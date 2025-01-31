SPORTS
Stout signs
Prairie Valley senior Renee Stout, the daughter of Yan Stout, signed her letter of intent to the play college volleyball at Beloit College in Wisconsin on Jan. 24. “The people there were welcoming and kind and the programs are amazing,” Stout said. “It is a really small school so you get more one-on-one time with your professors so its not very different than Prairie Valley as it is. Coach (Lehua) Enomoto was always super sweet and actually knew my club director so I had relations there. ” Stout played libero her senior year for the Lady Bulldogs and earned libero of the year award in the district. She helped Prairie Valley make it to the playoffs and win at least one game all four years she played on the varsity squad. Stout is planning to major in psychology, with the plan to one day work as a child psychologist.
For more pictures from the signing, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6872601&T=1
Bowie Boys Basketball Interview
Powerlifting teams competed at Valley View last week
Lifters from Bowie, Nocona and Bellevue all competed at a meet in Valley View on Jan. 23.
On the boy’s side, Bowie finished fourth, Nocona finished sixth and Bellevue got eighth. On the girls side, Nocona got third, Bowie finished fourth and Bellevue earned sixth place.
The Bowie boy’s team had six lifters earn points for the team, with three earning first place in their weight class. Robert Zambrano won the 148 class, lifting a total of 1,190 pounds. Tripp Brewer won the 220 class by lifting 1,335 pounds. Jorge DeLeon won the 308 class as he lifted a meet high 1,540 pound.
Luis Cobarubias finished fourth in the 275 class, Landyn Walker earned fourth in the 308 class and Tyson Jordan got fifth in the 198 class.
The Lady Rabbits had Hailey Henry win the 114 class by lifting 590 pounds. Trently Brewer finished second in the 123 class as she lifted 525 pounds.
The Nocona girl’s team had six lifters earn points and two of them won their weight class. Kaitlyn Tiffner won the 105 class by lifting 500 total pounds. Savannah Wade won the 123 class as she lifted 625 pounds.
Caris Johnson got second in the 132 class, Jaelyn Rodriguez got third in the 220 class, Kylea Wallace finished fifth in the 114 class and Yazmin Ibarra earned fifth place in the 132 class.
The Nocona boy’s team had seven lifters earn points for the team, with two earning first place in their weight class.
Kaeden Wallace won the 114 class as he lifted 645 total pounds. Omar Salinas won the 123 class as he lifted 620 pounds.
A few other Nocona lifters who scored were Matthew Johnson finished third in the 275 class and Aiden Lopez earned fourth in the 132 class.
The Bellevue athletes were competing in the first meet in its program history. The Lady Eagles had three lifters earn points toward the team total.
Brylie Hager earned third place in the 105 class as she lifted 395 total pounds. Mary Grace Broussard also got third place, this one in the 132 class as she lifted 565 pounds. Brittany Gill earned fourth place in the 132 class as she totaled 525 pounds.
The Bellevue boy’s team had one lifter compete and he earned points towards the team total. Blake Resse finished fourth in the 181 class as he lifted 775 pounds.
To see results for all lifters from Bowie, Nocona and Bellevue who completed all three of their lifts, pick up a copy of the weekly edition of the Bowie News.
BHS soccer club played Gainesville and WF Legacy last week
Boys
The Bowie Club boy’s soccer team picked up its first two wins in program history last week.
Bowie won against Gainesville 3-1 and against Wichita Falls Legacy 6-1 last week to pick up some good momentum.
The Jackrabbits played the Leopards on Jan. 21. After struggling to score in the team’s first few games of the season, the first goal of the season was scored by junior high forward Roberto Alvarado in the first half to give Bowie the 1-0 lead at halftime.
The Jackrabbits added to their lead early in the second half as sophomore David Pizano scored to go up 2-0.
Gainesville cut the lead to one goal to put pressure on Bowie before goalie Zac Ivy played a great pass to captain, junior Corban Word, who put the game away with a goal to make the final 3-1. Word was named the player of the match by his coaches as he finished with a goal and an assist.
Coach Chad Word was excited his team broke through and got the win and hoped the confidence gained would help the team moving forward.
It definitely led into the team’s next game when it played Wichita Falls Legacy on Jan. 23.
“The boys dominated possession from the opening whistle and the back four defenders were impenetrable as a unit, led by junior center-back Jerry Wymore and senior right back Sebastian Martinez,” Word said. “With only a first kick goal in the 32nd minute of the first half, Legacy weren’t allowed very many other opportunities due to the outstanding defending by the Jackrabbits.”
This led to Bowie lighting up the back of the net all night. Alvarado scored two goals in the first half to give the Jackrabbits the lead at halftime 2-1. Then Bowie opened up the scoring.
Word scored early in the second half, midfielder AJ Tarr added one he shot from 35 yards out and Pizano scored two later in the game.
Bowie won 6-1 and Alvarado was named player of the match by his coaches.
Girls
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost one and won one last week in their games against Gainesville and Wichita Falls Legacy.
Bowie lost to Gainesville 4-2 before bouncing back to win against WF Legacy 2-0.
The Lady Rabbits did not start off the game well against the Lady Leopards on Jan. 20. Gainesville scored four goals in the first 14 minutes and the sky seemed to be falling.
Thankfully, Bowie settled down and was able to make it the rest of the half without giving up any more goals. After making some adjustments, the Lady Rabbits came out in the second half ready to compete.
Junior Mariah Tompkins scored early in the half and Bowie’s offensive pressure led to the Lady Leopards scoring an own goal shortly after to cut the score down to 4-2.
Unfortunately for the Lady Rabbits, they just could not get any more goals in the back of the net despite controlling the ball for much of the second half.
Gainesville held on to win 4-2.
Bowie avoided any lapse in play on Jan. 23 when playing Wichita Falls Legacy.
“Our girls played with purpose, cohesiveness and poise,” Word said. “Led by junior midfielders Adamari Alonso and Heidi Seibert, we were able to keep ourselves on the ball by owning the middle third of the field.”
Tompkins scored again followed by freshman midfielder Willow Siebert to give the Lady Rabbits the eventual 2-0 win.
Goalkeeper Yaquelyn Alvarez earned player of the match as she earned a shut out on the night.
Word also mentioned center-backs Vanessa Martinez and Stasha Stankovich for contributing towards the team’s great defense.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekly edition of the Bowie News.
