Quadrantids Meteor Shower peaks on Jan. 4 early hours
In the Northern Hemisphere, January is the coldest month of the year in most regions. Texas has been lucky to see a relatively mild December, but colder temperatures are expected this week.
According to folklore, the weather of the first 12 days of the year is said to be indicative of the following 12 months.
The Quadrantids Meteor Shower peaks during the wee hours of Jan. 4. Try looking towards the North before dawn, and in clear skies, you may be able to see up to 25 meteors per hour.
The Quadrantids’ peak is relatively short, lasting from about midnight to dawn, but the volume of meteors makes the experience worthwhile. Information from the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Jammin’ at the Justin hosts big crowd for New Year’s Eve jam
Musicians from around the area attended the New Year’s Eve jam for Jammin’ at the Justin. There was a variety of musicians and singers to entertain the big crowd, that also enjoyed lots of great good-luck foods served up by guests and the jam organizers. Along with the music groups played games and a few folks danced. (Photos by Barbara Green)
Students putting final touches on their 2025 youth fair projects
The new year opens with the first county-wide event this week, the 2025 Montague County Youth Fair, Jan. 8-11 at various locations.
It should be a strong show with 1,160 entries across all the categories and 333 students represented. Here is the basic schedule of activities.
Leadership Day
This year’s contests will be at the Montague County Cowboy Church.
Competition day starts with check-in between 7-8 a.m. for speaking events and the robotics contest. Categories will include junior and senior prepared speaking, plus junior and senior Montague County ag. advocacy speaking. Robotics contest also takes place that morning.
Contestants sign in for the skill-a-thons from 12:30 to 1 p.m., followed by the beef and horse skill-a-thons. Sign-in for the barbecue cooking contests is from 1-2:30 p.m. with the contest starting at 3 p.m. Judging follows at 4 p.m. Awards will be given to the top two individuals for each division of the contest.
Home economics
Home economics entries can be dropped off at the Nocona Community Center from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 7-9 a.m. on Jan. 8.
Judging will be from 10 a.m. to noon with results posted by 6 p.m. Public viewing is 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 9. Home economics is a massive competition covering food, fabric and artworks.
Read the full schedule in your weekend Bowie News.
Top photo:A Nocona student works on a welding project for the 2025 youth fair. (Courtesy photo)
Music welcomes 2025 to Montague County
Gus Clark and the Least of his Problems Band entertained at the Bowie Community Center New Year’s Dance this past week. Guests enjoyed black-eyed peas, cornbread, dancing and music to welcome the year.
