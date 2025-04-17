Lady Indians break 17-year playoff drought

Bellevue vs Saint Jo

The Bellevue and Saint Jo baseball teams faced off last week with both teams needing wins after struggling during district play.

The Eagles won the first game 2-0 while the Panthers won game two 8-6 in comeback fashion as the teams end this season at a stalemate 1-1 in the series.

The first game of the series was at Saint Jo on April 8 and it did not take long for Bellevue to take control. In the top of the first inning, with two runners on base, River Trail hit a single to right field that drove in both base runners. The Eagles led 2-0 at the top of the first inning.

Little did either team know that it would prove to be the only runs scored in the game. Both teams had several more chances, both squandering loaded bases and other opportunities throughout the game.

In the end, the Eagles were able to hold off the Panthers, securing the shut out and getting the low-scoring win 2-0.

Bellevue finished with 12 hits, with three coming from Ryan Jones including two doubles to lead the team. On the mound, Bryce Ramsey pitched three innings and allowed zero runs on two hits while striking out four. Jones, pitched the final four innings, allowing zero runs on six hits while striking out seven. The defense committed no fielding errors.

Saint Jo finished with eight hits and drew six walks, with Sam Martin leading the team with two hits. Trent Gaston pitched the whole game for the Panthers and allowed two runs on 12 hits while striking out seven batters. The defense committed no fielding errors.

There would be a bit more action in the second game on Friday at Bellevue.

The Eagles scored one run in the second inning before Saint Jo matched in the top of the third inning. Bellevue responded with four runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead 5-1.

The Panthers responded with three runs in the third inning and tied the score at 5-5 with one run in the fifth inning. The Eagles took the lead back in the bottom of the fifth inning with one run scored to go up 6-5.

In the sixth inning, Saint Jo went up for good when Charlie Barclay hit a three-run home run over the left field fence. The Panthers held on to win 8-6.

Barclay led the team with three RBIs on that home run. Martin had two RBIs as he and Jayden Curry each had two hits to lead the team. Saint Jo finished with nine hits and drew six walks. Brody Morris pitched four innings of relief and allowed one run on four hits while striking out two batters. The defense committed one fielding error.

For Bellevue, Blake Reese and Evan Chavez led the team with two RBIs each. Jones had a team high three hits.

Ramsey pitched five innings and allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out seven batters. The team committed no fielding errors.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians lost their series to Muenster last week as they fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Hornets won 4-3 and 11-0 in the two games, winning in extra innings in walk-off fashion in the first game while the second game got out of hand late in the game.

The Indians were coming off dominant victories against Chico the previous week, but they knew Muenster would be a tough challenge.

The first game was played on April 8 on the road. The Indians took the early lead with one run scored in the first inning. The Hornets took it from them with three runs scored in the fourth inning. Nocona answered with two runs scored in the fifth inning, tying the game up at 3-3.

It was still tied at after seven innings, so the game went into an extra eighth inning. Muenster loaded the bases up with two outs before a single drove in the game winning run. The Hornets won 4-3.

Landon Fatheree led Nocona with two RBIs and RJ Walker had a team high two hits as the team finished with six in the game. On the mound, Walker pitched the full game allowed four runs (two earned) on nine hits while he struck out six batters. The defense committed five fielding errors.

The close loss proved to be crushing for the Indians compared to what happened in game two a few days later.

Muenster scored runs in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings and led 5-0 heading into the seventh and final inning. The Hornets then put the game away as they scored six runs, more than doubling their run total to go up 11-0, which would be the final score.

Nocona again finished with only six hits, but they were not as timely as they had been in game one. Jayce Lehde and Walker led the team with two hits each.

On the mound, Walker Murphey pitched six innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits while he struck out two batters. The defense committed five fielding errors.

