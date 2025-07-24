SCHOOL NEWS
BISD begins debating budget concerns
By BARBARA GREEN
Despite the Texas Legislature providing funding for teacher salary raises, Bowie Independent School District is expecting another lean year as they ponder how to address other salaries not included in those raises and how to handle a drop in state funding based on falling student enrollment numbers.
CORRECTION – In Thursday’s story there was an error in the numbers for teacher raises. In the paper this week it said that teachers 0-2 years were going to get a $2000 raise. That is not correct. The legislature did not specify any increase for 0-2 years, only for 3-4 year and 5+ year teachers. The $2,000 in the powerpoint is what some of the surrounding districts are doing for their 0-2 year teachers. We apologize for this error and will provide additional clarification after the budget meeting.
PVISD adds law enforcement career class, looks forward to football
Trustees of the Prairie Valley independent School District recently approved the addition of a law enforcement class in the new year.
In the June 2 meeting trustees approved hiring James Berry as the law enforcement career education instructor. Superintendent Tim West said they are adding the class along with middle school career exploration.
West also noted 100% of the professional staff is returning to the district after contracts were finalized. In other class information, he added the summer conditioning programs are underway as the district looks forward to fielding junior high and junior varsity football teams in the fall.
In other board action for June, the depository contract with Wells Fargo Bank was approved, along with student transfers for 2025-26 and the financial and investment report.
Forestburg ISD issues alert about Tik Trend to damage Chromebooks
The principal of Forestburg Independent School District Kay White, has sent out an alert to parents and students regarding a dangerous Tik Tok Trend regarding Chromebook devices.
A letter was posted to the district’s Facebook page on May 8 bringing this trend to their attention. According to the post students through Tik Tok are being encouraged to force electrical short circuits on Chromebook devices by inserting items into the USB port. This action can spark or puncture the lithium battery in the device and poses a serious fire risk.
“Students and parents, be award if your student chooses to engage in this trend they will face serious consequences including, but not limited to the following:
- Up to $300 in replacement/repair fee.
- At minimum a 30-day loss of technology use if not permanent loss.
- School consequences such as ISS/OSS/DAEP.
- Criminal charges pursued for vandalism and/or arson.”
It concludes by encouraging parents to talk to students about the importance of appropriate use of district technology resources and the consequences of their actions.
Bowie ISD approves all offered educator contracts
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District approved all the offered contracts for professional educators during last week’s meeting.
After a brief executive session the board returned to open session to approved the contracts. Several staff members are retiring include Kathy Green, principal at Bowie Elementary; Chris Cornelison, assistant principal at Bowie Junior High and Kristi Hunt at Bowie High School.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said there are a few who don’t have all their certification completed that did not receive a full contract. There also were no reassignments of staff to other duties as of April 21.
