BHS soccer club played Gainesville and WF Legacy last week

Boys

The Bowie Club boy’s soccer team picked up its first two wins in program history last week.

Bowie won against Gainesville 3-1 and against Wichita Falls Legacy 6-1 last week to pick up some good momentum.

The Jackrabbits played the Leopards on Jan. 21. After struggling to score in the team’s first few games of the season, the first goal of the season was scored by junior high forward Roberto Alvarado in the first half to give Bowie the 1-0 lead at halftime.

The Jackrabbits added to their lead early in the second half as sophomore David Pizano scored to go up 2-0.

Gainesville cut the lead to one goal to put pressure on Bowie before goalie Zac Ivy played a great pass to captain, junior Corban Word, who put the game away with a goal to make the final 3-1. Word was named the player of the match by his coaches as he finished with a goal and an assist.

Coach Chad Word was excited his team broke through and got the win and hoped the confidence gained would help the team moving forward.

It definitely led into the team’s next game when it played Wichita Falls Legacy on Jan. 23.

“The boys dominated possession from the opening whistle and the back four defenders were impenetrable as a unit, led by junior center-back Jerry Wymore and senior right back Sebastian Martinez,” Word said. “With only a first kick goal in the 32nd minute of the first half, Legacy weren’t allowed very many other opportunities due to the outstanding defending by the Jackrabbits.”

This led to Bowie lighting up the back of the net all night. Alvarado scored two goals in the first half to give the Jackrabbits the lead at halftime 2-1. Then Bowie opened up the scoring.

Word scored early in the second half, midfielder AJ Tarr added one he shot from 35 yards out and Pizano scored two later in the game.

Bowie won 6-1 and Alvarado was named player of the match by his coaches.

Girls

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost one and won one last week in their games against Gainesville and Wichita Falls Legacy.

Bowie lost to Gainesville 4-2 before bouncing back to win against WF Legacy 2-0.

The Lady Rabbits did not start off the game well against the Lady Leopards on Jan. 20. Gainesville scored four goals in the first 14 minutes and the sky seemed to be falling.

Thankfully, Bowie settled down and was able to make it the rest of the half without giving up any more goals. After making some adjustments, the Lady Rabbits came out in the second half ready to compete.

Junior Mariah Tompkins scored early in the half and Bowie’s offensive pressure led to the Lady Leopards scoring an own goal shortly after to cut the score down to 4-2.

Unfortunately for the Lady Rabbits, they just could not get any more goals in the back of the net despite controlling the ball for much of the second half.

Gainesville held on to win 4-2.

Bowie avoided any lapse in play on Jan. 23 when playing Wichita Falls Legacy.

“Our girls played with purpose, cohesiveness and poise,” Word said. “Led by junior midfielders Adamari Alonso and Heidi Seibert, we were able to keep ourselves on the ball by owning the middle third of the field.”

Tompkins scored again followed by freshman midfielder Willow Siebert to give the Lady Rabbits the eventual 2-0 win.

Goalkeeper Yaquelyn Alvarez earned player of the match as she earned a shut out on the night.

Word also mentioned center-backs Vanessa Martinez and Stasha Stankovich for contributing towards the team’s great defense.

