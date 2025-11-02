Billy Ray Burr

March 2, 1961 – February 8, 2025

BOWIE – Susan Roberts Younger, 63, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 8, 2025, in Crafton, TX.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m on Feb. 15 at the White Family Funeral Home with Sandy Sanderson officiating.

Susan was born March 2, 1961, in Bowie to Burnace and Mildred “Mickey” Roberts and attended Bowie High School, graduating in 1979. Susan then graduated from the University of Texas Arlington and worked as a Registered Nurse for 38 years.

In her younger years she enjoyed performing dance, tap, belly dancing and baton twirling. Some of her most treasured moments were when she was president of the softball association in Bowie for many years. She thoroughly enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports. She also loved to sponsor the Jim Bowie Days Rodeo Association. Above all, Susan loved taking care of others during her time as a nurse. Some of Susans greatest accomplishments were raising her daughters and grandson, Mitchell Miller.

She preceded in death by her parents, Burnace and Mickey Roberts and brother-in-law, John Gossett.

Susan is survived by her daughters, Angela Stark, Pitkin, CO, Amanda Parr, Bowie, Amiee Parr, Bowie, and Andrea Scoughton and husband Nic of Midland; sisters, Cynthia Gamblin and husband Jim, Bellevue, Jennifer Blackburn and husband Bill Plano, and Linda Gossett, Newport; grandchildren, Ayesha Parr, Bowie, Isaac Parr, Chico, Callie Scoughton, Midland, Corbin Parr, Henrietta, Mitchell Miller, Midland, Abigail Scoughton, Midland, Miracle Miller, Bowie, Addilyn Younger, Bowie, Mason Miller, Bowie, Ainsley Scoughton, Midland and Michael Parr, Henritta; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie Texas.