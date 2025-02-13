SPORTS
BHS soccer club bounces back after tough week
Girls
The Bowie Lady Rabbits soccer club team was able to bounce back from two draws last week with a win on Monday night against Wichita Falls Legacy.
The Lady Rabbits drew games against Burkburnett (1-1) and Gainesville (0-0) before beating WF Legacy 2-0.
Bowie came into last week following tough losses against Springtown and Decatur the previous week.
The Lady Rabbits played at Burkburnett on Feb. 4. Bowie led 1-0 after striker Grayson Mares scored. Unfortunately, a late hand ball in the box allowed the Lady Bulldogs to attempt a penalty shot which they put into the back of the net. The game ended 1-1 despite Coach Chad Word thinking his team looked like the better one for most of the night and felt like the team let one slip away.
It was even more so in the game’s scoreless draw at Gainesville on Feb. 6.
“We spent quite literally 30 minutes of the first half in our attacking third of the field, shot the ball 12 to 13 times and could not find the goal,” Word said. “We were on the front foot for the vast majority of that game so it’s a little frustrating. Hats off to the Gainesville girls. They played a good game and somehow kept us from scoring.”
Bowie was able to get in the win column on Monday this week when it played WF Legacy. It was a scoreless draw at halftime and it was competitive on the field. Then in the 54th minute, captain midfielder Adamari Alonso broke the tie with a goal to put the Lady Rabbits ahead.
Shortly after, it was followed by another goal, this time from freshman forward Aowyn Word, her first goal of the season.
That proved to be enough as good defending and goalkeeping from Yaquelyn Alvarez secured her second shut out as Bowie won 2-0. It is the team’s third win of the season.
Word was happy for team to be rewarded with the win after playing well, especially after not getting one despite playing well enough in his eyes.
He credited Aowyn and Ellie Craft for playing out of position in the midfield and for Alonso for providing leadership as the team’s captain during the win on Monday.
Bowie is next scheduled to play at 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 in a rematch at Gainesville.
Boys
The Bowie Jackrabbits came up just short against Burkburnett, but were able to come through in the clutch to earn a draw against Wichita Falls Legacy.
The Jackrabbits lost to the Bulldogs 3-2 in heartbreaking fashion, but were able to score in the final minutes against the Leopards to earn the tied 2-2.
Bowie came into last week following losses to Springtown and Decatur.
The Jackrabbits bounced back with a good opportunity to get a win on Feb. 4 at Burkburnett. Bowie was up 2-0 early in the game with goals coming from sophomore striker David Pizano and junior midfielder Corban Word.
Unfortunately, the lead would not last long. Burkburnett answered in the first half, scoring off a corner kick and later penalty kick to tie the score at 2-2 at halftime. In the second half, the Bulldogs were able to score again off a corner kick set piece to take the lead and eventually win 3-2.
Coach Chard Word knew it was a tough loss for his team to go through after starting the game up 2-0.
“I encourage our squad often with the reality of this being our first year competing at this level,” Word said. “Established programs should be on the front foot against us and it’s an opportunity for growth for us. I’m proud of the boy’s fight.”
Bowie then traveled to WF Legacy on Monday night. The Leopard led 1-0 at halftime but the Jackrabbits were able to get on the board midway through the second half.
Corban Word took a free kick and was on target on the goal. The ball was rebounded and Pizano scored to tie the game at 1-1.
WF Legacy answered shortly afterwards, scoring on a breakaway to go up 2-1 with just seven minutes left to play.
Somehow, Bowie found a way to tie the score in the final minutes. Corban Word found Robert Alvarado who put the ball into the back of the net. The Jackrabbits escaped with a 2-2 draw.
Despite it not being a win, it was the type of draw Bowie needed at this time following three tough losses. The team showed time and again the mental toughness to come back in the game when it would have been easy to hang their heads and discouraged.
Word has mentioned the team has been suffering through injuries the past two weeks. He singled out backup goaltender, freshman Blaine Leonard, with stepping up and playing big during recent games.
Bowie is next scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Gainesville.
