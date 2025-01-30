Groundhog Day is Feb. 2

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards banquet Monday night with a full house of guests reflecting on a successful year of activities as members were asked to “Mind Your Business” by being active in the chamber of commerce.

As always the banquet was filled with elaborately decorated tables showcasing members, lots of visiting with new and old friends and entertainment from local history. Following a social hour in the community center gym area, the banquet hall was opened to gasps when more than 250 guests saw the 31 beautiful tables.

Outgoing President Cameron Gunter brought the welcome and introduced 2025 President Marché House.

Dave Lieber, well-known newspaper columnist, speaker, writer and author of “Amon! The Ultimate Texan,” gave an entertaining reflection on the life of Amon Carter, who became one of the driving forces of not only Fort Worth, but Texas business development. Lieber’s book on this Texas icon also has been turned into a theatrical production, which may perform in Bowie later this year.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

Pictured: Randy West and Terry Gunter were presented with the Francis Brite Citizens of the Year Award during Monday’s banquet. Outgoing President Cameron Gunter and new President Marche House made the presentation. See all the awards in the Thursday edition.