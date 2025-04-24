Spring storms bring danger to county

By BARBARA GREEN

Springtime in Texas came to Montague County Saturday bringing tornado warnings, heavy flooding and 6 to 10 inches of rain across the county.

Due to significant damage Montague County Judge Kevin Benton signed a disaster declaration for incidents on April 19-20 stemming from severe weather conditions. This will make the county prepared for any assistance if the governor does a similar declaration.

Benton said he is still waiting on the repair estimates from the commissioners for road repairs, but that will take a while. He said the team from the National Weather Service was here Monday surveying everything and they saw evidence between Lake Amon Carter and Fruitland of an EF-0 tornado and a similar one on Upper Montague Road.

Top photo – Black Road in northern Montague County looked like a gully washer after the Saturday storms. Only one road remains closed, Tage Cemetery Road, due to a damaged bridge. The other roads are “passable,” according to the county commissioner, but still are pretty rough caution is urged by drivers and please report them to the precincts or county judge. (Courtesy photos)

Patti Poe captured this hail at her house outside Montague on Saturday night. (Courtesy photo)

Dee and Clint Brown saw their barn destroyed during Saturday’s storm. They live off of FM 1956 near FM 3301. (Courtesy photo)