Songwriter contest open for entries
There will be an acoustic singer songwriter contest on Feb. 21, 2026 featuring christian, country and American folk and rock.
Tryouts will be during Open Mic Night on July 27, Sept. 28 and Nov. 23 or send a video to parks@cityofbowietx.com. Forms will be available at Open Mic Night. Contest entry fee is $25 and all entries must be original.
All entries must be in by Dec. 31. Submit up to two songs.
The next Open Mic Night will be on Sept. 28 and Nov. 23, both at 4:30 p.m. in the Bowie Community Center. Concessions will be open with hot dogs, chili, chips and drinks. Proceeds will help pay for supplies.
Sound provided by R&K Sound. For additional questions or registration forms for the song contest call Bonnie at 940-872-4861 or 940-841-1550.
Unaccompanied veteran’s burial planned July 23
|On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. sharp, the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran Private First Class (PFC) John Kenneth Andrews. Born on October 15, 1938, PFC Andrews served from July 1960 to May 1961.
|Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran John Kenneth Andrews
|PFC Andrews is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Please help us spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Army Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Abilene community are encouraged to attend.PFC Andrews will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.
The Texas Veterans Land Board works with local communities and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure NO Veteran is EVER left behind.
July Jam readied for July 26
The 23nd annual July Jam returns on July 26 to the Bowie Community Center West Hall, 413 Pelham Street in Bowie.
There will be a “chickin’ pickin’ fiddling fun time” as guests will be entertained by amazing fiddling tunes and enjoying a chicken meal with delicious homemade jams and goodies because it wouldn’t be July Jam without it.
Tickets are just $15 with the event starting at 6 p.m. and can be purchased at the door. The funds raised help provide awards for the Championship Fiddler Competition at Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival each year. This attracts talented musicians from all over to visit downtown Bowie, to test their fiddling skills on stage in the Bowie Fire Hall on Oct. 4.
Along with the live fiddling entertainment, come hungry and be ready to outbid your neighbors at the silent auction or just stop by for a great meal, fellowship and soak in the air conditioning.
The event, hosted by Bowie Community Development, also includes a wide variety of homemade jams, and wonderful silent auction items – many highlighting the proud heritage of Bowie. There might be a surprise visit by a roller-skating chicken again.
Get your day started early by competing in the fourth annual July Jam Poker Cruise hosted by the Piston Heads Auto Club.
This event starts at 9 a.m. with a $5 per hand entry and is open to anything with a motor. The 60-mile cruise with three stops starts in Bowie Plaza and ends in the same location.
Half of the proceeds goes to the winning hand with $5 charge for each extra card for hand; buy as many as each driver would like. The other half raised goes towards the July Jam fundraising event.
To make a donation, purchase tickets, or just find out more stop by the Bowie Community Development office at 101 East Pecan or call 940-872-6246. Check out more on the event and auction items coming soon to the Bowie Community Development Board’s Facebook page
As always, the support is appreciated, and sponsorships help provide community events and beautification projects in the City of Bowie. For more information on Bowie Community Development scroll over to the website link at: cityofbowietx.com/80/Community-Development.
New Nocona High School gym taking shape
