Bowie Senior Center readies fundraiser breakfast

Bowie High School’s Mighty Marching Maroon earned its seventh, division 1 award at University Interscholastic League regional contest on Oct. 18.

The band traveled to Denton Saturday morning for the competition that was hampered by a rain show. Director German Torres said the students did extremely well especially considering the rain really came down when the show started.

“It stopped toward the end, but the rain had already done its damage. The students persevered and did what was probably the best run of the season, which is what we all hope for. We are extremely proud of the work the students have put in and look forward to the next two weeks,” said Torres.

The area contest will be Nov. 1 at C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton. A time will be announced later. This date and site is just for the 3A bands in this area.

Torres reiterated he is super proud of their work and the next two weeks will be busy getting ready. He also sent out appreciation to junior high director Ben Bruneau and Shawn Torres, choir director who works with the color guard, for their help during this busy time, as well as all the band parents who have stepped up to help this season.

“We are going to try and clean anything that may have stuck out both musically and visually to either us, parents or judges,” concluded Torres.