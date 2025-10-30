Dancing to the Stars takes the stage Nov. 1

Some of Montague County’s most familiar faces are trading their work shoes for ballroom dance shoes at this year’s Dancing to the Stars fundraiser, set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Bowie Community Center.

Hosted by North Central Texas College and the Bowie Rotary Club, Dancing to the Stars brings together local community members, business owners, and leaders for a friendly dance competition that raises scholarship funds for Montague County students pursuing their education at NCTC.

Guests can look forward to dinner and an evening full of fun, music, and light-hearted competition.

Every vote and every donation helps fund scholarships that make higher education more accessible for students. It also supports charitable work of the Bowie Rotary Club.

Area celebrities and partners include Eric Steinkopff and Lauren Dosch; Travis and Renee Hart; Cameron and Meredith Gunter; Anthony and Malika Harmon; Brant and Katie Carpenter and Alex and Kay Schroeder. They will all be vying for the prestigious Mirror Ball Trophy and People’s Choice award.

Tickets are now available at the Bowie Economic Development Corporation office at 101 E Pecan St, or call Janis Crawley at 940-872-4193.