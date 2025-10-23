COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Senior Center readies fundraiser breakfast
The Bowie Senior Citizens Project’s All You Can Eat Breakfast Fundraiser will be served from 7:30 to10:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 at the center located at 501 Pelham.
This fundraiser is one of the key events that helps fund the Center’s Meals on Wheels program.
Breakfast will be served up fresh with biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hashbrowns, coffee and juice. It is $12 for adults and $6 for those under age 12.
The Bowie Senior Citizens Project offers daily lunch for the area’s older adult residents. Guests can enjoy their meals while spending time with friends and neighbors. Each meal is made fresh every morning and includes a main course, two sides and dessert.
The suggested donation is $5 a meal, which lets the center continue to provide almost 39,000 meals to be served every year. Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday and meals varies from day to day with options such as chicken fried steak, fried fish, pasta, and more. Any older adult who would like to come for lunch is asked to call by 10 a.m. to reserve a spot.
In addition to offering in-house dining, the center also runs a “Meals on Wheels” service, ensuring that seniors who are unable to leave their home can still enjoy a nutritious meal. This service is built on the generosity of the community volunteers who deliver as many as 120 meals a day.
For more information on services offered by the center or to volunteer call 940-872-4500 or stop by for a visit
COUNTY LIFE
Public hearing seeks input in veteran’s marker replacement
There will be a public hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 in the courthouse annex for citizens to discuss replacing the county veteran’s marker which was damaged earlier this year in a storm.
COUNTY LIFE
Hometown Heroes section out today
Enjoy the 2025 Montague County Hometown Heroes section in today’s Bowie News. Meet those who protect and serve, the residents of this area through fire service, law enforcement, EMS, game warden, constables, jailers, radio communications and all the many others who step up when it is needed.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie High marching bands advances to area
Bowie High School’s Mighty Marching Maroon earned its seventh, division 1 award at University Interscholastic League regional contest on Oct. 18.
The band traveled to Denton Saturday morning for the competition that was hampered by a rain show. Director German Torres said the students did extremely well especially considering the rain really came down when the show started.
“It stopped toward the end, but the rain had already done its damage. The students persevered and did what was probably the best run of the season, which is what we all hope for. We are extremely proud of the work the students have put in and look forward to the next two weeks,” said Torres.
The area contest will be Nov. 1 at C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton. A time will be announced later. This date and site is just for the 3A bands in this area.
Torres reiterated he is super proud of their work and the next two weeks will be busy getting ready. He also sent out appreciation to junior high director Ben Bruneau and Shawn Torres, choir director who works with the color guard, for their help during this busy time, as well as all the band parents who have stepped up to help this season.
“We are going to try and clean anything that may have stuck out both musically and visually to either us, parents or judges,” concluded Torres.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good8 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
Crime Stoppers7 years ago
ARRESTED Nov. 26 THROUGH A CRIME STOPPER’S TIP/Jessica Bishop sought by sheriff’s office