Music welcomes 2025 to Montague County

The new year opens with the first county-wide event this week, the 2025 Montague County Youth Fair, Jan. 8-11 at various locations.

It should be a strong show with 1,160 entries across all the categories and 333 students represented. Here is the basic schedule of activities.

Leadership Day

This year’s contests will be at the Montague County Cowboy Church.

Competition day starts with check-in between 7-8 a.m. for speaking events and the robotics contest. Categories will include junior and senior prepared speaking, plus junior and senior Montague County ag. advocacy speaking. Robotics contest also takes place that morning.

Contestants sign in for the skill-a-thons from 12:30 to 1 p.m., followed by the beef and horse skill-a-thons. Sign-in for the barbecue cooking contests is from 1-2:30 p.m. with the contest starting at 3 p.m. Judging follows at 4 p.m. Awards will be given to the top two individuals for each division of the contest.

Home economics

Home economics entries can be dropped off at the Nocona Community Center from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 7-9 a.m. on Jan. 8.

Judging will be from 10 a.m. to noon with results posted by 6 p.m. Public viewing is 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 9. Home economics is a massive competition covering food, fabric and artworks.

Read the full schedule in your weekend Bowie News.

Top photo:A Nocona student works on a welding project for the 2025 youth fair. (Courtesy photo)