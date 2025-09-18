Bowie throws out food park code revisions

By BARBARA GREEN

The process to establish a mobile food vendor park area at Pelham Park was thrown out by the Bowie City Council during its meeting last week after vendors indicated they were not supportive of the process.

Along with repealing that, the second reading of the 2025-2026 budget was approved as well as the first reading of the 2025 tax rate.

This past April the city ordinances related to mobile food vendors was revamped by a committee of city officials who were trying to set up a central location for a food park on the Second Monday grounds. With this plan all vendors were required to have a permit, which was already in place, but they could only set up in the park area.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris said the state took away the permit process so there was really no need to have it and the vendors who were reportedly supportive when it went to the council in the spring, said at a following council meeting they were never asked about it, which conflicted with previous statements. With this repeal the vendors’ primary requirement is to be set up where they have permission to operate.