Saint Jo Basketball Interview
Bowie hosts powerlifting league meet
Bowie was the host of a league powerlifting meet on Feb. 6 that featured area athletes from Nocona, Bellevue and Prairie Valley and 11 schools overall.
As far as teams results, Bowie had both of its teams finish fourth overall, Nocona had its girls team finish second and its boys team fifth, Bellevue girls finished seventh and boys eighth while Prairie Valley and its two athletes tied for ninth place.
The Bowie girl’s team had all five of its lifters finish in the top five in their weight classes and scored points, with two winning their weight classes.
Haley Henry won the 114 pound weight class as she lifted 585 total pounds. On the opposite end, Jeileigh Schaffer won the 242 class as she lifted 700 total pounds.
Trently Brewer and Alison Aguirre both finished third in their weight classes 123 and 148 while Jacqueline Lopez got fifth in the 132 class.
The Jackrabbit boys had seven lifters finish in the top five and earn points toward the team total. Two also won their weight classes.
Robert Zambrano got first in the 148 class by lifting a total of 1,250 pounds. Tripp Brewer won the 220 class as he lifted 1,365 pounds. Kaden Rutherford and Jett Black both got third place, Rutherford in the 114 class and Black in the 220.
Tyson Jordan and Landyn Walker got fourth in their weight classes and Luis Covarubias got fifth place.
From Nocona, the Lady Indians had six of their lifters place in the top five and earn points. Kaitlyn Tiffner and Savannah Wade both finished first. Tiffner won the 105 class with a total of 480 pounds while Wade won the 123 class while lifting 725 pounds.
Kylea Wallace finished second in the 114 class and Jaelyn Rodriguez got fourth in the 220 class. Caris Johnson and Yazmin Ibarra got third and fourth in the 132 class.
The Nocona boy’s team had six lifters finish in the top five and score points for the team, with two winning their weight classes. Kaden Wallace won the 114 class as he lifted 650 total pounds. Omar Salinas won the next weight class up, the 123 class as he lifted a total of 685 pounds.
Matthew Johnson and Aiden Lopez both got third place, Johnson in the 275 class and Lopez in the 132 class. Gavin Miller finished fourth in the 242 class and A.J. Malone got fifth in the 148 class.
From Bellevue, the Lady Eagles had two lifters score points while the boy’s team had one lifter earn points. Mary Grace Broussard finished second in the 132 class as she lifted 620 pounds while Brittany Gill earned fifth place in the 148 class as she lifted 575 pounds. Blake Reese got fifth in the 181 class as he lifted 805 pounds.
Prairie Valley had two lifters compete in the meet, the first for the program in 11 years. Chase Goolsy just missed out on scoring points, finishing in sixth place in the 242 weight class as he lifted 850 total pounds. Emma Buck got eighth in the 148 class as she lifted 330 pounds.
The next girls meet is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Chico. The next boy’s meet is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Boyd.
Results for all lifters from Bowie, Nocona, Bellevue and Prairie Valley who completed all three lifts are in the weekly edition of the Bowie News.
For more pictures from the meet during the squat round, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6873012&T=1
Boys Basketball Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers picked up two big wins last week against Forestburg and Prairie Valley.
The Panthers beat the first place Longhorns 50-39 before beating the Bulldogs 56-39.
Saint Jo was came into last week coming off a disappointing loss at Bellevue at the buzzer. With it being senior night on Feb. 4 and playing a Forestburg team that was undefeated in district play, it was the perfect time to flip the script.
It was close and competitive for three quarters as the Longhorns led 27-25 heading into the fourth quarter. In the final period, the Panthers exploded for 25 points, doubling their three quarter total and pulling away from Forestburg as it could not keep up. Saint Jo won 50-39.
Barrett Johnson led the team with 27 points and Trent Gaston was second with nine points as the Panthers gave the first place Longhorns their first stumble in district while also giving Saint Jo hope it could move up in the standings.
On Friday the Panthers traveled to Prairie Valley to play a young Bulldogs’ team. It was close after the first quarter with Saint Jo leading 11-10, but the second quarter saw the Panthers pull away, outscoring Prairie Valley 18-4 as they led 29-14 at halftime.
That was enough to keep the Bulldogs at bay in the second half as Saint Jo won 56-39.
Johnson and Gaston both had 13 points to lead the team while Lee Yeley had 10 points.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians had an up and down week, going 1-1 against Seymour and Archer City.
The Indians lost to first place Seymour 57-44 before blowing out Archer City 55-28.
Nocona came into last week following two tough losses and were hoping it could give pull an upset against a Panthers team that was undefeated in district, but not so dominant that it was dream.
The Indians played Seymour tough in the first half, trailing only 27-22. Unfortunately, the Panthers had a great third quarter, outscoring Nocona by 11 points to open up a double-digit lead 46-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Indians had their best scoring stretch to finish the game, but it was not enough to come back even if they would have shut down Seymour. The Panthers scored just enough to keep Nocona at bay as they won 57-44.
Karson Kleinhans led the team with nine points and four assists. Landon Fatheree was second with eight points and grabbed a team high seven rebounds. Jose Gomez Jr. scored seven points and Zyrus Moreno added six points.
Nocona next played Archer City at home and was able to run away with the game with only one blemish in the second quarter.
The Indians led 18-7 after the first quarter, but took their foot off the gas as they were outscored 9-6 in the second quarter and led 24-16 at halftime.
Coach Brody Wilson made sure his team had no more lapses in the second half. Nocona outscored the Wildcats 31-12 and won easily 55-28.
Fatheree led the team with 16 points and Kleinhans was second with 12 points. Gomez Jr. scored eight points and grabbed a team high seven rebounds.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns had their first stumble in district play with a loss to Saint Jo last week, but bounced back with a win against Gold-Burg.
The Longhorns lost on the road to the Panthers 50-39, but then won at home against the Bears 73-30.
Forestburg came into last week undefeated in district play, having just beaten second place team Midway for the second time.
Still, not all of the wins had been easy up to that point, including the first game against Saint Jo that was won by only eight points.
The second game lived up to expectations. The Longhorns trailed by only one point 20-19 at halftime and then led 28-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
Forestburg was dealing with some foul trouble and some late game miscues that Coach Curtis Enis took the blame for afterwards that allowed the Panthers to explode for 25 points in the final period to pull away.
The Longhorns could not keep up as they lost 50-39.
Jesse Wadsworth led the team with 15 points, Jesus Sanchez was second with 11 and Kyler Willett had 10 points.
It was a disappointing loss for Forestburg as the team had played so well up to that point despite playing several close games.
The Longhorns bounced back on Friday at home with a big win against Gold-Burg. Forestburg scored 21 points in the first quarter and 27 in the second quarter to build a 48-15 lead at halftime.
While the Longhorns explosive scoring took a step back in the second half, their defense never did as they limited the Bears to single-digits in both quarters as they won 73-30.
Sanchez led the team with 16 points, Josiah Wadsworth scored 15 points, Jesse Wadsworth had 14 and Willett finished with 10 in a balanced effort.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost both games last week against playoff teams in their district.
The Bulldogs lost 81-54 against Bellevue and 56-38 against Saint Jo.
The young Prairie Valley team was hoping it could show improvement since the first games against both of these teams.
On Feb. 4 against the Eagles, the Bulldogs initially led 17-12 after the first quarter. Unfortunately, Prairie Valley had trouble stopping Bellevue in the final three quarters and could not keep up in the high scoring affair.
Trae Campbell led the team with 15 points while Hunter Camden was second with 13 points.
Playing against Saint Jo on Friday, the first quarter was again close as the Panthers led 11-10. Then the Bulldogs struggled to score in the second half which allowed Saint Jo to pull away and Prairie Valley could not make up the difference in the second half.
Campbell led the team with 23 points and Kasey Caruthers was second with six points.
Missing scores
The Bowie News did not receive scores from the Bellevue and Gold-Burg coaches before the deadline.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekly edition of the Bowie News.
