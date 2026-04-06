Red River Bass Club closes season

The Red River High School Bass Club has officially wrapped up a competitive and rewarding fishing season, highlighted by a strong showing at the regional tournament on Possum Kingdom Lake and participation in the Texas High School Bass Association State Tournament on Lake Texoma.

Five teams from Red River qualified for the regional tournament, underscoring the continued growth and strength of the program. Those teams included Cooper Johnson and Colt Henry; Colten Anglin and Tayt Lawrence; Bryce DeMore and Ranger Carle; Lane Smith and Carson Caudle; and Walker Strahan and Bryce Ramsey.

Facing tough conditions at Possum Kingdom Lake, Red River anglers battled through a challenging bite against a large and competitive field. Leading the Red River were Walker Strahan and Bryce Ramsey, who placed 53rd overall with four fish weighing a total of 8.53 pounds. Lane Smith and Carson Caudle followed in 65th place, bringing in two fish totaling 7.18 pounds. While the standings did not reflect top finishes, the experience gained at regionals proved valuable for the young anglers, many of whom competed at this level for the first time.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.