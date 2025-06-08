OBITUARIES
William “Bill” Fred Hollowell
September 26, 1946 – August 2, 2025
BOWIE – William “Bill” Fred Hollowell, 78, passed away on Aug. 2, 2025, doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Aug. 8.
A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the White Family Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Slayton and grandson Ethan Hollowell officiating.
Bill was born Sept. 26, 1946, in Bowie to the late Eska (Loyd) and Mary Emma (Heugatter) Hollowell. Bill grew up outside of Bowie in Sunset on the family farm. He graduated in 1965 from Bowie High School. After graduating he enjoyed chasing the rodeo circuit, steer roping and bulldogging. He and the late Darlene (Hector) Hollowell were married in 1968. Of this union, they had three children: Karen (Hollowell) Coffman, Toni (Hollowell) Corbin and Stephen Hollowell.
During his adult life he traveled the United States as a cross-country truck driver. He also went back to his roots and was a ranch manager for several years. He loved working with horses. He more recently drove transportation buses for Bowie Indenpent School District.
Bill served in many different positions in the Baptist churches that he attended. He was most recently a member of First Baptist Bellevue. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a member of Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA). He was a big jokester and loved poking fun at people. One of his most known text messages was his infamous “LOL.” He believed it to mean “Lots of Love” and sent it in the most inappropriate times.
In 2012, he married the late Connie (Lee-Stevens) Hollowell, adding two daughters to the family, Michell Cassetty and Jodi Carter. He and Connie recently made a trip to Estes Park, CO and he loved telling the stories of their trip.
In addition to his parents and wives, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda “Holly” (Hollowell) Wiles; brother, Glen Hollowell; brother-in-law, Charles Bryant and nephew, Mike Bryant.
Bill is survived by his children, Karen Coffman and husband Toby, Ravia, Toni Corbin and husband David, Tishomingo, Stephen Hollowell and wife Dana, Kingston, Michelle Cassetty and husband Bryon, Bellevue, and Jody Carter and husband Chris, Haslet Texas; 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sister, Irene Bryant; uncle, R.L. Heugatter; Sister-in-law, Beth Hollowell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Lester Wayne Davis
February 24, 1950 – July 29, 2025
BOWIE – Lester Wayne Davis, 75, died on July 29, 2025 in Bowie, TX.
A visitation for family and friends will be from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 8 at the White Family Funeral Home Chapel in Bowie. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
He was born Feb. 24, 1950 in Covington, TN to the late F. Lester Davis and Agnes O. (Smith) Davis. He married Jerry Lee Bailey of Ft. Worth in 1973 and later adopted her daughter, Elizabeth Lynn. They celebrated 30 years together before her passing in 2003.
He graduated from Forest Hill High School in West Palm Beach, FL in 1968. After graduation he attended Tampa Technical Institute graduating in 1970 with a degree in computer technology. He worked for Control Data until his retirement. His tenure with Contol Data took him all over the U.S. designing, installing and maintaining computer systems. His computer knowledge and skills provided him the exciting opportunity to work with NASA at Johnson Space Flight Center in Houston and Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, AL. He also traveled to Minnesota and Washington DC teaching computer engineering curriculum that he created.
In Huntsville, AL, he was intiated in the Masonic Lodge in April 1983 and was raised to the 3rd Degree in June 1983. He joined the Order of the Eastern Star in September 1983 and later serving as Worthy Patron. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite, York Rite and Cahaba Shrine Temple in Huntsville, AL. He was an active board member for the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls assembly as well as the Demolay Chapter in Huntsville, AL.
In 1988, he moved his family to Bowie. He became involved with Bowie Masonic Lodge serving as Worshipful Master. He was selected in 2009 as District Deputy and traveled all over the area teaching masonic principles. He worked tirelessly with the Bowie Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star serving as Worthy Patron for numerous years. He joined the Maskat Shrine Temple in Wichita Falls and the Ft. Worth Scottish Rite Bodies. Lester found a deep passion to help guide and mold the young men of Texas and served as Chapter Dad for the Demolay Chapter in Bowie and John Wayne Chapter in Houston. He continued to work with the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls in Nocona until 1990.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his first wife, Jerry.
Lester is survived by his current wife of 20 years, Karen (Morris) Davis, Bowie; daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Lynn (Davis) Damon, Carrollton; three bonus children; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Remi, Ginger Wise, John Ernest Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Steve “Posum” McCollough
April 22, 1955 – July 26, 2025
RICHARDSON – Steve “Posum” McCullough, 70, died on July 26, 2025 in Richardson, TX surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Sept 21 at Abundant Life Church in Nocona. RSVP will be at a later date for luncheon after celebration of life. Honorary pallbearers will be Montague County Precinct 3 and the Class of 1973.
He was born on April 22, 1955 in Nocona. He spent most of his life in Nocona raised by Glen and Alta Hicks Arnett. He graduated Nocona High School in 1973. When Steve and Sandy got together, they became a beautiful and happy blended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, David.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy McCullough; children, James McCullough and Krissy; bonus children, Tiffany Niles, Marcie Kirk, Amber Rains, and Nathan Ballard; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lucky Paw’s Animal Shelter, Airport Rd., Nocona, TX 76255, or Stray Evolution, http://strayevol.org/.
Jo Ann McGill
March 25, 1947 – July 20, 2025
BOWIE – Jo Ann McGill, 78, a devoted mother, grandmother and friend passed away on July 20, 2025.
A visitation for family and friends will be from 6-8 p.m. on July 25 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on July 26 at the Light House Assembly of God in Bowie.
Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Jo Ann was born on March 25, 1947, in Dallas, she was the beloved daughter of Francis Raspante Grant and Fred Wren Grant Jr.
Jo Ann began her career in the skies, working as a flight attendant for Trans Texas Airlines from 1966 to 1977, but spent the majority of her years parenting her children and living a family life.
On Jan. 23, 1976, Jo Ann married the love of her life, Barry Herman McGill. They shared 42 wonderful years together until Barry’s passing, building a life centered on faith, family and love.
Jo Ann’s greatest joy was her family. She cherished girls’ trips with her daughters, lunch dates, shopping outings and watching her grandchildren play sports. Some of her most treasured moments were spent listening to her children and grandchildren lead worship at church. A woman of unwavering faith, Jo Ann loved Jesus with all of her heart and lived her life as a testimony to that love.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Jo Ann is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Harris and husband Trevor, and Tracey Taylor and husband Travis; son, Tim McGill and wife Ashli; and her adored grandchildren, Taylor McGill, Isabella McGill, Van Taylor, Caleb Harris, Elizabeth Harris, Eisley Taylor and Beckham Taylor.
Jo Ann was dearly loved by all who knew her. Her kindness, laughter and faithful heart will be remembered always.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
