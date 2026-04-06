Third Music in the Park scheduled June 13

As summer opens, the third annual Music in the Park is planned for June 13 in Pelham Park.

This free musical evening will feature a unique array of musical talent to entertain as guests pull up their lawnchairs under the large oak trees. Hosted by the Bowie Community Center and R&K Sound Company, music begins at 4:30 p.m.

The Lowdown Drifters will be headliner with the opening acts of Jesse Wadsworth, Thad Murphy and the Monty Dawson Band of Bowie.

Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.

Top photo – ZZ Top Texas performed at the 2025 Music in the Park event. (News file photo)