Steve “Posum” McCollough



February 24, 1950 – July 29, 2025

BOWIE – Lester Wayne Davis, 75, died on July 29, 2025 in Bowie, TX.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 8 at the White Family Funeral Home Chapel in Bowie. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

He was born Feb. 24, 1950 in Covington, TN to the late F. Lester Davis and Agnes O. (Smith) Davis. He married Jerry Lee Bailey of Ft. Worth in 1973 and later adopted her daughter, Elizabeth Lynn. They celebrated 30 years together before her passing in 2003.

He graduated from Forest Hill High School in West Palm Beach, FL in 1968. After graduation he attended Tampa Technical Institute graduating in 1970 with a degree in computer technology. He worked for Control Data until his retirement. His tenure with Contol Data took him all over the U.S. designing, installing and maintaining computer systems. His computer knowledge and skills provided him the exciting opportunity to work with NASA at Johnson Space Flight Center in Houston and Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, AL. He also traveled to Minnesota and Washington DC teaching computer engineering curriculum that he created.

In Huntsville, AL, he was intiated in the Masonic Lodge in April 1983 and was raised to the 3rd Degree in June 1983. He joined the Order of the Eastern Star in September 1983 and later serving as Worthy Patron. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite, York Rite and Cahaba Shrine Temple in Huntsville, AL. He was an active board member for the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls assembly as well as the Demolay Chapter in Huntsville, AL.

In 1988, he moved his family to Bowie. He became involved with Bowie Masonic Lodge serving as Worshipful Master. He was selected in 2009 as District Deputy and traveled all over the area teaching masonic principles. He worked tirelessly with the Bowie Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star serving as Worthy Patron for numerous years. He joined the Maskat Shrine Temple in Wichita Falls and the Ft. Worth Scottish Rite Bodies. Lester found a deep passion to help guide and mold the young men of Texas and served as Chapter Dad for the Demolay Chapter in Bowie and John Wayne Chapter in Houston. He continued to work with the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls in Nocona until 1990.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his first wife, Jerry.

Lester is survived by his current wife of 20 years, Karen (Morris) Davis, Bowie; daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Lynn (Davis) Damon, Carrollton; three bonus children; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Remi, Ginger Wise, John Ernest Davis; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.