Few tickets still available for Shebang!
There are still a few tickets available to “Shebang!” the annual fundraising celebration for Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum.
Doors open at 6 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the H.J. Justin Building in Nocona. Tickets are $50 per person or a table of eight for $350.
There will be an exciting live auction, both bucket and silent auctions, live music, spin-the-wheel and a delicious meal that is BYOB. This is the museum only major fundraising event and support is needed for its continued operation. All of the proceeds from Shebang are used for the maintenance, operation,and improvements of the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum.
National Night Out on Oct. 7
Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas and his staff will host the 2025 National Night Out Event starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 on the courthouse square.
National Night Out is a community building campaign that promotes police/community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
Free activities will include a bounce house, dunk tank dunk-tank-a-deputy, inflatable BB gun range, leather tooling, pictures with AirEvac, tour emergency vehicles, face painting and more. Food and drinks will be available, along with popcorn and snow cones.
Nocona Triennial draws big crowd
Ava Davis was crowned the 2025 homecoming queen for Nocona High School at Friday night’s game. Last year’s queen, Meg Meekins, passed on the crown. Brayden West, homecoming king, was crowned at the pep rally. Kinsley Hill and Kage Ulibarri were flower and crownbearer. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Bowie 2025 homecoming wraps up
For the first time in Bowie High School history a tie in student voting prompted the crown of two homecoming queens. Homecoming King Hayden Heugatter escorted the queens, Parker Riddle and Rileigh Merritt. (News photo by Brian Smith)
