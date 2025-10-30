NEWS
County veteran’s marker may retain same design
By BRIAN SMITH
Nearly a dozen people attended a public hearing Monday morning concerning the design and rebuilding of the Montague County Veteran’s Memorial Monument Wall.
Montague County Judge Kevin Benton said the memorial is not the county’s but “your memorial,”
referring to many veterans in the audience.
“We want it back the way you want it back,” Benton said. “If will be the same size as it is now.”
Pictured above – A public hearing on the veteran marker replacement project. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Early voting ends Friday with extended hours
Early voting for the Nov. 4 general election comes to an end this week on Oct. 31 with the opening week showing low numbers for Montague County.
Elections Director Ginger Wall said there were 657 ballots cast in the opening week. Early voting continues through the end of the week with two extended voting days.
Ballots may be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, but only at the Montague Annex location.
The other three locations are in Bowie at the senior center, in Nocona at the H.J. Justin Building and the Saint Jo Civic Center will have regular voting 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. those two days.
Election day voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations: Montague County Annex, Bowie Senior Citizens Center, Bowie Public Library, H.J. Justin Room in Nocona, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum in Nocona, Saint Jo Civic Center, Forestburg Community Center, Sunset City Hall, Ringgold Fire Hall and Valley View Baptist Church.
Additional information on the amendments is available in a story on page 3A and at the nonpartisan Texas League of Women Voters webpage at lwvtexas.org.
In city elections, Bowie and Nocona each have a contested mayoral race. In Bowie, Mayor Gaylynn Burris is facing a challenge from Glenda Durham.
The three council seats are not contested with Incumbents Brent Shaw and Stephanie Post, running, along with Boyd Hulstine.
Bowie Independent School District has incumbent trustees Jeff Jackson and Kent Dosch running.
On the Nocona City Council Ray Gelo and Christopher Nunneley seek the mayor’s job as Robert Fenoglio did not run. . Two places are open on the council with incumbent Robert Fuller running with Robert Norman and Matthew D. Fenoglio.
Saint Jo ISD has four candidates seeking two positions with incumbents Mike Martin and Rodney Swirczynski running along with Jessyca Wagner and Shawn Armstrong.
Texas propositions cover a variety of topics
Texas voters will have their say on a series of 17 proposed constitutional amendments in the Nov. 4 general elections.
The current Texas Constitution was adopted in 1876 and the state has seen five documents in the ensuing years. The current constitution has 17 articles and has been amendment 528 times. Voters last approved amendments on Nov. 7, 2023 when 13 of 14 were approved.
The Texas Constitution can be amended with a legislatively referred constitutional amendment, which requires voter approval. The Texas Constitution is one of 11 state constitutions with no mechanism or a lack of clarity in the process for calling a constitutional convention.(Information from the Texas League of Women Voters)
Explanations on the amendments is available at the Montague County elections website at co.montague.tx.us.
See a brief explanation of each proposition in your Thursday Bowie News.
Montague Street between Smythe and Sanders to close temporarily
Montague St. between Smythe St. & Sanders St. will be closed for paving from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3. Please plan accordingly.
The sidewalk and curbs in this block of Smythe are being replaced, and many of the bricks are being put back in place.
