Groundhog Day is Feb. 2
Will he or won’t he? Every Feb. 2, the question arises – will the groundhog see his shadow, prompting six more weeks of winter?
The most popular of the rodent meteorologists is Punxsutawney Phil, a western Pennsylvania-based groundhog that draws scores of people to the small town each year.
Per the folklore if the groundhog sees his shadow he predicts six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, it is a forecast of an early spring. Phil is only right about 39% of the time.
Head-on crash injures two people
Two people were transported to area hospitals Monday evening following a two-vehicle, head-on collision at State Highway 59 North and Roach Street in Bowie.
The accident occurred at 5:08 p.m. on Jan. 27. The preliminary accident report states Jeffery Lynn Young, 51, Bowie, was traveling northbound in a 2007 Pontiac in the first lane on North Texas Highway 59N near the intersection with Roach Street.
The second vehicle, a 2014 Ford Escape, was driven by Marilyn Bradford Hickey, 89, Bowie, who was traveling southbound on North Texas Highway 59. She had pulled into the turn lane and attempted to turn east bound onto Roach Street causing a head-on collision with Young. Both parties had minor injuries. Hickey was transported to Medical City Decatur and Young was transported to Nocona General Hospital.
Bowie Chamber of Commerce honors those who go ‘above and beyond’
The Bowie Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards banquet Monday night with a full house of guests reflecting on a successful year of activities as members were asked to “Mind Your Business” by being active in the chamber of commerce.
As always the banquet was filled with elaborately decorated tables showcasing members, lots of visiting with new and old friends and entertainment from local history. Following a social hour in the community center gym area, the banquet hall was opened to gasps when more than 250 guests saw the 31 beautiful tables.
Outgoing President Cameron Gunter brought the welcome and introduced 2025 President Marché House.
Dave Lieber, well-known newspaper columnist, speaker, writer and author of “Amon! The Ultimate Texan,” gave an entertaining reflection on the life of Amon Carter, who became one of the driving forces of not only Fort Worth, but Texas business development. Lieber’s book on this Texas icon also has been turned into a theatrical production, which may perform in Bowie later this year.
Pictured: Randy West and Terry Gunter were presented with the Francis Brite Citizens of the Year Award during Monday’s banquet. Outgoing President Cameron Gunter and new President Marche House made the presentation. See all the awards in the Thursday edition.
Stock show buildings reopen, Titanic show coming to Dallas
In this week’s Out & About, read about the new Titanic exhibition that will be opening in Dallas next month, plus renovations are complete on two historic exhibit buildings at the Will Rogers Complex in Fort Worth, just in time for the Fort Worth Stock Show.
