COUNTY LIFE
E-recycle day set for April 19
Do you have unwanted computer components such a desktop computers, laptop computers, LCD monitors, keyboards, mice, scanners, printers, battery back-up units, etc., that you don’t know how to dispose of properly?
If so, members of the Montague Emergency Communications Team can help as they host the annual Computer Recycling Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 19 at the Bowie City Hall parking lot at the corner of Mason and Pecan.
The team will recycle your unwanted computer components and insure they are disposed of properly, in an environmentally friendly manner. It is the perfect time to clean out that closet of nonworking or old electronics at your house.
They also will insure any computer hard drives are destroyed, thus preventing anyone from gaining access to personal information which may be left in the memory.
They also can accept sealed lead acid (SLA), nickel cadmium (NiCad), nickel metal hydride (NiMH) and lithium ion (Li-Ion) batteries for recycling. They cannot accept computer monitors or TV with cathod ray tubes.
This is a public service being offered at no cost to the community.
Any proceeds will benefit the Team and the Montague County SKYWARN program.
For details email [email protected].
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie High School one-act one performance from state
Bowie High School’s one-act play is just one step away from the state University Interscholastic League contest after it placed first in the area round on April 12.
The BHS play, “View From The Bridge,” will now move to regionals at Clyde Huff Pac in Clyde on April 23. The play is expected to perform at 2 p.m.
“We placed first in this round, and all the plays were phenomenal,” said Director April Word.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
2025-26 North Texas Health Directory inside today’s Bowie News
In this week’s Bowie News pick up the health directory that will provide information on an array of medical services available in this region. It can be a handy resource throughout the year.
COUNTY LIFE
Former DA Hall’s case moved to Denton
A jury trial for former 97th District Attorney Casey Hall has been set for 9 a.m. May 12 in 362nd District Court in Denton following approval of a change of venue request to move the case out of Montague County.
Hall is charged with theft by a public servant $2,500 – $30,000 and misapplication of fiduciary property both connected with allegations she deposited grant funds from her office into her personal bank account between May and October 2022. The first charge is a state jail felony and the second is a third degree felony.
The request for a change of venue was filed Feb. 24 and order for the change was filed April 8 moving the case to Denton County with District Judge Bruce McFarling presiding.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
