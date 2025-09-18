COUNTY LIFE
Homecoming parade opens Bowie All Class Reunion festivities
Wednesday night’s parade kicked off the 2025 Bowie High School All Class Reunion week. The BHS Steppers and the Mighty Marching Maroon lead off the parade.
Colorful entries featured a wonderful array of Jackrabbits celebrating homecoming. (Photos by Barbara Green)
Tales ‘N’ Trails readies Shebang!
It’s almost time for Shebang, the annual fundraising and celebration for Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum.
This annual event will be on Sept. 27 at the H.J. Justin Building. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person or a table of eight for $350.
There will be an exciting live auction, both bucket and silent auctions, live music, spin-the-wheel and a delicious meal that is BYOB.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Pictured – some of the top auction auctions from 2024’s Shebang! (News file photo)
Chicken and Bread Fishing Tournament a big hit
It was a beautiful day on Amon G. Carter Lake for the third annual Chicken and Bread Days Bass Tournament hosted by Bowie Community Development. (Left) First place went to Mathew Biehl and Bart May along with Sassy dog with 6.06 lb. bass and third place 4.40 lb. bass along with hourly 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. top catch. (Right) Charles Kitchens and Crystee Woodall won second place with 5.90 lb. bass and noon hourly. Tony Lozipone took the top hourly catch at 9 and 11 a.m. Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris presented the awards with BDCB volunteers Joe Barnhill, Weldon Duff, Randy Hatch Womack, John and Debbie Halbrook making things run.
Top photo – first place winners
All Class Bowie High Reunion comes to town
(Top photo) Members of the Bowie High School homecoming court: Madilyn Ward and Evan Whitfield, ninth; Aowyn Word and Bryson Mills, tenth; Ellie Mowery and Kyle Keeler, eleventh; and seniors, Parker Riddle, Rayder Mann, Jaylen Jones, Edmond Deleon, Heidi Siebert and Monty Mayfield, and Rileigh Merrett and Hayden Heugatter (not pictured). The senior royals will be crowned at halftime Friday night.
The celebration is set for the 2025 All Class Reunion for Bowie High School on Sept. 19-20 that will include a parade, bonfire, golf tournament, tailgating, football game and dance.
This week the 2025 homecoming court was announced at the high school. Senior queen and king nominees are: Parker Riddle, Rayder Mann, Jaylene Jones, Edmond Deleon, Heidi Siebert, Monty Mayfield, Rileigh and Hayden Heugatter.
The 2025 royals will be crowned during halftime ceremonies. Other members of the court are: Madilyn Ward and Evan Whitfield, ninth grade; Aowyn Word and Bryson Mills, tenth grade and Ellie Mowery and Kyle Keeler, eleventh grade.
The Jackrabbit Booster Club invites everyone to participate and attend the homecoming parade at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 17.
A bonfire also was planned at Selma Park on Sept. 17.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 alumni registration will take place in the Jackrabbit reception room at the high school library. There will be lots of memorabilia to view, with food and drinks. For lunch enjoy food provided in the reception room or local restaurants.
The Bowie Junior High School building is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and the staff and students invite everyone to take a tour between 4-5 p.m. on Sept. 19 as part of homecoming week.
From 2 to 4 p.m. special recognition will honor Phyllis Matlock, longtime secretary to the high school principal, and Coach Hubert Boner, longtime coach and educator. This will be in the reception room in the high school library.
At 5 p.m. tailgating will begin in the parking lot next to Jackrabbit Stadium. Class groups and individuals are welcome. To reserve
a spot contact Darron Winn at 817-247-1955 or email Ronnie and Jacki Sue Hankins at jackieron@aol.com.
The day concludes with the homecoming ceremonies and football game at Jackrabbit Stadium.
Saturday morning opens with an alumni golf tournament at 8 a.m. at Top Of Lake Golf Club. It is a four-person scramble at $300 a team. Contact Brent Shaw at 940-531-2190 or brentshaw@utexas.edu. Organizers reported there were a few slots left early in week.
At 9 a.m. visiting resumes at the Jackrabbit reception room at the library. Snacks and drinks provided. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. enjoy a barbecue lunch in the cafeteria.
During the weekend, prizes will be given for Best Tailgating, Oldest Graduate attending and the alumni member who traveled the farthest to attend.
From 8 to 11 p.m. dance, visit and enjoy other fun at the City of Bowie pavilion by the pool. There will be a DJ, and alumni talent is set to perform along with a photo booth and light show.
Follow the BHS Classmates Facebook group and Bowie High School Alumni members Facebook page.
Watch your Bowie News next week and bowienewsonline.com for coverage of the Bowie homecoming activities including the parade, royalty crowning, bonfire and of athletic actions at Jackrabbit Stadium.
