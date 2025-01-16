COUNTY LIFE
Stock show buildings reopen, Titanic show coming to Dallas
In this week’s Out & About, read about the new Titanic exhibition that will be opening in Dallas next month, plus renovations are complete on two historic exhibit buildings at the Will Rogers Complex in Fort Worth, just in time for the Fort Worth Stock Show.
Read about it in your Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Ev and lithium ion battery awareness program set
The City of Bowie office of emergency management will host the Texas A&M training on EV and lithium ion battery awareness on Jan. 25 at the Bowie Community Center.
The program will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rusty Downs of the Texas A&M Engineering TEEX Extension Service will conduct the program, which is free of charge.
While this class is primarily for first responders (fire, law enforcement, emergency management) it also is very appropriate for car dealerships, wrecker services, auto mechanics and even electric vehicle owners. Those with question may contact the Bowie emergency management office at [email protected].
This class is TEEX court no. XTN118-54 and can be found at the registration link at: https://shorurl.at/KrObn. There is a minimum size for a class, so early sign-up is recommended.
COUNTY LIFE
Senior Next Steps planned Jan. 30 at Bowie High
Bowie High School’s graduating class of 2025 will take part in Senior Next Steps at 5 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the high school cafeteria.
This will be an opportunity to mark things off that graduation check-list such as cap and gown orders and double-checking graduation requirements.
There also will be information on scholarships,Red River Promise, Texas Workforce Solutions, college testing, federal financial assistance applications and military services. Make plans to attend with your senior.
COUNTY LIFE
All Together Show posts its largest number of entries
