Rebecca Annette Dutcher



March 17, 1938 – January 20, 2025

JACKSBORO – Treva June (Freeman) Simmons, 86, passed away on Jan. 20, 2025, in Decatur, TX.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

The funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the First Baptist Church of Alvord. Burial will follow at New Harp Cemetery in Forestburg.

She was born March 17, 1938, in Orange County, CA to Bennett Elba and Vivian Lorene (Lee) Freeman. As a young girl she attended schools in Forestburg and Alvord, all while helping care for her brothers and sisters. At 14 years of age, she started working at a department store in Dallas.

On Sept. 25, 1954, she married Harry Franklin Simmons, the couple lived in New Harp, raising their three children, Teresa, Cary, Benny and Simmons. In November 1962 to the family moved to Alvord and attended Bethel Baptist Church,where she became reborn in 1967. Later she went to work for the Decatur Sewing Factory for two years, Hagars in Bowie for 10 years, Gibsons for five years, Josten’s in Denton for five years, and Walmart for 10 years. She retired at 65 years old.

She lived in Alvord from 1962 to 2002, and in May 2002 Treva and her husband Harry (aka Shorty) moved to Jacksboro. The couple resided together until he went to be with the Lord in 2010.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Harry “Shorty” Simmons; her parents; brothers, Mack, Dennis and Elba Freeman; sister, Donna Freeman Brown; great grandsons, Treyton Simmons and Brogan Hamilton; great-great grandson, Grady Blaine Chavana; and son-in-law, Freddie Pate.

Treva is survived by her three children, Teresa (Simmons) Pate, Jacksboro, Cary Simmons, Alvord, and Benny Simmons, Cottondale; nine grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren;two great-great grandchildren; brothers, Morris Freeman, Dolan Freeman and Marlon Freeman; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX.