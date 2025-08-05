Nocona baseball breaks 20-year playoff win drought

The Nocona Indians won their bi-district series against Archer City on Thursday night in a double-header at Bowie, the first playoff series win for the program since 2005.

The Indians won both games convincingly 6-2 and then by run-rule 14-2 after five innings played.

Nocona came into the playoffs this season with a one-seed since the team’s that finished in front of it in district play were slotted into the smaller school bracket. This meant the Indians were favored playing a two-seed like Archer City, but that still meant they had to play like it.

Early on in game one, the Wildcats let it be known they were not just going to lay down for Nocona. A leadoff triple to start the game set the tone early. The Indians got out of the jam when the next batter lined out to left fielder Colten Anglin for an out. Anglin quickly threw the ball to third base and was quick enough to get the runner out for the rare outfielder double-play.

The Indians’ first two batters got on base with a walk and a single, but Nocona failed to get them home despite them advancing to second and third base and in prime scoring position.

The second inning saw no runs again while both teams were only able to get one base runner on.

The third inning saw Archer City get on the board first. With one out, a catcher’s interference and a walk allowed two runners to get on base. After a strikeout, a double hit down the third base line allowed both runners to score. The batter tried to stretch for a triple, but was called out for the third out, but the runs counted at the Wildcats were up 2-0.

Despite a two out single in the third inning from Nocona, the Indians would not respond until the fourth inning.

Kutter Cabrera led off and his hit ball to third base induced a fielding error that allowed him to get on base. Miller Jentry then drew a walk to get two runners on base with no outs.

Following a pop out and a groundout which advanced Cabrera to third base but put runners at the corners with two outs, Jayce Lehde came through with a single to drive in a run. Walker Murphey loaded the bases with a walk and Brody Langford delivered with a bases clearing double that put Nocona up 4-2.

The Wildcats were not giving up though. A leadoff single and later a balk, or illegal pitch, allowed the runner to advance to third base and threaten to score, but pitcher RJ Walker, following an intentional walk to get to the next batter, came through with a clutch strikeout for out three to get out of the jam unscathed.

He led off the next inning with a single, but nothing got going for the Indians as the game moved to the sixth inning.

When Nocona next came up to bat, Zyrus Moreno led off with a single. Lehde followed with a drawn walk. With the top of the lineup coming around and no outs, the Indians were primed to score again.

The next two batters flew out, the second one deep enough to advance both runners, but it looked like Nocona might have been too eager to make something happen. Next batter Landon Fatheree came through, hitting a double that drove in both base runners and added to the Indians lead to make it 6-2.

Archer City was eager to try and make something happen with its bats, leading to a fly out to right field, and line outs to shortstop and at first base to end the game.

Nocona won 6-2.

Langford and Fatheree led the team with three and two RBIs each on doubles they hit while Lehde drove in the other run. Nocona finished with seven hits and drew five walks.

On the mound, Walker pitched all seven innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out seven batters. The defense committed two fielding errors.

The Indians did not have long to relish the win because they had to turn right around and play game two shortly afterwards.

To read how game two went and see the full story, pick up a copy of the weekly edition of the Bowie News.

For photos from game one, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6874865&T=1