Songwriter contest open for entries

The 23nd annual July Jam returns on July 26 to the Bowie Community Center West Hall, 413 Pelham Street in Bowie.

There will be a “chickin’ pickin’ fiddling fun time” as guests will be entertained by amazing fiddling tunes and enjoying a chicken meal with delicious homemade jams and goodies because it wouldn’t be July Jam without it.

Tickets are just $15 with the event starting at 6 p.m. and can be purchased at the door. The funds raised help provide awards for the Championship Fiddler Competition at Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival each year. This attracts talented musicians from all over to visit downtown Bowie, to test their fiddling skills on stage in the Bowie Fire Hall on Oct. 4.

Along with the live fiddling entertainment, come hungry and be ready to outbid your neighbors at the silent auction or just stop by for a great meal, fellowship and soak in the air conditioning.

The event, hosted by Bowie Community Development, also includes a wide variety of homemade jams, and wonderful silent auction items – many highlighting the proud heritage of Bowie. There might be a surprise visit by a roller-skating chicken again.

Get your day started early by competing in the fourth annual July Jam Poker Cruise hosted by the Piston Heads Auto Club.

This event starts at 9 a.m. with a $5 per hand entry and is open to anything with a motor. The 60-mile cruise with three stops starts in Bowie Plaza and ends in the same location.

Half of the proceeds goes to the winning hand with $5 charge for each extra card for hand; buy as many as each driver would like. The other half raised goes towards the July Jam fundraising event.

To make a donation, purchase tickets, or just find out more stop by the Bowie Community Development office at 101 East Pecan or call 940-872-6246. Check out more on the event and auction items coming soon to the Bowie Community Development Board’s Facebook page

As always, the support is appreciated, and sponsorships help provide community events and beautification projects in the City of Bowie. For more information on Bowie Community Development scroll over to the website link at: cityofbowietx.com/80/Community-Development.