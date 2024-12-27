Stacy Ray Trayler



January 20, 1938 – December 21, 2024

NOCONA – Donald Ray Taylor, 86, died on Dec. 21, 2024 in Nocona.

A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tom Skinner, Steve Tettleton, Bob Langford, Jon Dunfee, Manuel Sanchez and Coley Frye. Honorary pallbearers were Jimmy Bennett, Mike Henry, Chris Tettleton and Toby Howard.

He was born to Johnny and Ozella Lewis Taylor on Jan. 20, 1938. A lifelong resident of Nocona, he never met a stranger, loving to tell stories and laugh.

Taylor married Patsy Cheshier on Aug. 25, 1965 in Nocona. They went on to raise two children. Taylor also was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

Taylor worked several years for Bowie Industries before going to work for Nocona Independent School District, where he became the supervisor of maintenance and transportation until he retired in 1999. This Nocona native enjoyed coaching his son’s little league teams, golfing with his wife and friends and all sports were a big part of his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife Patsy and son, Brad.

He is survived by his children, Jeff Taylor, Orange Grove, TX, John Taylor, Christoval, TX and Kim Taylor, Dallas; two grandchildren, two great grandchildren and his dog Buddy.

In lieu of flowers the family ask donations be made to St. Jude Hospital.

Arrangements were under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home, Nocona.