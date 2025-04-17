Celebrate Easter with creative cakes

(Family Features) It’s no secret that adding greens to your menu – morning, noon and night – can go a long way toward healthier eating habits. While most people think of lettuce, kale, spinach, cucumbers and Brussels sprouts, don’t forget avocados are a superfruit you can use to add good fats and great taste to recipes throughout the day.

As a versatile fruit with naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals, avocados have become a household staple. Avocados From Mexico is a national supporter of the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good Initiative – Eat Smart Program, encouraging people to incorporate a variety of fruits, vegetables and other heart-healthy foods into their meals.

By supporting this initiative, Avocados From Mexico is helping to raise awareness about the importance of making smart nutrition choices. The brand’s “Good Fats Meet Great Taste” campaign, featured at select Kroger locations, highlights the importance of balanced nutrition and fresh food choices as part of an overall heart-healthy lifestyle.

Avocados provide a good source of naturally unsaturated fats, which can be part of a heart-healthy eating pattern when consumed in place of saturated fats. A well-balanced diet that includes nutrient-rich foods like avocados, whole grains, lean proteins and fiber-rich vegetables can support overall heart health. In addition to good fats, avocados are also a good source of fiber, with 3 grams per one-third of a medium avocado.

If you’re looking for an easy yet tasty way to add more avocados to your family’s menu, this Avocado, Brussels Sprout, Kale and Date Salad provides a delicious introduction to the superfruit. Loaded with greens and fit for sharing with a crowd, you can do your part to bring avocados to your nearest and dearest, neighbors or anyone you’re hosting for a fresh, better-for-you meal.

The best part: This heart-healthy dish comes together in a snap. Just process the homemade dressing featuring dates, Dijon mustard and apple cider vinegar. Then toss Brussels sprouts, kale, red onion, pistachios and, of course, avocados before combining with the dressing.

Finally, serve with shaved Parmesan cheese on the side (so guests who prefer to avoid dairy can do so) and enjoy for a fresh meal that’s equal parts delicious and nutritious. Sliced avocados are the star of the dish, with naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals, making this an always good, super fun recipe and a way to begin making smarter food choices.

Discover more ways to add heart-healthy meals to your menu by visiting AvocadosFromMexico.com/avocado-nutrition.

Servings: 8

Dressing:

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

4 dates, pitted, softened

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/4 cup olive oil

2 Avocados From Mexico, sliced

6 cups Brussels sprouts, shaved or shredded

3 cups lacinto (dinosaur) kale, shredded

1 cup red onion, sliced

1/2 cup pistachios (or pumpkin seeds), shelled

reduced-fat (sharp) Parmesan cheese, shaved or grated, for topping (optional)

To make dressing: In food processor, process lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, pitted dates and mustard. Slowly add olive oil to combine. To make salad: In large salad bowl, combine avocados, shaved Brussels sprouts, kale, red onion and pistachios. Drizzle salad dressing evenly over greens and toss until well-coated. Serve with shaved Parmesan cheese, if desired.



SOURCE:

Avocados From Mexico