COUNTY LIFE

Decatur firm collecting supplies for Hill Country clean-up

Published

7 minutes ago

on

The staff of 1st Choice Truck Lube of Decatur is gathering supplies to assist with the Hill Country flooding disaster clean-up. They invite you to drop off useful supplies to donate in their semi-truck located at the store at 1300 W. Farm-to-Market Road 1810. Donations may be delivered until Saturday.

COUNTY LIFE

Nocona cheer squad hosting youth camp

Published

5 days ago

on

07/11/2025

By

The Nocona High School cheerleaders will have a youth cheer camp for those in grades first-sixth on July 28-30 at the school.
Camp is from 10 a.m. to noon each day with participants presenting a showcase at 11 a.m. on July 30. Cost is $55 with a sibling discount of $10. Each camper receives a T-shirt.
Each participant will perform at a varsity football game with dates given at the showcase. Use the QR code at noconaisd.net/45108 to register. Those with questions can contact Becky Wilson at rebecca.wilson@noconaisd.net.

COUNTY LIFE

Concert to raise scholarship funds

Published

6 days ago

on

07/10/2025

By

The Mind’s Eye of Nocona will entertain with music from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s in a concert to support scholarships for Montague County graduating seniors on July 12.
The concert will be at 5 p.m. on July 12 at the Veranda Inn Event Center in Nocona. Tickets are $20 for all table seating. Purchase six or more tickets for a reserved table.
The band invites you to brown bag your dinner and BYOB. Proceeds support scholarships for seniors from Nocona, Prairie Valley, Saint Jo, Bowie, Forestburg and Gold-Burg.
The Mind’s Eye is composed of local residents Donna Lemons, Larry G. Lemons, Carroll Fuller, Warren Young and Karen Young. To purchase tickets stop by the L.G. Lemons Art Gallery at 300 Clay or call Larry at 940-366-5782 or Donna at 940-366-6825.

COUNTY LIFE

Lake Nocona was filled with sparkles during the July 4th holiday

Published

6 days ago

on

07/10/2025

By

Fireworks abounded at Lake Nocona during the July 4th weekend. Along with the annual Lions Club fireworks, the Rusty and Billy Henley family fireworks lit up the skies. Saint Jo Firefighters also hosted their annual fireworks event. (Photo by Trena Henley)

Jason Harrison captured these fireworks at the Saint Jo Fire Department’s July 4th Show.
Saint Jo Fireworks by Jason Harrison.
Fireworks crew for the Nocona Lion Clubs show at Lake Nocona on July 4th. (Photo by Kristi Eldred)
Brendan Dunn shot this photo of the Lake Nocona patriotic boat parade prior to the fireworks show. See lots more photos submitted by readers in the Thursday edition. Thank you to all show submitted photos.
