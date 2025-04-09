NEWS
Bowie City Council meets on Sept. 9
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the council chambers.
The agenda includes the following items:
City Manager’s report – Raw water pump project, Smythe Street downtown revitalization sidewalk project and airport layout plan.
In old business, second reading of the 2025-26 budget ordinance.
In new business the council will consider the re-appointment of Carla Swofford, Dean Myers and Tim Biles to the Bowie Economic Development Corporation Board for a two-year term; re-appointment of Todd Brown, Blake Enlow and Ward Wallace to the 4B Sales Tax Corporation Board; and consider appointment of Jeff Seigler to the 4B Board and Terry Gunter and Kristi Bates to the parks board.
Approve an interlocal agreement for 911 public safety answering point services with Nortex Regional Planning Commission.
Resolution authorizing the annual transfer and reallocation of funds from the utility and general funds to designated accounts.
Consider a pair of ordinance repealing the mobile food vendors at Bowie Food Court and amending the permit section. The council is eliminating the rules implemented earlier this year.
Consider resale bid for property at 406 W. Nelson struck off on June 3 at a sheriff’s sale.
Ordinance levying the 2025 tax rate.
Consider mutual aid agreement in fire and emergency services between the city and Sheppard Air Force Base.
Public comments.
Montague County Commissioners meet Monday
The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 8 in the courthouse annex.
Items on the agenda include the following:
Fiscal year report from the Texas Extension Education Association.
Presentation from Michelle Gifford, Texas Association of Counties wellness consultant.
Consider the county clerk’s records management and records archive written plan for fiscal 2025-26.
Consider notice of election for the Nov. 4 races, along with joint elections with Cities of Bowie and Nocona, schools districts in Saint Jo and Bowie.
Review contract between the county tax office and BIS Consulting for tax collection software.
Discuss memo of understanding with the Abilene Recovery Council and one with the Nortex Regional Planning Commission for 911 public safety answering point services.
Precinct three request to adjust a budget line item for $3,000 from fuel to part-time, precinct one request to clear a fence row on Boyd Road and precinct two request to clear a fence line on Ford Road.
Cleburne man dies in motorcycle crash
A Cleburne man was killed in a one-vehicle motorcycle accident near Sunset late Saturday night.
The Department of Public Safety staff reports the accident was at 11:25 p.m. on Aug. 30 on U.S. 287, one mile southeast of Sunset.
Michael Thomas White, 38, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on U.S. Highway 287 in the right lane. White reportedly lost control of the vehicle, drifted into the left lane and laid the motorcycle over. The bike continued to skid on its side and into the center median. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.
Teens’ joyride ends with police chase, apprehension
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
A group of four young men ages 12, 14 and 18 had their Monday afternoon of joyriding in a stolen vehicle come to an abrupt end as law enforcement gave chase and stopped them along U.S. 287 near Walmart.
The original call for a stolen 2015 Chevy Silverado came to the Bowie Police around 3:30 p.m. when an off-duty Wichita Falls sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle matching the description driving on U.S. 287 South.
Bowie Patrol Officer Michael Fonner was watching for the vehicle in the area of U.S. 287 and Farm-to-Market Road 174. The suspect vehicle had reportedly taken the State Highway 59 exit and went toward the lake going out FM 2583 (Selma Park Road). Officers saw them coming back on to the FM Road off Hanging Tree Road heading back toward town.
Fonner explained during the chase the suspect was driving on the wrong side of the road, into ditches, ran through a fence and going at a high rate of speed in town. The truck finally slowed and came to a stop in the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 287 in grassy fields near Walmart. There was extensive damage to the front of the stolen truck. The officer said the chase and apprehension took about 15 minutes total.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
