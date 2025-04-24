COUNTY LIFE
Spring storms bring danger to county
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Springtime in Texas came to Montague County Saturday bringing tornado warnings, heavy flooding and 6 to 10 inches of rain across the county.
Due to significant damage Montague County Judge Kevin Benton signed a disaster declaration for incidents on April 19-20 stemming from severe weather conditions. This will make the county prepared for any assistance if the governor does a similar declaration.
Benton said he is still waiting on the repair estimates from the commissioners for road repairs, but that will take a while. He said the team from the National Weather Service was here Monday surveying everything and they saw evidence between Lake Amon Carter and Fruitland of an EF-0 tornado and a similar one on Upper Montague Road.
Read the full story on the storm and related damage in the Thursday Bowie News.
Top photo – Black Road in northern Montague County looked like a gully washer after the Saturday storms. Only one road remains closed, Tage Cemetery Road, due to a damaged bridge. The other roads are “passable,” according to the county commissioner, but still are pretty rough caution is urged by drivers and please report them to the precincts or county judge. (Courtesy photos)
COUNTY LIFE
Nominate a top yard for April, deadline May 1
Spring has sprung and it is time to nominate top yards from your neighborhood to be considered for The Bowie News Yard of the Month. Top yard honors will be given for April, May and June.
The first award will be made for April and nominations may be submitted through May 1. The winner will be announced in the May 8 edition.
Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email it to [email protected]. Please include the address and name of the resident if you know it or a contact phone number for the nominee. The contest winner gets to show off the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign in their yard during the month.
COUNTY LIFE
E-recycle day set for April 19
Do you have unwanted computer components such a desktop computers, laptop computers, LCD monitors, keyboards, mice, scanners, printers, battery back-up units, etc., that you don’t know how to dispose of properly?
If so, members of the Montague Emergency Communications Team can help as they host the annual Computer Recycling Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 19 at the Bowie City Hall parking lot at the corner of Mason and Pecan.
The team will recycle your unwanted computer components and insure they are disposed of properly, in an environmentally friendly manner. It is the perfect time to clean out that closet of nonworking or old electronics at your house.
They also will insure any computer hard drives are destroyed, thus preventing anyone from gaining access to personal information which may be left in the memory.
They also can accept sealed lead acid (SLA), nickel cadmium (NiCad), nickel metal hydride (NiMH) and lithium ion (Li-Ion) batteries for recycling. They cannot accept computer monitors or TV with cathod ray tubes.
This is a public service being offered at no cost to the community.
Any proceeds will benefit the Team and the Montague County SKYWARN program.
For details email [email protected].
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie High School one-act one performance from state
Bowie High School’s one-act play is just one step away from the state University Interscholastic League contest after it placed first in the area round on April 12.
The BHS play, “View From The Bridge,” will now move to regionals at Clyde Huff Pac in Clyde on April 23. The play is expected to perform at 2 p.m.
“We placed first in this round, and all the plays were phenomenal,” said Director April Word.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
