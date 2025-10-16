SPORTS
Bowie FB gets district win
Staring an early exit from the District 4-3A Division I race in the face, Bowie clawed and kicked its way back into the hunt with a hard-fought 49-43 win over visiting Ponder Friday night.
The Jackrabbits (1-2 in district and 4-3 overall) still have a hill to climb with games at Boyd and Iowa Park and a home tussle with Vernon to come. Still, Coach Tykler Price says the want to is there.
“We’ve had some great practices the last three weeks,” Price said. “Tonight, we had a lot of guys who don’t see a lot of playing time step up when we needed them.
Christian Whatley had a good game on both sides of the ball as did Jaxon White, who had a key stop on third down to force a punt late in the third quarter.
I am back with another column
I’m back for another shot at column writing.
I used to write a weekly column when I was in Taylor from 1994-2006 which was pretty popular. I even won a couple of Associated Press and Texas Press Association awards for them over the years.
In my mind that was never the point. It was a chance for me to express my views in a fun (at least for me) environment. A lot of people don’t consider writing enjoyable but I always have.
Just like any kid growing up, I wanted to be several things. Everything from an attorney to a fireman. At one point in middle school, I even dabbled into becoming a priest (I’m a practicing Catholic).
Prairie Valley F-Ball splits, V-Ball loses
The Prairie Valley Bulldog football teams traveled separately and on different days last week.
The JV team played Thursday night against the Perrin-Whitt Pirates in an absolute thriller of a game. Kasey Caruthers keeps racking up touchdowns with 3 rushing touchdowns in the game. Josh Stout added another 2 rushing touchdowns in the game before he went down with cramps and an ankle injury. The game came down to the wire, but ultimately the Bulldogs fell short, 35-34.
The junior high team took on Wichita Christian. Greyson Combs dropped a dime to Leevi Brown for a 45-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs did not get the win, but are looking better with each game.
Lady Rabbits beat Henrietta at home
Opening the second round of District 7-3A, Bowie’s volleyball team avenged a five-set loss at Henrietta with a convincing 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-23) sweep Oct. 7 at Jackrabbit Gym.
Bowie Coach Ashley Sanders said tightening things up a bit helped with the turnaround.
“We played a cleaner game,” Sanders said. “We kept a stronger, more efficient offensive presence and (the girls) were determined to work through the highs and lows as a team.”
The Lady ‘Cats got out to a 3-0 lead in the opener but Bowie (3-4 in District 7-3A) quickly clawed its way back into the fray with a single Callie Curry point, aided by one of her blocks. Emma Read’s kills allowed newcomer Emily Enlow to serve up a pair of tallies for a 6-5 lead.
