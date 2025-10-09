Justin Bradley Kuecher



November 25, 1942 – Septemeber 1, 2025

SUNSET – Verna Mae Taylor Jackson, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 1, 2025.

A visitation took place from 6-8 p.m. at the White Family Funeral Home on Sept. 4.

The funeral service took place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 5 at the Sunset Methodist Church with Glenn Waldon officiating. Burial followed at Denver Cemetery in Sunset.

Verna Mae was born in the Denver Community near Sunset to Allen Charles Taylor and Ova McDonald on Nov. 25, 1942. She married Homer Isam Jackson on July 25, 1998 in Sunset.

She graduated from Bowie High School in 1961. She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Texas State University in 1964 and her master’s degree in 1968. She taught school for 35 years. She taught first grade in the Bowie Independent School District from 1964 until 1999.

She is a member of the Sunset Methodist Church. She accepted the Lord as her Savior and joined the church in 1952 at the age of nine. Later she taught the youth’s Sunday school class for several years. She was also church secretary for several years. Besides teaching and working in the church, she enjoyed being with family and friends, gardening and raising cattle.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Ova Taylor; her husband, Homer Isam Jackson; and two brothers, Raymond Carl Taylor and Richard Lee Taylor.

She is survived by two sons, Lyete Jackson, Bowie and Lisa Jackson, Aledo, and Barney Jackson and his wife Nancy, Bowie: six grandchildren, Kayla and husband Randy, Sunset, Kevin and wife Samantha, Lake Station, IN, Emily, Erin, Breann and husband Chris,Weatherford and Tod; nine great grandchildren, Kyle, Noah, Esmi, Zeek and Arlo Jackson, Samiah and Ronan Cox, and Layla and Jaxon Byas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Verna Mae to the Denver Cemetery, 506 Taylor Rd. Sunset, TX 76270.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication