Few tickets still available for Shebang!

There are still a few tickets available to “Shebang!” the annual fundraising celebration for Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the H.J. Justin Building in Nocona. Tickets are $50 per person or a table of eight for $350.

There will be an exciting live auction, both bucket and silent auctions, live music, spin-the-wheel and a delicious meal that is BYOB. This is the museum only major fundraising event and support is needed for its continued operation. All of the proceeds from Shebang are used for the maintenance, operation,and improvements of the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum.

