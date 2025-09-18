Homecoming parade opens Bowie All Class Reunion festivities

(Top photo) Members of the Bowie High School homecoming court: Madilyn Ward and Evan Whitfield, ninth; Aowyn Word and Bryson Mills, tenth; Ellie Mowery and Kyle Keeler, eleventh; and seniors, Parker Riddle, Rayder Mann, Jaylen Jones, Edmond Deleon, Heidi Siebert and Monty Mayfield, and Rileigh Merrett and Hayden Heugatter (not pictured). The senior royals will be crowned at halftime Friday night.

The celebration is set for the 2025 All Class Reunion for Bowie High School on Sept. 19-20 that will include a parade, bonfire, golf tournament, tailgating, football game and dance.

This week the 2025 homecoming court was announced at the high school. Senior queen and king nominees are: Parker Riddle, Rayder Mann, Jaylene Jones, Edmond Deleon, Heidi Siebert, Monty Mayfield, Rileigh and Hayden Heugatter.

The 2025 royals will be crowned during halftime ceremonies. Other members of the court are: Madilyn Ward and Evan Whitfield, ninth grade; Aowyn Word and Bryson Mills, tenth grade and Ellie Mowery and Kyle Keeler, eleventh grade.

The Jackrabbit Booster Club invites everyone to participate and attend the homecoming parade at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 17.

A bonfire also was planned at Selma Park on Sept. 17.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 alumni registration will take place in the Jackrabbit reception room at the high school library. There will be lots of memorabilia to view, with food and drinks. For lunch enjoy food provided in the reception room or local restaurants.

The Bowie Junior High School building is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and the staff and students invite everyone to take a tour between 4-5 p.m. on Sept. 19 as part of homecoming week.

From 2 to 4 p.m. special recognition will honor Phyllis Matlock, longtime secretary to the high school principal, and Coach Hubert Boner, longtime coach and educator. This will be in the reception room in the high school library.

At 5 p.m. tailgating will begin in the parking lot next to Jackrabbit Stadium. Class groups and individuals are welcome. To reserve

a spot contact Darron Winn at 817-247-1955 or email Ronnie and Jacki Sue Hankins at jackieron@aol.com.

The day concludes with the homecoming ceremonies and football game at Jackrabbit Stadium.

Saturday morning opens with an alumni golf tournament at 8 a.m. at Top Of Lake Golf Club. It is a four-person scramble at $300 a team. Contact Brent Shaw at 940-531-2190 or brentshaw@utexas.edu. Organizers reported there were a few slots left early in week.

At 9 a.m. visiting resumes at the Jackrabbit reception room at the library. Snacks and drinks provided. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. enjoy a barbecue lunch in the cafeteria.

During the weekend, prizes will be given for Best Tailgating, Oldest Graduate attending and the alumni member who traveled the farthest to attend.

From 8 to 11 p.m. dance, visit and enjoy other fun at the City of Bowie pavilion by the pool. There will be a DJ, and alumni talent is set to perform along with a photo booth and light show.

Follow the BHS Classmates Facebook group and Bowie High School Alumni members Facebook page.

Watch your Bowie News next week and bowienewsonline.com for coverage of the Bowie homecoming activities including the parade, royalty crowning, bonfire and of athletic actions at Jackrabbit Stadium.