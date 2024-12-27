OBITUARIES
Stacy Ray Trayler
September 18, 1969 – December 1, 2024
SUNSET – Stacy Ray Trayler, 55, died Dec. 1, in Denton surrounded by family.
A visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
Trayler was born on Sept. 18, 1969 in Muenster to Raymond and Joyce Trayler. He spent his life working in the oil field as a driller and driving a truck.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Trayler and Joyce Collier Trayler and brother, Jerry Trayler.
Trayler is survived by his children, Vanessa Clark, Bowie, Vincent Trayler, Oklahoma City and Val Trayler, Terral, OK; one brother, Michial Trayler, Heavener, OK; sisters, Raenell DeSoza, Sunset and Annie Ross, Bowie; four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home, Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Mary ‘Anna’ Lyon
December 20, 1936 – December 26, 2024
BOWIE – Mary “Anna” Lyon, 88, died on Dec. 26, 2024 in Wichita Falls.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2025, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor Dwyane Lamberson officiating.
She was born Dec. 20, 1936, in Levelland, to Charlie and Myrtle (New) Vinyard. She married Ervin Lyon on June 5, 1954, and spent her days as a homemaker, raising their two sons.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; five brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Danny Lyon and Joe Lyon, both of Bowie; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Patsy Salter, Lubbock and Martha Turnbow, Gatesville and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Donald Ray Taylor
January 20, 1938 – December 21, 2024
NOCONA – Donald Ray Taylor, 86, died on Dec. 21, 2024 in Nocona.
A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tom Skinner, Steve Tettleton, Bob Langford, Jon Dunfee, Manuel Sanchez and Coley Frye. Honorary pallbearers were Jimmy Bennett, Mike Henry, Chris Tettleton and Toby Howard.
He was born to Johnny and Ozella Lewis Taylor on Jan. 20, 1938. A lifelong resident of Nocona, he never met a stranger, loving to tell stories and laugh.
Taylor married Patsy Cheshier on Aug. 25, 1965 in Nocona. They went on to raise two children. Taylor also was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
Taylor worked several years for Bowie Industries before going to work for Nocona Independent School District, where he became the supervisor of maintenance and transportation until he retired in 1999. This Nocona native enjoyed coaching his son’s little league teams, golfing with his wife and friends and all sports were a big part of his life.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patsy and son, Brad.
He is survived by his children, Jeff Taylor, Orange Grove, TX, John Taylor, Christoval, TX and Kim Taylor, Dallas; two grandchildren, two great grandchildren and his dog Buddy.
In lieu of flowers the family ask donations be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Arrangements were under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home, Nocona.
OBITUARIES
David ‘Randall’ Paden
June 10, 1958 – December 22, 2024
BOWIE – David “Randall” Paden, 66, died on Dec. 22, 2024 in Bowie.
A memorial service is planned for noon on Jan. 4, 2025 at Moose Lodge, 2522 E. Park Row Dr., Arlington.
Paden was born on June 10, 1958 and raised in Grand Prairie. His family says he was a man of immense humor and wisdom, with an unwavering spirit with a passion for scuba diving, Elvis and motorcycles.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Laura Canzada Finley Paden and John David Paden; brothers, L.D. Paden, James Paden, Sammy Burkett and sister Joyce Berry.
Survivors include his wife, Candice Paden; daughters, Stephanie Miraglata and Heather Refro; son, Sean Miraglata; six grandchildren; one sister, Lorene Burkett Hayley; one brother, Sunny Burkett and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home, Bowie.
