more favorite wintertime recipes by visiting READSalads.com and AuntNellies.com.
Loaded Chicken Bake
Recipe courtesy of Hungry In LA
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 8
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 2 cans (15 ounces each) READ German Potato Salad
- 4 cups shredded rotisserie chicken or other cooked chicken
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon finely ground black pepper
- 3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cups crumbled, cooked bacon
- French fried onions (optional), plus additional for serving (optional), divided
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- Lightly coat 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Spread German potato salad evenly in dish. Top evenly with chicken.
- In small bowl, stir heavy cream, salt and pepper. Pour mixture over chicken.
- Sprinkle with cheese, bacon and onions, if desired.
- Bake 15 minutes, or until casserole is bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes. Top with additional onions, if desired.
Oven-Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Beets
Servings: 4
- 1 jar (16 ounces) Aunt Nellie’s Whole Pickled Beets
- 2 large sweet potatoes (about 1 pound) peeled and cubed (1/2-3/4-inch cubes)
- 2-3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 red onion, sliced about 1/4-inch thick
- 2 fresh rosemary sprigs, plus additional for garnish
- Preheat oven to 400 F. Drain beets. Discard liquid or save for another use.
- In large bowl, toss sweet potatoes, olive oil, salt, pepper and onion until coated.
- Place silicone mat on baking sheet or line with aluminum foil.
- Pour contents of bowl onto baking sheet in single layer. Remove rosemary from stems; sprinkle over vegetables. Bake 30 minutes until potatoes are almost tender.
- Add beets to baking sheet. Return to oven 10-15 minutes, or until potatoes are fork-tender and beginning to brown. Garnish with additional rosemary, if desired.
SOURCE:
Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods
EDIBLES
Please pumpkin lovers with a twist on a fall favorite
(Family Features) Apple, cherry and blueberry crumbles may get all the adoration, but when fall comes around, you may as well lean into the flavor of the season: pumpkin. This simple dessert satisfies the sweet tooth with some fiber to boot.
Discover more desserts designed for pumpkin lovers at Culinary.net.
Pumpkin Crumble
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 8-12
- 1 can pumpkin
- 1 can evaporated milk
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon pumpkin spice
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 box cake mix (yellow, white or spice)
- 3/4 cup chopped pecans
- 3/4 cup chopped white chocolate chips
- 1 1/2 cups melted butter
Whipped Cream:
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- In bowl, mix pumpkin, evaporated milk, brown sugar, eggs, pumpkin spice and cinnamon. Pour into greased 9-by-11-inch baking dish.
- In separate bowl, mix cake mix, pecans and white chocolate chips. Sprinkle over pumpkin mixture. Pour butter evenly over top. Do not mix or stir. Bake 1 hour.
- To make whipped cream: Using hand mixer, whip heavy whipping cream and sugar until thick.
- Serve crumble with whipped cream.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
