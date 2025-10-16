Bowie FB gets district win

Staring an early exit from the District 4-3A Division I race in the face, Bowie clawed and kicked its way back into the hunt with a hard-fought 49-43 win over visiting Ponder Friday night.

The Jackrabbits (1-2 in district and 4-3 overall) still have a hill to climb with games at Boyd and Iowa Park and a home tussle with Vernon to come. Still, Coach Tykler Price says the want to is there.

“We’ve had some great practices the last three weeks,” Price said. “Tonight, we had a lot of guys who don’t see a lot of playing time step up when we needed them.

Christian Whatley had a good game on both sides of the ball as did Jaxon White, who had a key stop on third down to force a punt late in the third quarter.

