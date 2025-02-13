BHS soccer club bounces back after tough week

Girls

The Bowie Lady Rabbits soccer club team was able to bounce back from two draws last week with a win on Monday night against Wichita Falls Legacy.

The Lady Rabbits drew games against Burkburnett (1-1) and Gainesville (0-0) before beating WF Legacy 2-0.

Bowie came into last week following tough losses against Springtown and Decatur the previous week.

The Lady Rabbits played at Burkburnett on Feb. 4. Bowie led 1-0 after striker Grayson Mares scored. Unfortunately, a late hand ball in the box allowed the Lady Bulldogs to attempt a penalty shot which they put into the back of the net. The game ended 1-1 despite Coach Chad Word thinking his team looked like the better one for most of the night and felt like the team let one slip away.

It was even more so in the game’s scoreless draw at Gainesville on Feb. 6.

“We spent quite literally 30 minutes of the first half in our attacking third of the field, shot the ball 12 to 13 times and could not find the goal,” Word said. “We were on the front foot for the vast majority of that game so it’s a little frustrating. Hats off to the Gainesville girls. They played a good game and somehow kept us from scoring.”

Bowie was able to get in the win column on Monday this week when it played WF Legacy. It was a scoreless draw at halftime and it was competitive on the field. Then in the 54th minute, captain midfielder Adamari Alonso broke the tie with a goal to put the Lady Rabbits ahead.

Shortly after, it was followed by another goal, this time from freshman forward Aowyn Word, her first goal of the season.

That proved to be enough as good defending and goalkeeping from Yaquelyn Alvarez secured her second shut out as Bowie won 2-0. It is the team’s third win of the season.

Word was happy for team to be rewarded with the win after playing well, especially after not getting one despite playing well enough in his eyes.

He credited Aowyn and Ellie Craft for playing out of position in the midfield and for Alonso for providing leadership as the team’s captain during the win on Monday.

Bowie is next scheduled to play at 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 in a rematch at Gainesville.

Boys

The Bowie Jackrabbits came up just short against Burkburnett, but were able to come through in the clutch to earn a draw against Wichita Falls Legacy.

The Jackrabbits lost to the Bulldogs 3-2 in heartbreaking fashion, but were able to score in the final minutes against the Leopards to earn the tied 2-2.

Bowie came into last week following losses to Springtown and Decatur.

The Jackrabbits bounced back with a good opportunity to get a win on Feb. 4 at Burkburnett. Bowie was up 2-0 early in the game with goals coming from sophomore striker David Pizano and junior midfielder Corban Word.

Unfortunately, the lead would not last long. Burkburnett answered in the first half, scoring off a corner kick and later penalty kick to tie the score at 2-2 at halftime. In the second half, the Bulldogs were able to score again off a corner kick set piece to take the lead and eventually win 3-2.

Coach Chard Word knew it was a tough loss for his team to go through after starting the game up 2-0.

“I encourage our squad often with the reality of this being our first year competing at this level,” Word said. “Established programs should be on the front foot against us and it’s an opportunity for growth for us. I’m proud of the boy’s fight.”

Bowie then traveled to WF Legacy on Monday night. The Leopard led 1-0 at halftime but the Jackrabbits were able to get on the board midway through the second half.

Corban Word took a free kick and was on target on the goal. The ball was rebounded and Pizano scored to tie the game at 1-1.

WF Legacy answered shortly afterwards, scoring on a breakaway to go up 2-1 with just seven minutes left to play.

Somehow, Bowie found a way to tie the score in the final minutes. Corban Word found Robert Alvarado who put the ball into the back of the net. The Jackrabbits escaped with a 2-2 draw.

Despite it not being a win, it was the type of draw Bowie needed at this time following three tough losses. The team showed time and again the mental toughness to come back in the game when it would have been easy to hang their heads and discouraged.

Word has mentioned the team has been suffering through injuries the past two weeks. He singled out backup goaltender, freshman Blaine Leonard, with stepping up and playing big during recent games.

Bowie is next scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Gainesville.