BISD trustees review ratings, enrollment
By BARBARA GREEN
Bowie Independent School District continues to experience a decline in enrollment, despite a few increase since the first day of school.
During Monday’s board meeting Superintendent Donna Hale reported as of Aug. 18 the total enrollment was 1,452, which is up from 1,409 on the first day and 1,445 on Aug. 14.
Looking back to the first day of last year the total was 1,479, while the first day of 2024 was 1,540 and first day of 2023 was 1,603.
By campus the enrollment as of Aug. 18 was 434 at the high school, 348 at the junior high, 324 at the intermediate and 346 at the elementary.
Hidden in Plain Sight program on Aug. 22
Do you know what is in your teenager’s bedroom?
Hidden in Plain Sight is an eye-opening session to educate adults about emerging and trending new drugs, disguised drug paraphernalia, vaping and E-cigarettes and items at local smoke shops.
From stash containers disguised as every day items to clothing with hidden meanings – today’s drug culture is evolving and often right under our noses.
This free program will be presented by Ravonne McCray through the Texas AgriLife Extension Service from 6-7 p.m. on Aug. 22 in the junior high auditorium. Contact McCray at Ravonne.mccray@ag.tamu.edu or call her at 254-988-7128.
New Nocona band director excited to join a full creative team
By BARBARA GREEN
Lori Jech (pronounced like Yech) is looking forward to working with a creative team in the Nocona High School Band program as she picks up the director’ baton for the “Pride of the Tribe.”
Jech joins Randy Brooks, who served as a director last year moving up from the middle school band program. The pair are not strangers as they both attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University and they discovered a photo from a teenage band camp that both attended.
The 60-year-old director comes to Nocona after a two-year run at Windthorst High School. She grew up in Kingfisher, OK the oldest of five siblings. In turn she grew up to have six of her own children, four boys and two girls ranging from 21-year-old twins to her oldest at 39.
She earned her bachelor of music education from the University of Oklahoma and began her career as a teacher in the Duncan schools. Why music education? Jech laughs she was something of a klux and her mom wanted to put her in dance, but no studio in Kingfisher, so baton twirling was the next best thing.
“I have been marching since I was four, exclaims Jech. “I fell in love with John Phillip Sousa marches and the like. That was all it took. In the back of my mind I wanted to pursue music, but my parents wanted a doctor or lawyer. I played basketball and softball and it was fun, but my saxophone was it.”
Principal says BISD looks like ‘good fit’
By BARBARA GREEN
Heather Wheeler said when she interviewed for Bowie Elementary principal, she was looking for her next home so she was doing her own interviewing at the same time.
“I wanted a good fit for me and the district. It felt like a good place to grow and be part of the community. It is exciting for me, I was looking for a group of administrators who are going to help me grow. I never feel like you are where you need to be, there is always room for growth,” explained the new administrator.
Wheeler replaces Kathy Green who retired as principal. The 42-year-old educator and her husband Josh reside in Muenster where he is head baseball coach, offensive coordinator for football and elementary PE teacher.
Heather Wheeler
