Dorothy Sue Prestwood

February 23, 1941 – February 11, 2025

BOWIE – Dortha Pearl (Tipton) Cantwell, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 11, 2025, in Bowie.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Dorotha was born on Feb. 23, 1941 in Oklahoma to Willie Floyd and Lola (Whitecotton) Tipton. She attended Gainesville Junior College, earning her degree as an Licensed Vocational Nurse. She worked for 30 years in healthcare for many nursing homes. After retirement she went back to work for Walmart for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Cantwell; grandson, Baby Michael James Cantwell; brothers, Harvey Tipton, Wayne Tipton and Raymond Tipton and Arthur Tipton; and sisters-in-laws.

Dorotha is survived by her daughter, Cherie Cantwell, Nocona; daughter-in-law Cindy Cantwell and significant other Jim Hicks, Bowie; grandchildren, Bennie, James and fiancé Baillie, Mia, George and Samuel; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gail Tipton; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.

