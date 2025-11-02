OBITUARIES
Billy Ray Burr
February 28, 1954 – February 9, 2025
BOWIE – Billy Ray Burr, 70, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 9, 2025.
The family has chosen arrangements with cremation. He was born on Feb. 28, 1954, to Raymond and Betty (Belleu) Burr. He was a Bowie High School graduate and lifelong native.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Betty Burr; brothers, Michael Burr and Kenny Cummings; and sister, Jo Ann Burr.
Billy is survived by nieces, nephews, and his partner, Shelley Guilliams (Burr).
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
Susan Roberts Younger
March 2, 1961 – February 8, 2025
BOWIE – Susan Roberts Younger, 63, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 8, 2025, in Crafton, TX.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m on Feb. 15 at the White Family Funeral Home with Sandy Sanderson officiating.
Susan was born March 2, 1961, in Bowie to Burnace and Mildred “Mickey” Roberts and attended Bowie High School, graduating in 1979. Susan then graduated from the University of Texas Arlington and worked as a Registered Nurse for 38 years.
In her younger years she enjoyed performing dance, tap, belly dancing and baton twirling. Some of her most treasured moments were when she was president of the softball association in Bowie for many years. She thoroughly enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports. She also loved to sponsor the Jim Bowie Days Rodeo Association. Above all, Susan loved taking care of others during her time as a nurse. Some of Susans greatest accomplishments were raising her daughters and grandson, Mitchell Miller.
She preceded in death by her parents, Burnace and Mickey Roberts and brother-in-law, John Gossett.
Susan is survived by her daughters, Angela Stark, Pitkin, CO, Amanda Parr, Bowie, Amiee Parr, Bowie, and Andrea Scoughton and husband Nic of Midland; sisters, Cynthia Gamblin and husband Jim, Bellevue, Jennifer Blackburn and husband Bill Plano, and Linda Gossett, Newport; grandchildren, Ayesha Parr, Bowie, Isaac Parr, Chico, Callie Scoughton, Midland, Corbin Parr, Henrietta, Mitchell Miller, Midland, Abigail Scoughton, Midland, Miracle Miller, Bowie, Addilyn Younger, Bowie, Mason Miller, Bowie, Ainsley Scoughton, Midland and Michael Parr, Henritta; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arrangements entrusted the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie Texas.
Barbara Ann Rector
April 26, 1949 – February 7, 2025
NOCONA – Barbara Ann Rector, 75, died on Feb. 7, 2025, in Nocona surrounded by her loving kids.
A visitation was from 6 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Rotan Cemetery in Rotan, TX.
She was born on April 26, 1949, in Rotan, TX to Wilburn D. and Daphene Early. She graduated from Rotan High School and pursued a distinguished career in banking. She dedicated 40 years of her life to both the Citizens Bank and then served as city manager both of Knox City. While living in Knox City, she attended O’Brien Baptist Church. After moving to Montague County, she worshiped at Montague County Cowboy Church alongside her children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Rector, Jr; parents, Wilburn D. and Daphene Early; and brother, Billy Joe Early.
She is survived by her daughter, Lila Jo Keck; a son-in-law; one granddaughter; brother, Mickey Early; two nieces and many cousins.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home.
Marie Ramsey
November 16, 1928 – February 3, 2025
BOWIE – Marie Ramsey, 96, died on Feb. 3, 2025 in Bowie, TX.
A visitation was at 1 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Bethel Baptist Church, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Minister Patrick Hill officiating. Interment was in Nocona Cemetery.
She was born on Nov. 16, 1928 in Wolfe City, TX to A.B. Tiffee Sr. and Beaulah Baer Tiffee. She was a homemaker all of her life and was a long-time member of Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona. She also was a longtime member of Nocona Women’s Hospital Auxiliary. She married the love of her life Al Ramsey on Dec. 26, 1945 in Roxton, TX.
She is also preceded in death by her parents: children, Phillis Ramsey, Barbara and Joe Gideon; and siblings, Pauline Tigue, Alma Stanton, William B. Tiffee, Dora Mae Locke, James “Pete” Tiffee, and A.B. Tiffee Jr.
She is survived by her children, Ricky Ramsey, Whitesboro, Karen McNew, Wichita Falls, Jacky Ramsey, Montague, Diane Carpenter, Nocona, Roger Ramsey, Nocona, Ronnie Ramsey, Decatur; and 141 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 310 7th St., Nocona, TX 76255.
