BISD begins debating budget concerns

By BARBARA GREEN

Despite the Texas Legislature providing funding for teacher salary raises, Bowie Independent School District is expecting another lean year as they ponder how to address other salaries not included in those raises and how to handle a drop in state funding based on falling student enrollment numbers.

Finance Director Paula Peterson offered the board projected funding calculations provided through the Equity Center based on student enrollment and projected state funding.

She was scheduled for a meeting with staff at the Region 9 Education Service Center Wednesday to start crunching numbers for the tax rate and other funding.

At this point the preliminary figures are $8,105,480 in state aid, $8,417,517 in collections for $16,522,997 in revenue.

CORRECTION – In Thursday’s story there was an error in the numbers for teacher raises. In the paper this week it said that teachers 0-2 years were going to get a $2000 raise. That is not correct. The legislature did not specify any increase for 0-2 years, only for 3-4 year and 5+ year teachers. The $2,000 in the powerpoint is what some of the surrounding districts are doing for their 0-2 year teachers. We apologize for this error and will provide additional clarification after the budget meeting.