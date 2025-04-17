E-recycle day set for April 19

Bowie High School’s one-act play is just one step away from the state University Interscholastic League contest after it placed first in the area round on April 12.

The BHS play, “View From The Bridge,” will now move to regionals at Clyde Huff Pac in Clyde on April 23. The play is expected to perform at 2 p.m.

“We placed first in this round, and all the plays were phenomenal,” said Director April Word.

