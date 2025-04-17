EDIBLES
Celebrate Easter with creative cakes
(Family Features) Sweet, delicious treats make Easter celebrations magical, putting the final touch on brunch, lunch or dinner gatherings. Whether your crowd enjoys the sweet-tart combination of fruit-infused cakes, mini bundts with personalized decorations or rich, creamy cheesecake, the dessert table is sure to be popular.
Blueberry Lemon Bundt Cake and Carrot Cheesecake from “Cookin’ Savvy” are perfect desserts for sharing with loved ones, made with little effort and a lot of love. You can even let little ones help in the kitchen with Fun Mini Easter Bundts by allowing their creativity to run wild – just hand over the icing and chocolate toppers then watch the artistry unfold.
To ensure your feast goes off without a hitch, create these tempting cakes the day before for a no-hassle Easter.
Find more ways to elevate Easter celebrations with food by visiting Culinary.net.
Blueberry Lemon Bundt Cake
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Yield: 1 cake
- 1 pint fresh blueberries, rinsed
- 1 box lemon cake mix
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup milk
Glaze:
- 3 tablespoons melted butter
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 3 tablespoons milk
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- Grease bundt pan and place rinsed blueberries in bottom. Mix cake mix, butter, eggs and milk; pour on top of blueberries. Bake 35 minutes. Let cool and remove from pan.
- To make glaze: Mix butter, sugar and milk then pour over cake.
Fun Mini Easter Bundts
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Yield: 24 mini bundts
- 1 box confetti cake mix
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup milk
Chocolate Toppers:
- 1 cup each color melting chips of desired colors
- silicone Easter candy molds of desired shapes
- 1 pouch ready-made green icing
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- Mix cake mix, butter, eggs and milk. Pour into greased mini bundt pan and bake 20-25 minutes. Let cool and remove from pan.
- To make chocolate toppers: In bowl for each color, melt melting chips in 1-minute intervals in microwave until thoroughly melted. Pour into baggies and snip corner. Pipe melted chips into molds and freeze 15-20 minutes. Pipe green icing onto mini bundt cakes for “grass” then place chocolate mold pieces on top.
Substitution: Save time on toppers by replacing with store-bought chocolate bunnies, eggs, crosses or marshmallow bunnies.
Carrot Cheesecake
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Yield: 1 cake
Cake:
- 1 box spice cake mix
- 1 cup grated carrot
- 1 cup coconut
- 4 eggs
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 2/3 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
Cheesecake:
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
Topping:
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
- 1/2 cup chopped white chocolate chips
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- To make cake: Mix cake mix with carrot and coconut. Using hand mixer, blend in eggs, butter and yogurt. Pour mixture into greased springform pan and bake 30 minutes. Let completely cool in pan.
- To make cheesecake: Using hand mixer, whip whipping cream and sugar to form whipped cream and set aside.
- Using hand mixer, whip cream cheese, vanilla and powdered sugar. Add in whipped cream and mix. Pour onto completely cooled carrot cake in springform pan. Let set in refrigerator at least 4 hours or overnight before unspringing pan.
- For topping: Sprinkle chopped nuts and chocolate chips on cake before serving.
Tip: For extra festive appearance, add desired Easter candy on top.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
Street tacos from the slow cooker
(Family Features) If your idea of street tacos includes standing over a hot skillet, wipe that sweat off your brow and give these Savory Street Tacos a try. They put the slow cooker and oven to work for you, providing that delicious street taco taste without the hassle. For more ways to simplify cooking at home, visit Culinary.net.
Savory Street Tacos
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
- 1 chuck roast (2-3 pounds)
- 1 package taco seasoning
- 1 can (10 ounces) beef consommé
- 16-20 street taco tortillas
- 1 package (8 ounces) shredded cheese
- 1/4 cup avocado oil
- salsa, for serving
- guacamole, for serving
- queso, for serving
- Cover chuck roast with taco seasoning then place in slow cooker. Pour beef consommé over roast and cook on low 6 hours to braise.
- Heat oven to 425 F.
- Use fork to shred roast.
- Brush outside of tortillas with avocado oil and fill with meat and shredded cheese. Place in casserole dish and bake 10-15 minutes until tacos reach desired crispiness.
- Place on tray and serve with salsa, guacamole and queso.
Tip: Recipe can be doubled for large crowds.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
Add this superfruit to your menu for heart-healthy meals
(Family Features) It’s no secret that adding greens to your menu – morning, noon and night – can go a long way toward healthier eating habits. While most people think of lettuce, kale, spinach, cucumbers and Brussels sprouts, don’t forget avocados are a superfruit you can use to add good fats and great taste to recipes throughout the day.
As a versatile fruit with naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals, avocados have become a household staple. Avocados From Mexico is a national supporter of the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good Initiative – Eat Smart Program, encouraging people to incorporate a variety of fruits, vegetables and other heart-healthy foods into their meals.
By supporting this initiative, Avocados From Mexico is helping to raise awareness about the importance of making smart nutrition choices. The brand’s “Good Fats Meet Great Taste” campaign, featured at select Kroger locations, highlights the importance of balanced nutrition and fresh food choices as part of an overall heart-healthy lifestyle.
Avocados provide a good source of naturally unsaturated fats, which can be part of a heart-healthy eating pattern when consumed in place of saturated fats. A well-balanced diet that includes nutrient-rich foods like avocados, whole grains, lean proteins and fiber-rich vegetables can support overall heart health. In addition to good fats, avocados are also a good source of fiber, with 3 grams per one-third of a medium avocado.
