Joe Emerson Probst



July 28, 1938 – May 19, 2026

BOWIE – Mildred Fay McCraw, 87, passed away on May 19, 2026 in Bowie, TX.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on June 2 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A celebration of her life will be at 6 p.m. on June 19 at The Hall, 1401 Jakes Road, Bowie.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Bowie Community Development Board: Marty Elmore, Donna Ballew, Debbie Halbrook, Sylvia Henning, Vickie Howard, Jamie Rodden, Renee Hart, Matt Hunt, Brittany Barnes and volunteers, Jana Elmore, Ray and Lois Harris, Joe Barnhill and Joni Dodson.

Mildred is the daughter of the late Ozella Mae Hall and Clifford Lee McCraw Sr. born in Raymondville in 1938. She was born on her older brother Clifford McCraw’s two-year birthday, July 28.

She moved to Bowie with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. T.E. Hall and attended Bowie schools from third grade through her graduation in 1956 in which she was class salutatorian. Mildred was a four-year letterman in basketball playing as guard sporting number 32.

She was a member of the 1954 district team, the 1955 2-AA State Championship Lady Jackrabbits team and the 1956 district team.

After high school graduation Mildred went on to North Texas State College in Denton, graduating in 1960 with a bachelor of science degree in medical technology with honors. During college she played intramural basketball and was a swimming instructor.

She was the first female lifeguard and swim instructor at Bowie’s first swimming pool. She taught alongside Terry Bradfield and Tim Hall back when lessons were only 20 cents per student. She also worked at the Travel-In Motel and Café in 1954.

Her professional career was at Baylor Medical Center on Gaston Avenue in Dallas from July 1, 1960 through Jan. 31, 2001 working first as an intern in 1945, and then in the pathology department in the immunohematology laboratory where she was supervisor of the virology lab.

Mildred continued her love of sports playing softball at Gatson Avenue Baptist Church from 1962 to 1963, when she was recruited by Colonial Baptist Church for the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation state tournament. They won in 1963 and she was named to the All-State team. The streak continued with the Arnold Taylor Corporation when they won the state title in 1964.

In 2001, Mildred decided to retire and return home to Bowie where she cared for her mother, who died in 2003 followed by her brother Clifford in June 2019.

She became very involved in the community and was active with the Jim Bowie Days Association, thanks to her friend Jean Angove, and Texas Main Street until she retired in 2015.

She returned to Bowie Community Development in which she had been serving on the board. She also was active with the Bowie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8789 ladies auxiliary, Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts (now known as Montague County Creative Arts Alliance), Bowie Chamber of Commerce and worked on projects to save the rodeo arena and preserve history.

She was known as the grey headed, “Chicken Lady” wearing a chicken hat and promoting her favorite events like Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival, July Jam, Jim Bowie Days celebration and rodeo, and the world’s largest Bowie knife.

Her favorite hobbies were putting together puzzles and crosswords. She also is known for presenting yellow roses for extraordinary honors.

Her community involvement led her to be recognized as the chamber’s Francis Brite Citizen of the Year Award winner in 2007 and 2016, along with Bowie Rotary’s Community Service Award 2006, Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade Grand Marshal in 2009, Jim Bowie Days Grand Marshal in June 2019, Jim Bowie Days Pioneer Duchess in 2018, and Jim Bowie Days Pioneer Queen in 2024.

Mildred was an avid long-time supporter of her “hometown” Bowie and with help from Mayor Gaylynn Burris, Bowie EDC Executive Director Janis Crawley and Community Development Executive Director Cindy Roller, she continued to be Bowie’s biggest cheerleader until she was called home.

Mildred’s family and friends would like to extend their great appreciation to the Independence Hall staff and residents, Renew Home Health, Angels Care Home Health and the many neighbors and community that helped tend to her throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ozella Hall McCraw Excellence Fund at North Central Texas College, 1525 W California St., Gainesville, TX 76240. Donations may be made to the Bowie Senior Center, 501 Pelham St Bowie, TX 76230

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

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