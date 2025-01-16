Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Stock show buildings reopen, Titanic show coming to Dallas

Published

8 hours ago

on

In this week’s Out & About, read about the new Titanic exhibition that will be opening in Dallas next month, plus renovations are complete on two historic exhibit buildings at the Will Rogers Complex in Fort Worth, just in time for the Fort Worth Stock Show.

COUNTY LIFE

Ev and lithium ion battery awareness program set

Published

9 hours ago

on

01/16/2025

By

The City of Bowie office of emergency management will host the Texas A&M training on EV and lithium ion battery awareness on Jan. 25 at the Bowie Community Center.
The program will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rusty Downs of the Texas A&M Engineering TEEX Extension Service will conduct the program, which is free of charge.
While this class is primarily for first responders (fire, law enforcement, emergency management) it also is very appropriate for car dealerships, wrecker services, auto mechanics and even electric vehicle owners. Those with question may contact the Bowie emergency management office at [email protected].
This class is TEEX court no. XTN118-54 and can be found at the registration link at: https://shorurl.at/KrObn. There is a minimum size for a class, so early sign-up is recommended.

COUNTY LIFE

Senior Next Steps planned Jan. 30 at Bowie High

Published

9 hours ago

on

01/16/2025

By

Bowie High School’s graduating class of 2025 will take part in Senior Next Steps at 5 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the high school cafeteria.
This will be an opportunity to mark things off that graduation check-list such as cap and gown orders and double-checking graduation requirements.
There also will be information on scholarships,Red River Promise, Texas Workforce Solutions, college testing, federal financial assistance applications and military services. Make plans to attend with your senior.

COUNTY LIFE

All Together Show posts its largest number of entries

Published

10 hours ago

on

01/16/2025

By

Toby Hill, Nocona Elementary, was all smiles as he walked with Blayton Calabrese, Saint Jo FFA, with his sheep during the All Together Show. This was despite the show being moved up one day due to the snow. Organizers said they had the largest number of participants in the four years since it started, helpers also came from Saint Jo, Prairie Valley, Nocona and Bowie High Schools. (photos by Jennifer Gaston)
