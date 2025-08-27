Connect with us

Graci Shea Hansen

October 19, 2001 – August 20, 2025
BOWIE – Graci Shea Hansen, 23, died on Aug. 20, 2025.
There was a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Aug. 25 at Montague Cemetery.
She born on Oct. 19, 2001 in Decatur to Kelly Vineyard, and raised by Chris and the late Julie Hansen. She was raised in Price and Bowie. She attended Bowie High School. She worked in the home health care field.
She is survived by two sons, Oaklynn and Brantley; grandparents, and a host of friends.
Memorial donations made to a charity of choice.

Betty Gail Brasier

08/27/2025

February 15, 1947 – August 20, 2025
NOCONA – Betty Gail Brasier, 78, died on Aug. 20, 2025 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 4 at Nocona Cemetery.
She was born in Lubbock on Feb. 15, 1947 to H.H. Glass and Helen Standley Glass. Brasier was an aide for Prairie Valley School and later the wellness center at the hospital in Nocona.
She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She married James Brasier on Aug. 30, 1975 in Henrietta. Together they raised four children.
She is survived by her children, Jamie Brasier, Jodi Gomez, Andy Sappington and LeeAnna Ringstaff, all of Nocona; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Solaris Hospice or Healing Hands Home Health.

Shirley Juanita Thacker Tucker

08/27/2025

October 29, 1944 – August 24, 2025
BOWIE – Shirley Juanita Thacker Tucker, 80, died at home on Aug. 24, 2025 surrounded by family.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie with her son Bill Tucker officiating.
She was born Oct. 29, 1944, in Louisiana to Calvin and Edna (Grantham) Thacker. She married the love of her life Melton Tucker Sr. on June 5, 1964, in Houston. Together they raised four children and 47 happy years of marriage until his death in 2011.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melton; son, Bubby Tucker and brother, Allen Thacker.
She is survived by her children, Rhonda Idlett, Bowie, Christina Taylor, Houston, and William Tucker, Mount Vernon; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy Thacker, Spring Branch and Billy Thacker, Dayton.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Larry Dale Cheshier

08/27/2025

November 15, 1951 – August 15, 2025
NOCONA – Larry Dale Cheshier, 73, died on Aug. 15, 2025 in Texarkana, TX.
There will be a graveside memorial service at 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Nocona Cemetery.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1951 in Los Angeles, CA. He graduated from McMurry University and began his career as a local manager with various electrical utility offices. He later retired as administrative supervisor for the AEP Turk Power Plant. He was involved in many civic organizations, including the Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, the chamber of commerce, the planning and zoning commission, the housing authority and the corvette club. He also served as the executive director of Vernon Business Development.
He’s preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Dorothy Cheshier; son, Barrett Scott Cheshier; and brothers, Thomas Bandy, Chris and Ronnie.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Theresa Cheshier; son, Kevin Cheshier; grandson, Barrett Scott Cheshier II; one granddaughter; brothers, Donald Cheshier and Anthony Cheshier; sisters, Delores Hoover, Connie Skidmore and Sandra Vicks; and many nieces and nephews.