If you’re looking for an easy yet tasty way to add more avocados to your family’s menu, this Avocado, Brussels Sprout, Kale and Date Salad provides a delicious introduction to the superfruit. Loaded with greens and fit for sharing with a crowd, you can do your part to bring avocados to your nearest and dearest, neighbors or anyone you’re hosting for a fresh, better-for-you meal.
The best part: This heart-healthy dish comes together in a snap. Just process the homemade dressing featuring dates, Dijon mustard and apple cider vinegar. Then toss Brussels sprouts, kale, red onion, pistachios and, of course, avocados before combining with the dressing.
Finally, serve with shaved Parmesan cheese on the side (so guests who prefer to avoid dairy can do so) and enjoy for a fresh meal that’s equal parts delicious and nutritious. Sliced avocados are the star of the dish, with naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals, making this an always good, super fun recipe and a way to begin making smarter food choices.
Discover more ways to add heart-healthy meals to your menu by visiting AvocadosFromMexico.com/avocado-nutrition.
Avocado, Brussels Sprouts, Kale and Date Salad
Servings: 8
Dressing:
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 4 dates, pitted, softened
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 Avocados From Mexico, sliced
- 6 cups Brussels sprouts, shaved or shredded
- 3 cups lacinto (dinosaur) kale, shredded
- 1 cup red onion, sliced
- 1/2 cup pistachios (or pumpkin seeds), shelled
- reduced-fat (sharp) Parmesan cheese, shaved or grated, for topping (optional)
- To make dressing: In food processor, process lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, pitted dates and mustard. Slowly add olive oil to combine.
- To make salad: In large salad bowl, combine avocados, shaved Brussels sprouts, kale, red onion and pistachios. Drizzle salad dressing evenly over greens and toss until well-coated.
- Serve with shaved Parmesan cheese, if desired.
SOURCE:
Avocados From Mexico
Bring the family together with baked breakfast pizzas
(Family Features) If you feel like it’s a struggle to get the entire family together for a meal, it might be time to put fun back on the menu. A little creativity and a few favorite ingredients are all it takes to bring back family mealtime and spend precious moments at the table.
These Individual Sweetpotato Breakfast Pizzas are a perfect way to start a weekend morning, offering a delicious invitation to loved ones to join you in the kitchen. Equal parts sweet, savory and nutritious, you can enjoy seeing smiles on their faces while feeling good about what you’re serving them.
Providing just the right touch of sweetness are North Carolina Sweetpotatoes, one of the most versatile vegetables in the produce department. They’re easy to add to a variety of recipes – even breakfast pizza – to enhance flavor and nutrition. Try them on the stove, baked, microwaved, grilled, slow-cooked or air-fried for quick and easy options that are a breeze in the kitchen.
Spelled as one word to avoid confusion with the white potato (a distinctly different species), sweetpotatoes are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, all of which are good for overall health and may help prevent disease. In fact, they’re even considered a “diabetes superfood” by the American Diabetes Association. As a natural sweetener, they give recipes that sweet flavor you crave without the added sugar.
Whether they become your favorite oft-used ingredient or you stock up on the abundant veggie, sweetpotatoes also boast a long shelf-life – up to 4 weeks if stored properly in a cool, dry, well-ventilated area away from heat sources – meaning you can buy in bulk without worrying about waste.
Find more ways to cook with sweetpotatoes by visiting ncsweetpotatoes.com.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Individual Sweetpotato Breakfast Pizzas
Recipe courtesy of the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission
Servings: 4
- 4 medium North Carolina sweetpotatoes (about 2 pounds), divided
- 1 tablespoon, plus 1 teaspoon, olive oil, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- kosher salt, to taste
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- all-purpose flour, for rolling out dough
- 1 pound whole-wheat pizza dough at room temperature, divided into four equal portions (4 ounces each)
- 1 cup freshly shredded Gouda cheese
- 4 large eggs
- 1/4 cup diced chives
- Preheat oven to 400 F. Place 1 pound sweetpotatoes directly on rack and bake until soft, about 1 hour. Remove from oven and let cool 5-10 minutes. Peel and puree flesh until smooth; reserve 1 cup.
- Increase oven heat to 450 F. Peel remaining sweetpotatoes and dice into 1/2-inch pieces. Toss 2 cups diced sweetpotatoes with 1 tablespoon olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cayenne and salt and pepper, to taste; place in even layer on baking sheet. Roast until softened but not crisp, 15-20 minutes, stirring halfway. Remove from oven.
- Lightly flour clean, flat work surface. Roll each ball of dough out to about 1/4-inch thickness (about 7 inches diameter).
- With remaining oil, lightly coat rimless baking sheet. Transfer rolled out dough to baking sheet.
- Spread pureed sweetpotato over surface of each dough round, about 1/4 cup each, leaving about 1/2-inch border. Top each with 1/4 cup shredded Gouda. Add 1/2 cup roasted sweetpotato cubes, leaving open space in center of pizzas.
- Carefully crack one egg into center of each pizza; bake 15 minutes until crusts are golden brown on bottom, cheese is melted and egg whites are fully set. Carefully remove pizzas from oven.
- Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Top each pizza with 1 tablespoon diced chives.
