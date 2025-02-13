Bowie snaps its four-game win streak against Henrietta

The Bowie Jackrabbits four-game winning streak snapped on Feb. 4 on senior night against Henrietta as the Bearcats made a barrage of 3-pointers.

Henrietta won 61-42, with most of the damage coming in the third quarter.

The Jackrabbits came into the game confident. Bowie was 4-0 in the second round of district play, with three of those wins coming against teams it had previously lost to and was tied with two other teams for second place in district play.

The first time the two teams played, the Jackrabbits had won that game by nine points, but had led by more throughout the game. Despite the district proving to be wide open, Henrietta was a game outside of playoff contention at the time.

The game started with both teams scoring competitively. Bowie was shooting well from beyond the arc against the Bearcats zone defense, but did not get much else going on. Henrietta scored well inside and out and led 15-12 after the first quarter.

The Bearcats switched defenses to man-to-man and the physical play made it tough to find room for perimeter shots for the Jackrabbits and the team struggled a bit, scoring nine points. Henrietta made a few 3-pointers which allowed it to drive to the basket and grew its lead a little to 27-21 at halftime.

Then the third quarter came and the Bearcats started launching 3-pointers, driving into the lane before passing out for open shots, and they just couldn’t miss. Henrietta made seven 3-pointers, all seeming to build on the other, which really fired up the Bearcats team in every other regard and Bowie struggled to respond.

The Jackrabbits continued to struggle offensively and what was once a single-digit and competitive game had been blown open as Henrietta led 48-29.

Bowie had pulled off a 13 point fourth quarter comeback the previous week, but there would be no magic this night.

The Jackrabbits played hard and scored the most points they had any of the previous three quarters, but it would not have been enough. Also, the Bearcats made three more 3-pointers and scored well in the final period to not allow Bowie to make it close.

Henrietta won 61-42, having made 14, 3-pointers in the game.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekly edition of the Bowie News.

