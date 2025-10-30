County veteran’s marker may retain same design

By BRIAN SMITH

Nearly a dozen people attended a public hearing Monday morning concerning the design and rebuilding of the Montague County Veteran’s Memorial Monument Wall.

Montague County Judge Kevin Benton said the memorial is not the county’s but “your memorial,”

referring to many veterans in the audience.

“We want it back the way you want it back,” Benton said. “If will be the same size as it is now.”

Pictured above – A public hearing on the veteran marker replacement project. (Photo by Brian Smith)