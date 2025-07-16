Decatur firm collecting supplies for Hill Country clean-up

The Mind’s Eye of Nocona will entertain with music from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s in a concert to support scholarships for Montague County graduating seniors on July 12.

The concert will be at 5 p.m. on July 12 at the Veranda Inn Event Center in Nocona. Tickets are $20 for all table seating. Purchase six or more tickets for a reserved table.

The band invites you to brown bag your dinner and BYOB. Proceeds support scholarships for seniors from Nocona, Prairie Valley, Saint Jo, Bowie, Forestburg and Gold-Burg.

The Mind’s Eye is composed of local residents Donna Lemons, Larry G. Lemons, Carroll Fuller, Warren Young and Karen Young. To purchase tickets stop by the L.G. Lemons Art Gallery at 300 Clay or call Larry at 940-366-5782 or Donna at 940-366-6825.